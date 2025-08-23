These are the 5 prettiest snowdrop varieties to grow for stunning spring displays

It’s almost bulb-planting season, and to celebrate, I thought I’d put the spotlight on one of the most popular spring flowers: the snowdrop. More specifically, the prettiest snowdrop varieties money can buy (and soil can grow).

We’re mere weeks away from the ideal time to plant snowdrop bulbs, and these early bloomers are up there with the most reliable spring bulbs. Whether you’re new to growing bulbs or just want a hassle-free spring garden, they’re a brilliant choice.

For real impact, you’ll of course want to go for the most attractive varieties – and those happen to be some of the easiest to grow, too. To give you a little inspiration, I’ve rounded up the prettiest snowdrop varieties out there (as recommended by head gardeners and horticultural experts!).

1. Galanthus 'S. Arnott'

(Image credit: Getty Images / TonyBaggett)

Galanthus ‘S. Arnott’ is one of the most popular varieties out there, and it’s a favourite of every garden expert I spoke to. If you’re a fan of fragrant plants, this could be the perfect variety for you – and it’s one of the prettiest snowdrop varieties, too.

‘It’s great both in the garden and as a cut flower,’ says Lucie Jones, florist at Rowton Castle. ‘It has large flowers with petals that are heavy in texture, and a wonderful honey scent.’

You can buy Galanthus ‘S. Arnott’ bulbs from £9.99 for a pack of five from J. Parker’s

2. Galanthus nivalis

(Image credit: Getty Images / romrodinka)

Often called the common snowdrop, Galanthus nivalis is another go-to variety for gardeners looking for low-maintenance but beautiful displays. Just make sure you know where to plant snowdrops for the best results.

‘This particular variety will acclimate into your garden very easily, has beautiful blooms, is easy to care for and is widely available in garden centres,’ says Nicky, head gardener at Polhawn Fort.

Galanthus nivalis bulbs are available at Crocus from £7.99 for September delivery.

3. Galanthus 'Wendy's Gold'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chun Yin Shek)

For a beautiful snowdrop variety with a golden twist, try growing Galanthus ‘Wendy’s Gold’. It’ll stand out from your neighbour’s snowdrops, and you can rely on it to return in shoals every spring.

‘The yellow accents on this snowdrop set it apart from other varieties,’ says Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert, Annelise Brilli. ‘Despite its delicate appearance, it’s a vigorous snowdrop which multiplies rapidly.’

Learning how to plant snowdrop bulbs is pretty straightforward, but you can buy handy tools like the Garden Gear Bulb Planter from Thompson & Morgan for just £7.99 to make the process even easier.

4. Galanthus elwesii

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Manders)

For larger blooms, go for Galanthus elwesii, or the giant snowdrop. It’s another recommendation of Lucie’s for the easiest and prettiest snowdrop varieties, and like other snowdrops, it’s one of the best spring bulbs for shade (though partial shade is ideal).

Feeding the bulbs with a multi-purpose fertiliser like Vitax Q4 from Amazon in the autumn will encourage healthy growth. You can buy Galanthus elwesii bulbs from £7.99 at Crocus.

5. Galanthus 'Diggory'

(Image credit: Getty Images / ross1248)

This variety has a slightly different look, thanks to its uniquely-shaped blooms – and if you’re after the prettiest snowdrop varieties to grow, it’s a keeper.

‘An RHS award-winning variety, the flowers of Galanthus ‘Diggory’ are instantly recognisable due to their puckered and puffed out petals,’ explains Annelise.

As with any kind of snowdrop, make sure you keep an eye on pets and children – the flowers are pretty to look at, but like other toxic garden plants, they're harmful if eaten!

What are your favourite snowdrop varieties?