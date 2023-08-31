When to plant tulip bulbs - experts reveal the perfect timing to avoid the dreaded 'tulip fire'
Timing is everything, especially if you want to avoid tulip fire
If you’re a green-fingered gardener wondering when to plant tulip bulbs, then you’ve come to the right place. Planted at the perfect time, tulip bulbs will guarantee you a garden full of blooms next spring. But the wrong move could spell disaster for your bulbs.
After all, knowing when to plant your bulbs for spring is key, and that’s no different when it comes to tulips. These colourful flowers can instantly brighten up any garden and bring your own unique garden idea to life, but their planting requirements are very specific.
They need to be planted at just the right time, they need to be planted in just the right place, and they need the proper care and attention. Otherwise, they could be at risk of the deadly ‘tulip fire’ disease. And that’s exactly why we asked our experts to share their tips and tricks on when to plant tulip bulbs and how to ensure gorgeous, healthy blooms next year.
When to plant tulip bulbs
‘Autumn, between September and November, is the best time to plant tulip bulbs,’ says gardening expert Harry Bodell at PriceYourJob.co.uk. In fact, the worst thing that you could do for your spring garden is to plant your bulbs while the weather is still warm and dry.
Tulip bulbs love the period between summer and winter, where the ground is cooler but not completely frozen, as this allows them to establish their root systems before the frost forms.
Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench, explains, ‘You should always plant your tulip bulbs at least 6-8 weeks before the first hard frost is expected. This is so that the bulbs have enough time to develop strong roots before the ground freezes, which is vital if you want a good bloom in spring.’
But this colder temperature doesn’t just help tulip bulbs to establish themselves. It also helps them fight off the deadly “tulip fire” disease, which can result in soggy, withered leaves that are covered in brown spots.
Where to plant tulip bulbs
When you’ve added planting tulip bulbs to your list of garden jobs to do in October, you also need to know where to plant tulips. And while tulips are fairly hardy plants that can still thrive in a shaded area, they do prefer full sun.
Because of this, tulips will grow best in a south-facing garden - but they could also work wonders in a pot if you make sure to move it around the garden and follow the sun.
‘Make sure to choose a space that receives at least 6 hours of sunlight per day, no matter how strong it is,’ says Steve. ‘You should also choose a well-draining location with fertile soil and plant the tulip bulbs at a depth that's around about 2-3 times the height of the bulb itself.’
How to prevent tulip fire
The thought of a fungal disease affecting your beautiful tulip flowers may scare you, but you’ll be happy to know that it can be prevented.
Tulip fire is affected by the fungus Botrytis tulipae, and can result in distorted leaves that look as though they’ve been scorched by fire - and nothing like the tulips we all know and love.
However, planting your bulbs later in the year is a surefire way (no pun intended) to keep this tulip fire at bay. This disease spreads during the warmer months, which is why some experts suggest waiting until November to plant your tulip bulbs. Of course, nothing is 100% effective in keeping this disease away.
The one saving grace is that tulip fire only affects tulips, so you don’t need to worry about the rest of your plants if you discover that your tulips have been affected.
FAQs
What is the best month to plant tulip bulbs?
It’s best to plant tulip bulbs between September and November, but the exact month depends on the weather. Ideally, you want to plant your tulip bulbs around 6-8 weeks before the first hard frost of the year.
Of course, if we have a warmer autumn, it’s best to wait until November to plant your tulip bulbs. But if we have a colder autumn, you should get them in the ground sooner rather than later.
Just keep an eye on the weather forecast and plant your tulip bulbs accordingly.
Can you leave tulip bulbs in the ground all year UK?
Yes, you can leave tulip bulbs in the ground all year - but only if they are already established. As long as they have already flowered and have established roots, there should be no need to pull them up.
All you need to do is leave them in the ground over the winter months, and they should come back blooming next year.
It’s only if you’re planting bulbs for the first time that you need to plant them at a specific time of the year. And if you’re doing that, try to plant them between September and November.
