Worried your neighbour is attracting rats? What you can legally do

If there's one thing we don't want in our garden, it's rats. And if you've been spotting signs that these unwanted pests have been visiting and believe someone living nearby might be the cause, you'll understandably be asking: can I report my neighbour for attracting rats?

The short answer is yes - if your neighbour is attracting rats through waste, you can report them to the council.

Stopping rats in your own garden is one thing, but if they're coming in because of your neighbours, the situation can feel a little out of control. So that you can deal with this issue head on and get back to enjoying your garden rat-free, we asked the experts to share all the relevant info.

(Image credit: Getty / Sandra Standbridge)

'You can report your neighbours for attracting rats, especially if their behaviours are the cause, i.e. feeding wildlife, improper rubbish storage, or just maintaining poor hygiene around their property,' says Tim West, pest control expert and commercial director at Merlin Environmental.

'To knowingly create conditions that attract pest activity is in breach of the Public Health Act of 1936.'

When you report the problem to your local council, they have a duty to investigate further. You can visit GOV.UK's pest problem help page for more information on how to lodge your complaint.

Will the council get rid of rats in the garden?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you report your neighbours, the council has an obligation to act. 'They'll issue a local authority notice to your neighbours first,' explains John Stewart, technical training manager at Pest-Stop. 'If your neighbours fail to take steps to take action within the time specified, the local authority can undertake the work and recover costs from the owner.'

That being said, the extent of involvement from the council varies. 'Unfortunately the council's pest control is the first department affected by annual budget cuts, so many councils no longer offer this service. In most cases, tenancy agreements state that it is the residents’ responsibility.'

You'll need to provide evidence when filing your complaint that it is the neighbours who are attracting rats, and that the rodents are straying on to your property. The council will then inform you of the next steps.

Similar to dealing with issues about neighbours and outside lights, it's helpful to have a conversation before getting the council involved. Your neighbours might be cooperative and deal with the issue themselves, which would save you both a lot of hassle.

Are there any laws surrounding this?

There are a few laws surrounding to this issue, which are helpful to have to hand in case you need to reference them.

Environmental Protection Act 1990 , Section 79(1)(a) and (e): It is a statutory nuisance if any premises are in such a state as to be prejudicial to health.

It is a statutory nuisance if any premises are in such a state as to be prejudicial to health. Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949 : Requires owners or occupiers of land to keep their land free from rats and mice.

Requires owners or occupiers of land to keep their land free from rats and mice. Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005: Gives councils further powers to address anti-social behaviour including those linked to waste and pest control.

(Image credit: Getty Images/FotoEvans)

FAQs

How many rats does it take to be considered an infestation?

A rat infestation isn't defined by a specific number, according to pest control experts. 'It's about the persistent presence of rats and signs of their activity in a home or building,' says Pest-Stop manager John.

'Seeing one rat often indicates there are more, and the presence of multiple rats, droppings, or gnaw marks can suggest an infestation.'

How to stop rats getting in the garden?

While it shouldn't be your responsibility to get rid of rats attracted by your neighbour, it might give you peace of mind to take some preventative measures.

First of all, protect your birdfeeders from rats and squirrels by investing in an anti-rat feeder, such as the Smart Bird Feeder Davos, £39.99 from Amazon. Birds are messy eaters, and they often leave scraps of food after feeding, which is a surefire way to attract rats.

Similar to when you want to get rid of wasps, you can also use scents to deter rats. Coffee grounds, garlic, and citronella are some of these pests' least favourite scents.

Note that glue traps for rodents were banned last year, and natural deterrents are encouraged over inhumane traps.

Now that you know the answer to the question - can I report my neighbour for attracting rats - you should feel ready to take appropriate action. And hopefully, the thought of these pests in your garden will soon be a distant memory.