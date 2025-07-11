Experts share the best ways to secure your garden from thieves and burglary – these are the outdoor security tricks that work

We often focus on protecting the inside of your home, but knowing how to secure your garden from thieves and burglars is just as important. Our gardens hold tools, bikes, outdoor furniture and other valuables, making them prime targets for unwanted visitors.

Just like you would pick the best security measures for a home, there are plenty of effective options to protect your garden. From the best security cameras and security lighting to clever landscaping and natural plant-based defences, it's all about layering these measures and staying one step ahead.

We've spoken to security and gardening experts to find out exactly how to secure your garden from thieves. Here's everything you need to know...

1. Security lighting

'Security lighting is a great deterrent because burglars thrive on darkness,' says Anthony Neary, security expert, at Safe.co.uk. 'A well-lit garden makes them feel exposed and increases their risk of being seen.'

When considering how to secure your garden from thieves, security lighting plays a key role. The two main options to explore are motion sensor lights like the Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor, £54 at Safe.co.uk and floodlights.

For gardens, Anthony recommends motor sensor LED floodlights, which detect heat signatures from people or animals and activate automatically. This saves energy and delivers an immediate, surprising response to movement.

'Position them to cover entry points, shed doors, and any secluded areas. Make sure they're bright enough to eliminate shadows,' he advises.

Anthony Neary managing director of Safe.co.uk Anthony Neary is the founder and security expert at home and business security retailers Safe.co.uk. With over 15 years of industry experience, he specialises in security solutions and how to keep properties safe.

(Image credit: 4lite)

This advice is echoed by Kate Baker, lighting design advisor at 4lite, 'Burglars are far less likely to target a home that’s well lit, especially when lighting responds to movement and gives the impression that someone’s home.'

'For maximum energy efficiency, opting for motion-sensor lights with PIR (passive infrared) technology can instantly put intruders on the back foot,' she adds. 'When the light suddenly switches on as it detects motion, it draws attention and signals that the property is protected – even if no one’s home.'

Ring Cam with Floodlight £159.99 at Screwfix Designed for driveways and gardens, this Ring camera with built-in floodlight provides reliable outdoor protection and advanced motion detection using PIR sensors. It features a remote-activated security siren and LED floodlights for protection when it's needed and extra visibility at night. Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor £54 at safe.co.uk The wireless, battery-powered sensor can be positioned anywhere and turns on the lights when motion is detected. Antheia Solar Wall Light £29.99 at Screwfix This motion-sensor light has built-in PIR technology and is highly durable for all year-round use, with no need for electrical wiring. The lights offer an impressive 10-12 hours of illumination.

2. CCTV cameras

One of the most effective ways to secure your garden from thieves is to install CCTV cameras. From wireless options and smart cameras to video doorbells that integrate seamlessly with smart home systems, there is a range of choices to suit different needs and budgets.

'CCTV cameras are a powerful deterrent, not just by recording incidents but by making your property appear like a harder target,' says Anthony.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Visibility is crucial when it comes to CCTV. Make sure your cameras are clearly noticeable to discourage unwanted attention, Anthony goes on to say.

'Position them to cover vulnerable access points and any areas where valuables are stored. When considering camera resolution, look for at least 1080p (Full HD) with night vision for clear imagery and consider models with cloud storage to ensure your footage is safe even if the camera is tampered with.'

This layer of security can stop criminals in their tracks before they even attempt to gain entry to your property.

Ezviz C3A Smart Security Camera Check Amazon £74.99 at Ezviz Our top-rated wireless security camera, the Ezviz C3A battery cam, is easy to mount to your home wherever it will capture the most action. It's completely weatherproof and is battery-powered, so you have far more choice about where you place it. Yale smart outdoor camera £119.99 at safe.co.uk This Yale weatherproof outdoor camera offers reliable home security with HD 1080p video recording and a built-in motion-activated spotlight. Movement will trigger the spotlight to switch on. It also has 6 metres of colour night vision, providing clear footage. Ring Spotlight Cam Check Amazon £199.99 at Argos The Ring Spotlight Cam took the top spot in our best security camera guide. As well as sending you a notification when motion is detected, this camera also offers two-way audio so you can speak to anyone outside, whether you're home or away.

3. Security chains and locks

While lighting and CCTV deter criminals, good quality chains and locks provide physical resistance, slowing down the thieves. The more time it takes to access your property, the more time burglars spend exposed, greatly increasing their risk of being caught.

For sheds, invest in a highly rated padlock and a thick, hardened steel chain. Anchor points are critical; without them, even the best chain is less effective.

'Don't underestimate the power of good old-fashioned physical security,' Anthony says. Remember, locks are about creating enough of a challenge to make a thief move on to an easier target.'

