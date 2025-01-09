Experts reveal the most active garden pests to watch out for in winter — and how to keep them at bay

We're months away from peak pest season but there are still a few garden pests to watch out for in winter, because not every critter shies away from the cold weather.

Not all garden plant pests are out and about at this time of the year, but other animals are still active. And while you're learning how to pest-proof your home for winter, you might need to think about the garden, too.

'There are many common garden pests that are active year-round and can cause costly damage to your garden buildings,' says Sam Jenkinson, garden shed expert at garden building retailer Tiger. 'In fact, during the winter they often seek out residential and commercial properties to provide warmth and shelter.'

We've rounded up the most active garden pests to watch out for in winter, with a few tips from garden experts to help us limit any damage. You might think pest is too harsh a term for some of the animals on this list, and we get it — they aren't all villains — but if your garden becomes a hotspot, they can deal plants and buildings a lot of damage.

Sam Jenkinson Social Links Navigation Garden shed expert Sam Jenkinson has been at Tiger for over four years and has built up a vast knowledge and experience in all areas of the product. He is a keen gardener and self-proclaimed 'shed head'.

What you'll need

1. Rats

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alan Tunnicliffe Photography)

Most garden owners will have to learn how to get rid of rats at some point, and sadly, they're one of the main garden pests to watch out for in winter, too.

'Rats remain a common problem during the colder months,' says Sam. 'They can chew through wood, plastic, and wiring.'

Left unchecked, rats can cause unsightly and hazardous damage to sheds and other garden buildings. So, how do we keep them at bay?

'Block any potential entry points and ensure food sources are securely stored,' Sam advises. 'Regularly cleaning and decluttering garden buildings, along with removing debris like leaves and sticks, helps to reduce their appeal.'

2. Mice

(Image credit: Getty Images/ChristinLola)

Mice are also active during the winter months, and they're especially drawn to the shelter of sheds and other undercover spaces. So, as well as thinking about how to keep mice out of the house, you'll need to consider your garden buildings.

Make sure gaps and holes in your garden buildings are blocked and food sources are hidden away. Keeping on top of general plant maintenance can go a long way, too. 'Trimming nearby vegetation can eliminate potential hiding spots,' says Sam.

A few pest-repellent plants can also help to ward mice away. 'Planting peppermint around garden structures is another effective deterrent, as the scent repels rodents and adds a touch of beauty with its purple flowers in summer,' Sam explains.

3. Grubs

(Image credit: Getty Images/PlazacCameraman)

Not every winter garden pest has fur. Grubs might be hibernating right now, but if they aren't dealt with before spring, they can damage lawns and plant roots.

'Grubs will be tucked up somewhere warm for the winter, normally hibernating as pupae underground or in pots,' explains Annelise Brilli, horticultural copywriter at Thompson & Morgan. 'Their hiding places are deliberately hard to find, and by the end of winter, they’ll have fattened up and be ready to spring into action, chomping through your precious plants.'

The most natural solution for getting rid of grubs is inviting beneficial wildlife into your garden.

'Encourage their natural enemies, who will be much more adept at finding these pests than you,' says Annelise. 'Attract birds to your garden with bird feeders and they’ll also mop up those energy and protein-rich larvae!'

Annelise Brilli Social Links Navigation Horticultural copywriter Annelise Brilli is the horticultural copywriter for Thompson & Morgan. Annelise caught the gardening bug from her mother, whose tiny back garden was crammed with a huge collection of plants. She is passionate about sustainable gardening and has developed her own wildlife-friendly garden which she has opened as part of Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail.

4. Foxes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Williams)

Foxes are a striking sight, but if you've noticed nibble marks on your garden buildings, you'll probably need to brainstorm ways to keep foxes out of your garden. You'll just need to make sure you're deterring foxes legally, as per the RSPCA's latest warning.

'Foxes tend to dig under garden structures to create their dens during the winter,' says Sam. 'They also often gnaw on wooden doors and foundations.'

So, what are the most environmentally friendly ways to keep them away?

'Deter foxes by blocking entry points with wire mesh, securing food sources, and using motion-activated lights or mixing water and vinegar and spraying it around your garden,' Sam advises.

5. Squirrels

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Durrant)

Squirrels might be fluffy and adorable, but they're also one of the main garden pests to watch out for in winter — especially if you're wondering how to protect your bird feeder from rats and squirrels or how to stop squirrels from digging up bulbs.

'Over the winter, squirrels can cause damage by chewing on wood, plastic and electrical wires,' says Sam. 'Their gnawing can weaken wooden structures and pose fire hazards.'

'Prevent squirrels from entering by sealing entry points with wire mesh and removing food sources like bird feeders.'

If you're committed to caring for wildlife through the winter, keep the bird feeders but position them out of reach, or invest in a squirrel-proof bird feeder instead.

FAQs

What bug comes out in winter?

When it comes to insects, the most common garden pests are usually inactive outdoors during the colder months, but that doesn't mean your indoor plants are safe. In fact, fungus gnats and overwintering pests like aphids stick around and can remain active indoors in the winter.

That's why learning how to get rid of fungus gnats and other garden plant pests is important all year round, especially if you own a greenhouse. Consider getting rid of overwintering pests before spring arrives to limit future plant damage.

There aren't many garden pests to watch out for in winter, but keeping an eye out for any damage will help you protect your garden buildings and plants in time for a fresh start in the spring.