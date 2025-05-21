Experts reveal the best way to store tulip bulbs now for another stunning spring display next year

If you’ve been lucky enough to enjoy a dazzling display of tulips in your garden over the last month or so and are hoping for a repeat performance next spring, then knowing how to store tulip bulbs and save them for next year is a must.

While picking out new tulip bulb varieties at the garden centre is always a treat, it can work out pricey, especially when buying in large quantities. But be savvy and know what to do with tulips after flowering, and you can re-use what you have and enjoy a fabulous display of blooms the following year for next to nothing.

We asked gardening experts to share their top tips and advice on why and how to store tulip bulbs, as well as when and how to plant tulips in pots for the following year, so read on to find out all you need to know.

The benefits of storing tulip bulbs

Lifting, drying and storing tulip bulbs over summer can improve reflowering, says the RHS, as it simulates conditions in the wild, where tulips have a warm, dry summer’s rest, unlike our wet winters, which can cause bulbs to rot.

Storing bulbs after flowering and before replanting them can help to improve their vitality, especially for varieties that don’t naturally re-flower well, whereas leaving them in pots or in the ground can make them more susceptible to pests, rot or reduced bloom quality. While tulip bulbs grown in pots are not always as successful as those grown in the ground, it is certainly worth trying to save the bulbs if you have lots of them in pots.

When it comes to the question of which spring bulbs come back every year? ‘Some gardeners treat tulips as annuals because repeat blooms can be less reliable,’ says Alex Biggart, Brand Manager at 123 Flowers. ‘If you love consistency, try mixing stored bulbs with a few new ones each year to keep your display full and vibrant.’

(Image credit: Future / Nicola Stocken)

What you’ll need

Step-by-step

1. Remove spent blooms

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

Should you deadhead tulips? Absolutely, say the experts. Once tulips have lost their magnificence and the blooms have faded and withered, then this is the time to deadhead them and snip off the spent blooms. This prevents energy from going to the faded flower to produce more seeds and redirects it to the bulb instead, which improves the chance of producing a fabulous flower next year.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Use a sharp, clean pair of secateurs and snip off the spent blooms, cutting the stem just below the tulip flower.

‘Don’t rush to cut the foliage back, though,’ says Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager at Haute Florist. 'Wait until the leaves have fully yellowed and withered - this usually takes five to six weeks. The foliage is busy feeding the bulb with energy for next year’s bloom.’

2. Lift the bulbs

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

‘You can lift tulip bulbs when the foliage has died back naturally after the flowers are over and once the leaves have turned yellow,’ says Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. ‘We recommend leaving the tulip bulbs until then, as the leaves provide energy to the bulbs for next year’s growth.’

Harvest the bulbs using a hand fork or trowel, carefully digging around the bulbs and being careful not to spear or damage them. Don’t worry too much if the roots are slightly damaged, as these will be removed later on. Leave the foliage intact for now.

3. Leave the bulbs to dry out

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

‘Once you’ve gently lifted the bulbs out of the soil, shake off or brush away any excess earth using a soft hand brush and allow them to dry naturally on newspaper or a wire tray in a cool, dry space for a few days,’ advises Maryam.

‘Avoid washing the bulbs, as moisture encourages rot.’ It can also damage the bulb, which could make it more susceptible to disease.

4. Prep bulbs for planting

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

Once the bulbs have dried and before storing, remove the foliage and pull or cut off the stems. Gently remove any flaking outer layers from the bulbs and trim off the roots.

‘Allow the bulbs to dry out over a few days before storing,’ advises Julian. ‘Take a look at each bulb and discard any that are damaged or show signs of rot after being in the ground. You can also separate any small bulblets (baby bulbs) at this stage, though these will take a few years to mature and flower.’

‘Ventilation is key when storing bulbs,’ adds Julian. ‘Try not to bunch them together in boxes and bags, and make sure there are holes for them to breathe. Check them regularly during storage to ensure there is air circulation and no bulb rot.’

6. Store bulbs in a dry spot

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

When bulbs have dried out thoroughly, pop them into paper or mesh bags and store them somewhere dry and dark, as light can stimulate growth too early.

‘Store bulbs in paper bags or boxes in a cool, dark place such as a garden shed or garage before planting again in the autumn months,’ advises Julian.

‘Label your stored bulbs so you know which variety is which when it comes to when to plant bulbs for spring,’ advises Maryam. ‘This is especially helpful if you like to plan colour schemes or stagger bloom times. Check monthly for any soft, mouldy, or shrivelled bulbs and remove them before they affect the rest.’

Shop bulb storage picks

FAQs

How long can you store tulip bulbs for?

‘Replant tulip bulbs in autumn, ideally in late October or November,’ advises Alex. For how to plant bulbs: ‘Aim for about 15cm deep and 10cm apart, and if you’re in an area with heavy, wet soil, add grit to the base of the hole or plant in raised beds or pots to prevent rot,’ adds Alex.

Can tulip bulbs go bad?

If tulip bulbs get wet, they can easily rot. Or if they have had insufficient water, it can cause them to shrivel. If bulbs aren't stored correctly, they can deteriorate too.

‘Storing tulip bulbs is a simple way to enjoy their beauty year after year without rebuying,' says Alex. 'But it’s important to note that not all bulbs will return equally strong. Some may shrink or decline in vigour over time, especially if conditions weren’t ideal during their growing season,’ advises Alex.

So, if your tulips looked fabulous this spring and you want a repeat performance, then lifting and storing tulip bulbs is the way to go.

Will you be storing and saving your bulbs for next spring?