(Image credit: Burg-Wächter Security)

You should avoid leaving valuables outside, says Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Use good quality locks on the shed and place all your garden tools, accessories, bikes and anything else away. Make sure there isn’t anything close to fences or gates that will help a burglar climb onto.'

Morris Hankinson founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Yale Y220B Weatherproof Steel Padlock £17.81 at safe.co.uk This Yale weatherproof padlock is made from steel, with a hardening steel closed shackle. It's ideal for sheds, gates and garages. Asec Square Link High Security Chain £77.55 at safe.co.uk A security chain made from high quality steel, such as this Asec one, can be used with a padlock for extra security on outdoor items. Burg-Wachter 1.5M Bike Chain, Lock and Ground Anchor £49.99 at Amazon Anchor security kits, like this Burg-Wachter set, are essential to provide an immovable object to secure your chains to, especially for valuable items like bikes, mowers, or garden furniture.

4. Fences and gates

If you're unsure whether home security systems are worth it, there are plenty of natural, landscaping-based defences you can implement to secure your garden from thieves and burglars.

The most important thing to do when securing your garden from thieves is to make sure all boundaries are secure,' states Morris.

Tall, sturdy fences can be effective, but a thick row of prickly hedging may be even better. For added protection, Morris recommends adding a row of hedging on the inside of your fence, or along the outside, as long as it's within your boundaries.

Trellis (such as this bestseller, £32 from B&Q) added to the top of fencing is also beneficial.

'Fit good quality locks to gates and make them tall enough to be tricky to climb. If you add noisy surfaces such as gravel on pathways, this can deter movement,' Morris adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dave Burton)

You should also consider the heights and views of fences, continues Morris. 'Tall fences are great, as is hedging, but if they are overgrown, this can actually benefit burglars as it will give them a place to hide. Keep them neat and make sure you can see the street, entrances and paths clearly,' he says.

5. Defensive planting

'Plants can be used as natural barriers within your garden to make it more difficult for intruders to access your garden,' says Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture

'Thorny plants like climbing roses or hawthorn bushes can be particularly effective in creating dense, sharp barriers that are difficult to pass through.'

Richard Barker horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture With 4 years in the industry, Richard Barker is an expert in horticulture and the commercial director at LBS Horticulture. He is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself in keeping up to date in the latest horticultural trends.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Planting dense shrubs and hedging, which will be beneficial to wildlife and to your security, advises Morris Hankinson.

'These can be planted not just along the boundary but also under windows, and near entrances.

'Some of the best plants for this use include: Berberis, holly, Pyracantha, Rosa rugosa and hawthorn. Brambles have their place in larger, rural gardens – providing both protection and a seasonal crop of blackberries.'

Encouraging mild overgrowth of plants and shrubs within your garden can reduce the visibility of your property, making it more difficult for burglars to access your garden.

'However, be mindful that burglars can use overgrown vegetation as a hiding spot in gardens, so it's important to choose plants that are extremely dense or have sharp thorns to create a strong barrier,' Richard says.

6. Trim back hedges

'Trimming the hedges at the front of your property to below 1.5 metres can be helpful for increasing surveillance and preventing intruders from approaching your property unnoticed,' says Richard.

When your front hedges are high, it can provide intruders with more cover and increase the likelihood of them attempting a break-in.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

'However, at the rear of your property it’s more helpful to keep your hedges above 1.8 metres in height,' adds Richard.

'This makes burglars unable to easily enter or escape. It can be difficult for intruders to climb over tall hedges, increasing your garden security,'

FAQs

How to make a communal garden more secure

Securing a communal garden can be tricky, as the space is shared, which often makes it more accessible to the public.

'Securing a communal garden starts with creating clear boundaries. Shared spaces can be vulnerable, so good lighting, well-maintained fencing, and a secure gate are key,' advises Anthony from safe.co.uk.

Motion-activated lights and visible CCTV cameras can act as strong deterrents. The power of community is also important – encouraging neighbours to stay alert and report suspicious activity can make a difference.

'If tools or furniture are kept in communal sheds, secure them with padlocks and consider installing lockers or lockable storage boxes to prevent theft. The more visible your security measures, the less attractive the space is to opportunistic burglars,' adds Andrew.

What is the best garden deterrent against burglars?

“The most effective garden deterrents combine visibility, noise, and barriers,' says Andrew. Motion-activated lighting is a simple but powerful by instantly draws attention to movement and makes intruders feel exposed.'

Prickly hedges or spiky plants along fences can act as natural barriers, discouraging anyone from attempting to climb over. Gravel paths create noise underfoot, making it harder for someone to approach unnoticed.

'We would always advise layering deterrents works best. Create a well-lit, noisy, and visibly secure garden for a less appealing target than a dark, quiet one,' says Andrew.

There you have it, a list of ways to secure your garden from thieves and burglars, so you can protect your outdoor space and gain peace of mind.