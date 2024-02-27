Stunning flower bed ideas that are guaranteed to fill your garden with blooms

How do you make a beautiful flower garden? Quite honestly, it's a question that has driven gardeners to do their thing (so to speak) for centuries – there is almost too much choice when it comes to gorgeous flower bed ideas to choose from.

These go far beyond garden border ideas that might have inspired your planting schemes. The history of the flower bed can be traced back to at least the 18th century. However, for a while brilliant coloured flowers fell out of favour for green Mediterranean-style gardens, but colour is making a comeback and we have plenty of ideas that can be incorporated into a modern garden.

A well-planned flower bed can elevate even the very smallest of small garden ideas, not to mention filling your heart with joy every time you see your beloved blooms bobbing about in the sunshine. With that in mind, then...

Flower bed ideas

'The best flower bed ideas can be a great way to give any garden or yard no matter what the size, a facelift and a beautiful pop of colour,' says Craig Wilson, co-founder, director and in-house gardening expert at Gardeners Dream.

That being said, there are a few trade secrets when it comes to planting to make the most of your space – so be sure to take note of the following.

1. Create a snug

Tradition dictates that the very best flower bed ideas will run along the edges of your garden, which is why they can often become conflated with garden edging ideas.

Here's the thing, though: you can adapt your flower beds to suit your individual space – whether that's to line your garden paths or build a 'snug' around your patio, sheltering your outdoor seating area and creating a truly cosy garden all year round.

'Wherever you put your flower bed, though, pay attention to how much sunlight that particular area gets,' says Craig. 'This will play a part in what flowers you go on to plant.'

2. Introduce a romantic colour palette

Searches for Bridgerton-inspired gardens have soared 913% surrounding the Netflix release of the three previous seasons (including spin-off Queen Charlotte), and experts predict the same to be true when the new season – all about Penelope and Colin – drops later this year.

Is it any wonder, then, that romantic colour palettes are dominating our favourite flower bed ideas on social media?

'Colours such as whites, pinks, purples and blues are very reminiscent of the Regency era. These colours are often associated with love, tenderness and passion a key theme among the series,' says Calum Madock, gardening expert at HomeHow.

You can tick off two trends in one if you're clever about it, as each garden flowers have received a 75% increase in searches in the last year, correlating with Panotone’s chosen colour of the year for 2024, ‘Peach Fuzz’.

From delicate peach roses to vibrant coral peonies, these soft hues will not only inspire interior decor this year but make a statement outside, too.

'Whether used as focal points for flower beds or as accents in floral arrangements, peach toned blooms bring a sense of joy to garden settings,' says Calum.

3. Add plenty of texture

Maximalists will love the impact of that comes from adding different heights and textures to their flower bed ideas.

'It's a great way to add interest, especially if you want to keep your colour theme simple,' says Craig. 'Try adding hollyhocks or sunflowers to add some height, or plant some hydrangeas for maximum texture.'

Foxgloves and roses, too, are a great way to add some variety to your flower bed – and don't forget the allure of ornamental grasses, too.

4. Have fun with edimentals

Edimentals are becoming increasingly popular, and little wonder: there are more than enough vegetables that are both pretty enough to plant in flower beds and incredibly tasty, too.

'Look up the French potager style of garden,' says Dan Ryan, parks and garden manager for The Gatton Trust, referring to the traditional jardin de curé's romantic, informal style that allows vegetables, fruit, flowers, and herbs to coexist.

'They were growing beautiful vegetables in mixed beds long before the days of Instagram,' he adds meaningfully.

5. Activate all the senses

If you know how to grow lavender, you know already know how to add at least one sensory element to your flower bed ideas!

'A flower bed doesn't just have to stimulate one of our five basic senses,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived. 'As well as looking beautiful, you can set yours up so it plays with touch, taste, sound, and – my personal favourite – scent, too!'

As well as lavender, Christopher suggests planting the likes of roses, jasmine, mock orange, sweet box and aromatic herbs like thyme and rosemary in your flower beds.

'All of these are wonderfully perfumed, so should make a real impact on anyone who walks by – and they're all brilliant for pollinators, too, so should tie in well with any of your favourite wildlife garden ideas.'

6. Add some seasonal interest

It's all too easy to get swept up in the idea that your flower bed ideas are for the warmer months only, but there are plenty of winter flowers you can use to add seasonal interest all year round.

'Choosing a mix of perennial, biennial and annual plants means you should have flowers and interest in your flower bed for as much of the year as possible,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

As well as a few evergreen shrubs, which will always help you add colour to your winter garden, you might consider planting hellebores and violas, too.

Snowdrops, daffodils, and tulips are a great way to keep things thriving over the spring months, while lavender is ideal for late summer.

'Dahlias and hydrangeas should keep things looking beautiful into autumn, too,' adds Christopher.

7. Pay attention to the moon

While many will tailor their flower bed ideas to the daytime hours, it's worth remembering that one of this year's major garden trends is the moon garden – or lunar garden, if you prefer.

The aim is to create an all-white colour palette, to better reflect the moonlight, so that there is plenty for nighttime pollinators and nocturnal wildlife to enjoy.

Think white, fragrant flowers and drought-tolerant plants with silver foliage.

8. Don't neglect those shady spots

If you have a shady or north-facing garden, fret not: you can still make your flower bed ideas a reality – you just have to think outside the box a little bit.

'For a part shady border, you could plant a stand out tree such as Acer palmatum ‘Orange Dream’ or Acer palmatum ‘Sango Kaku’,' says Morris.

'Once this is done, be sure to fill the flower bed with plants that love dappled shade, such as hosta and epimedium.'

He adds, too, that you should focus on learning how to plant bulbs that will naturalise to their shady environment, such as cyclamen and crocus.

FAQs

What is the best thing to put in flower beds?

Before you decide what to put in your flower beds, Craig says that you must consider your space.

'Where do you want your flower bed to be?' he asks. 'How much sunlight does that particular area get? These things will play a part in what flowers you go on to plant.'

Morris, too, says that you need to check your soil before you start planning. 'What pH is it?' he asks, noting that you can easily test it with an easy-to-use soil tester from Amazon.

'Most plants prefer a neutral to alkaline soil, but some, such as azalea, rhododendron, blueberries, acer, and berberis hedging will prefer an acidic soil,' he adds.

Finally, check the aspect (is it shady or sunny) and the type of soil – is it sandy, clay or do you have the perfect loamy soil? 'Once you know all of this, you can choose plants that will thrive in your flower beds,' finishes Morris.

How do you arrange flowers in a flower bed?

As mentioned already, the trick to a brilliant flower bed is making sure you offer a diverse mix in terms of height and structure, not to mention seasonal variation.

'There are no real hard and fast rules when it comes to flower beds,' says Christopher.

'If you want a more formal look, keep taller plants towards the back of the flower beds – although it's good to mix things up if you're hoping for a more natural effect. And try to keep annuals nearer the front, so they're easier to remove and replace each growing season.'

Craig agrees, adding that 'a great way to keep your beds looking full all year round is to mix Annuals, Perennials and Shrubs into your flower beds'.

'Variety is your friend, because all of the differing flowering times – especially if you plant them alongside some evergreen shrubs – will ensure your beds never look bare.'

Of course, your flower bed ideas will need some TLC – mulching, in particular, is important for keeping weeds at bay – but they will repay your efforts tenfold with their colourful blooms.

Just be sure 'to leave the seed heads on over winter for wildlife to enjoy and to give some interest during the colder months of the year,' finishes Morris.