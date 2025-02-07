How often to water your monstera — 3 tricks houseplant pros use to make sure you never get it wrong again
Knowing how often to water monstera can be a challenge – the experts share their secrets to prevent over or under-watering
Knowing how often to water Monstera is essential if you want your Swiss Cheese Plant to thrive. However, it's not always as simple as it sounds.
Watering is one of the key parts of caring for a monstera deliciosa. As a general rule of thumb, you should water Monstera every 10 to 14 days,' advises Evie Brownlee, supervisor at Grow Urban.
However, that is only general guidance, as many factors can affect how much water your monstera needs. This includes the time of year, the plant's size and how recently it was repotted. Emily Lawlor, owner of Happy Houseplants, advises 'keeping the soil consistently moist, but don't drown it – only water when it is dry.'
As with any other houseplant idea, you should rely on the moisture levels in the soil rather than how many days or weeks have passed since it was last watered.
To figure out how often to water monstera, you need to test the moisture levels in the soil. Sarah Gerrard-Jones, author of The Plant Rescuer, shares her three favourite and free ways to test the soil to prevent overwatering.
- Push your finger into the soil as deep as possible and feel for any moisture. If you can feel moisture, your plant doesn't need water.
- Take a chopstick, push it deep into the soil, leave for a few minutes, and then pull it out. If the chopstick comes out clean, the soil is dry.
- Weigh the pot in your hands. Picking up your plant (in its pot) and familiarising yourself with how heavy it feels after watering is an easy way to determine whether it needs water or not. If it feels very light, the soil is probably dry. If it feels heavy, there is still likely to be water in the soil, and no need to add more.
Alternatively, you can use a moisture meter – like this one from Amazon. Moisture meters are relatively affordable and can take you from a houseplant killer to a green-fingered god. The moisture meter will instantly tell you the wetness of the soil – all you need to do is water when the meter reads as dry.
How often to water a monstera in winter?
Winter presents a major challenge for how often to water monstera. When caring for houseplants over winter, Evie Brownlee, supervisor at Grow Urban, notes that 'the gap between waterings can be left longer in the winter as the cooler temperatures prevent the compost drying out as quickly.'
However, if you have the central heating on or your plant is near a radiator, then this can cause them to dry out more quickly. In fact, letting your plants go thirsty is a common winter houseplant mistake.
If you're still unsure about how often to water a monstera, then it might be worth investing in a self-watering pot – like this LECHUZA Self-Watering Plant Pot on Amazon. This way the plant only absorbs the water it needs and you just top up the pot when the gauge indicates.
FAQs
Why is my monstera leaf dripping water?
If your monstera leaf is dripping water, it means the plant is getting rid of excess water – it's a bit like how people sweat.
'The droplets are called guttation, and they are a natural process where excess water is expelled through tiny openings in the leaves. It's perfectly normal and harmless but may be a sign you can water the plant slightly less frequently,' explains Natalie Bourn, shop manager of Between Two Thorns.
Can monsteras be overwatered?
Yes, monstera can be overwatered. In fact, it's the biggest killer of monstera plants.
The easiest way to avoid overwatering is to water the monstera only when the soil is dry. You should also ensure that your pot has good drainage holes and that the plant does not end up sitting in water – empty the tray or pot cover half an hour after watering.
Thankfully, if you have accidentally drowned your monstera, there are several ways to save an overwated plant.
Have you been getting your monstera's watering schedule all wrong?
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.
