How deep to plant tulip bulbs – garden experts reveal the perfect depth for healthy spring blooms
Wondering how deep to plant tulip bulbs? Here's what the expert say...
If you're all set to plant your spring bulbs but you're wondering how deep to plant tulip bulbs, you're not the only one – it's a question that puzzles us all, so we thought we'd do a little research.
Learning how to plant tulips in pots and the ground is fairly simple, but planting them at the right depth is key to successful growth. You'll also need to figure out when to plant tulip bulbs for the best results.
We asked garden experts exactly how deep to plant tulip bulbs to ensure we're getting the springtime favourites off to the best possible start.
What you'll need
This sturdy stainless steel and wood dibber is measured to help you plant your bulbs at the right depth.
There's no need to bend with this long-handled bulb planter – it can remove a 6cm-diameter core of earth, making bulb-planting easy.
How deep to plant tulip bulbs
One of the most important parts of learning how to plant bulbs is planting them at the right depth. The same applies to tulips, so knowing how deep to plant tulip bulbs is key.
'Ideally, you should plant tulip bulbs at a depth of five to six inches, although they can go slightly deeper in pots,' advises David Glass, head gardener at Bowood House & Gardens.
David Glass is head gardener at Bowood House & Gardens. He has worked at Bowood for 18 years.
If you haven't got a measured dibber or a rule to hand, you can use the bulb itself as a guide.
'A general rule of thumb that we suggest is twice the depth of the bulb, planted pointy side up,' says Matthew Johnson, senior gardener at Borde Hill.
Matthew says you shouldn't stress about the orientation of the bulb, though. 'It doesn't matter too much which way you plant bulbs as they will find their way up to the light,' he explains.
But what's the science behind this guidance?
'Tulips like cold conditions, and deeper soil offers consistently low temperatures, allowing the bulbs to thrive,' David explains.
What happens if you don't plant tulip bulbs deep enough?
Now that we've discovered how deep to plant tulip bulbs, we thought we'd dive into the effects of planting them too shallow.
'Planting tulips at a shallow depth can cause several issues,' says David. 'It leaves the plants more exposed to vermin, which are likely to disrupt the bulbs.'
There's also an increased risk of weather damage. 'If tulips are too shallow, they won’t be properly anchored in the ground, leaving them at risk of being rocked by the wind,' David explains.
'Finally, temperatures at a shallow depth of soil are not optimal for tulip growth, which can stunt growth and impact flowering.'
That said, not all shallow tulip bulbs are doomed. 'If they are a little shallow, they may just need some support when it comes to flowering,' says Matthew. 'Some people even grow bulbs in gravel and water, or just water, and they will still flower!'
FAQs
Can you plant tulip bulbs too deep?
We've already established why planting tulip bulbs too shallow can stunt their growth, but can you plant bulbs too deep?
'Yes, to a point,' says head gardener David. 'But you’re better off planting tulips too deep rather than too shallow.'
We also asked David what planting tulips too deep means for the flowers. 'When planted deeper than five to six inches, it may delay flowering,' he says. 'If bulbs are planted as deep as nine inches, it’s possible the tulips won't have enough energy to reach the surface.'
There's also the risk of rotting. 'If you plant your tulip bulbs too deep, the bulbs could start to rot which may delay growth and prevent your beautiful tulips from flowering,' says Morris Hankinson, founder of Hopes Grove Nurseries.
What is the best month to plant tulip bulbs?
Rules around when to plant bulbs for spring vary between varieties, but generally, November is a great time to plant tulip bulbs.
Planting earlier in the autumn can increase the risk of tulip fire disease because temperatures are still relatively warm, so wait until the weather cools right down before you get your bulbs in the soil.
Now you know how deep to plant tulip bulbs, you can get planting and look forward to elegant spring blooms.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
-
Amanda Holden’s black Christmas tree decorations add 'depth and drama', say interior design expert - here's how to try this bold trend at home
We're obsessed with Amanda's dark, dramatic look
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I was given a preview of IKEA's new Oxford Street store - and it has a special treat for customers
IKEA is finally opening its doors on one of the most famous shopping streets in the country
By Rebecca Knight
-
Ninja's 3-in-1 toaster has a feature that'll surprise you – it's a must-have for the ultimate cafe kitchen
Ninja's toaster surprised me with its versatility – here's how
By Molly Cleary
-
When to apply lawn sand to improve drainage - experts urge gardeners to complete this task in the next few days before it’s too late
Lawn sanding can prevent moss and weed growth, and leave your grass looking greener than ever
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Is it worth insulating a greenhouse? This is why experts urge gardeners to add an extra layer of warmth to their growing space this winter
This is how to insulate a greenhouse in 5 easy steps
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Bird bath winter care - 6 expert-approved tips to prevent freezing and keep it clean
Give your bird bath some TLC this winter
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What to use instead of a cloche in a garden – 5 smart alternatives to protect your plants over winter
Our favourite swaps, including the best DIY cloche ideas
By Sophie King
-
Should I cover raised beds in winter? Why so many experts agree that covering your soil could give your garden the boost it needs
Is covering raised beds in winter worth it?
By Sophie King
-
At what temperature does grass stop growing? Experts reveal the exact temperature and what that means for your winter lawn care
Experts reveal the exact temperature and what that means for your winter lawn care
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to prune a pear tree for healthy growth and an abundant harvest
Follow these steps to prune a pear tree to perfection
By Holly Reaney
-
How to remove ice from a driveway – and the popular method paving experts are warning against
Is salt safe for driveways? Here's what the experts say...
By Sophie King