Hot borders is the planting trend that will fill your garden with bold colour this summer – your garden will  look sunny even when the sky is grey

What if I told you your garden could feel bright and sunny, even if the skies are grey? If that’s piqued your interest, then listen up as ‘hot borders’ are tipped to make a comeback in 2026, and it’s the bold planting trend guaranteed to fill your garden with colour.

This year’s garden trend forecast has predicted that bold colours will be making an appearance in our garden planting colour schemes . From fiery reds and oranges to sultry purples and blues, this year we want our outdoor spaces to look like explosions of joyful colour.

And the hot borders trend does exactly that. With an emphasis on hot, fiery-coloured flowering plants, this garden border idea will give your garden a warm, cheery look. Here’s everything you need to know, plus what the experts are planting in their borders.

What are hot borders?

While this year's colour trends for interiors have seen a strong sway in favour towards icy blues, garden experts believe that outside, warm, bold hues will be in favour - a hot border, if you will.

‘A 'hot' border is a design term which refers to the colour palette. The harmonious 'hot' colours are exciting, strong (i.e. not pale) yellows, orange and reds. (As opposed to 'cool' blues, whites, purples and 'acid' greens.)’ explains Senior Horticultural Content Manager at Mr Fothergill’s , Pim Dickson.

‘Ultimately, the purpose of a 'hot' summer border is to provide that cheery, sunny feeling even when the clouds roll in. When the sun does shine, the bold colours pop, and the flowers really demand your attention.’

Why you should consider a hot border

‘Hot borders are set for a bit of a comeback,’ says Claire Mitchell, RHS qualified horticulturalist, known as the Garden Editor . ‘With last summer's heatwave in our memories, we are seeing increasing interest in vibrant colours, with heleniums, rudbeckias, echinaceas and vibrant dahlias high on clients' wish lists.’

In the summer months under very direct light, pale pastel colours can look washed out and tired. By contrast, bright colours have high-impact and interest even in direct overhead sun. They can also be used to make spaces feel more inviting and enclosed.’

Red, oranges and yellow flowers look vibrant regardless of the weather, making a hot border one of the easiest ways to achieve a colourful garden all summer long.

What to plant

Like the sound of a hot border to provide colour and joy all summer? Me, too. So, I asked our experts what fiery plants they recommend.

Reds

Pim says the best, brightest reds include:

Oranges

Claire recommends bringing back the 'dated' Chrysanthemum for a blast of orange.

‘For a retro twist, try Chrysanthemum 'Dixter Orange' - a deliciously burnt colour. While we've seen a resurgence in dahlias in recent years, chrysanthemums are overdue for a PR boost and could be this year's hot ticket,’ she says.

Alternatively, Pim recommends the following for a bold flash of orange:

Yellows

For yellows, Pim swears by plants such as:

‘Reds, oranges and strong yellows in groups help the colour to really stand out, says Pim. 'Strategically placing potted tropical foliage like hardy palms, cannas, and bananas in the borders really leans into that hot, tropical feel.’

I predict there will be a lot of hot borders on show this summer…