Sow these flower seeds in February for months of bright, beautiful blooms from early spring onwards

February can be a bit of a gloomy month with the weather cold and grey, and the garden lacking in colour. But if (like me) you’re itching to get your garden going again, now’s the perfect time to get started with flower seeds that can be planted in February to have your garden ablaze with colourful blooms come the warmer weather.

Whether you opt for perennials that can be sown in trays and popped in a greenhouse or cold frame, or you go for colourful summer bedding plants that can be started inside the house on a sunny windowsill, there are plenty of varieties to choose from.

‘February is the perfect time to get a head start on summer flowers by sowing seeds indoors,’ says Emma Fell, Head of Horticulture at Hillier Garden Centres. ‘Starting now means stronger plants, earlier blooms and a longer flowering season once everything moves outside. A bright windowsill, some peat-free compost and a little patience are all you need.’

1. Geraniums

'While we’re past the harshest winter months, February still carries a chilly bite that can catch beginner and pro gardeners off guard,’ says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘Outside, the soil remains cold and damp, meaning that seeds can easily rot or fail before they even start growing.’

‘Since geraniums are steady growers that take about three to four months to flower, sowing in February means they’ll be ready to brighten up your garden the moment summer finally arrives. When growing geraniums from seed, starting off now doesn’t just give you wonderful blooms by early June, it helps the plants develop a strong, healthy foundation of deep roots – the secret to a long-lasting display that will keep your beds and baskets flowering until the end of the season.’

‘For the best results later in the year, give your flowers a head start by sowing them indoors and then introducing them to the outdoors after the last frost. Whether it’s a sunny windowsill or a cosy greenhouse, providing a stable, sheltered environment is the secret to waking up your seeds and protecting them from the shorter, frost-prone days of early February.’

2. Cosmos

‘Cosmos are a go-to choice for easy, cheerful colour and are ideal for borders, cottage gardens and meadow-style planting,’ says Emma. ‘They germinate best with plenty of light, so sow the seeds on the surface of moist, peat-free compost rather than covering seeds for how to grow cosmos.’

‘Keep trays or pots indoors in a warm, sunny spot. Once seedlings are large enough to handle, pot them on individually. Move plants outside after the risk of frost has passed, and they’ll flower generously from early summer right through to autumn.”

3. Sweet peas

‘Sweet peas are a classic favourite, loved for their scent as much as their colour,’ says Emma. ‘February sowing gives them a strong start and encourages earlier flowering.’

‘Sow seeds individually into deep pots, cardboard tubes or biodegradable containers, which helps avoid root disturbance later on. How long sweet peas take to germinate can be between 10 and 14 days. Keep them in a cool but frost-free place, such as an unheated greenhouse or cold frame. After hardening off, plant them outside in spring and provide support for climbing varieties.’

‘Who wouldn’t want a flower that actually grows and blooms faster the more you pick it? That’s the magic of the sweet pea,’ adds Shelley. ‘Their sturdy climbing vines thrive in cool weather, making them perfect for February planting. Once summer arrives, though, flowering can slow or stop altogether when temperatures rise above 27°C. Sowing them early allows plants to develop deep roots and set buds ahead of the heat, resulting in a much bushier, more flower-heavy display come summer.’

‘One of my pro tips when growing sweet peas from seed is to give your seeds a quick soak in warm water before planting to jumpstart germination, due to their particularly hard outer shell. Keep them cosy indoors for now, then slowly introduce your seedlings to the outdoors once spring truly begins to warm up.’

4. Calendula

‘Hardy annuals like calendula, sweet peas and nigella can be sown directly outdoors now in milder weather, while those in colder areas should wait until late February or early March,’ says Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres.

Because calendula is quick to germinate, if you have space, starting them off indoors now in trays means you will have seedlings ready to plant outdoors in April or May. Just be sure to harden off calendula seedlings in a cold frame before you transplant them to their spot in the garden.

5. Salvias

‘Salvias are brilliant for adding structure, height and long-lasting colour to summer border ideas, and many varieties can be grown successfully from seed,’ advises Emma. ‘Sow in February by scattering seeds thinly on the surface of compost and lightly covering them with a fine layer of compost or vermiculite.’

‘Place pots indoors somewhere bright and warm and keep the compost consistently moist. Once established and after the danger of frost has passed, young plants can be moved outdoors, where they’ll flower from mid-summer into autumn.’

6. Snapdragons

‘Technically known as the antirrhinum majus, snapdragons are the ‘marathon runners’ of the garden,’ says Shelley. ‘They have a long growing period of over 100 days, from seed to bloom, so getting them started in February is a must if you want a vibrant summer. These hardy favourites aren’t afraid of a little chill, in fact, they prefer cooler temperatures during their early stages.’

‘However, to bypass the unpredictable February frost and soggy soil, an early indoor sowing is the secret to success. Their tall, bright blooms add a cheery height to borders, making that headstart on a cool windowsill worth the wait.’

‘Ultimately, sowing in February is all about getting ahead. While the ground outside remains cold and wet, your indoor seedlings are safe and steady, preparing to hit the ground running the moment the warmer weather arrives. Starting now is the best way to guarantee a garden overflowing with colour, charm and life all season long.’

7. Begonias

‘When it comes to summer bedding plants, like begonias, February is the perfect month to get them started indoors,’ says Julian.

‘Begonias, petunias and snapdragons all need a long growing season, so starting seeds off on a sunny windowsill or in a heated propagator now will give you strong plants ready to go out after the last frost, while planting begonia tubers can be done a little later in March-April.'

Sow begonia seeds on the surface of lightly firmed, moist compost in trays or pots. Avoid covering the seed or excluding light, as this helps germination. Place in a warm location and keep the surface of the compost moist but not waterlogged, then transplant seedlings into pots when large enough and continue growing-on in frost-free conditions.

8. Delphiniums

‘For perennials, like delphiniums, February sowing works beautifully,’ adds Julian. ‘Colourful perennials like delphiniums, aquilegia, and echinacea often benefit from the cold temperatures, which help break their dormancy.’

‘Just sow seeds in trays, leave them in an unheated greenhouse or cold frame, and nature will do the rest.’

When it comes to how to grow delphiniums, choosing perennial varieties will ensure that they return with bright flowers each year. Alternatively, you could opt for annuals or biennial varieties, which are easier to grow, but need replacing each year.

