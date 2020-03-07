We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the capacity to lift spirits and help purify the air, it’s no surprise that houseplants are making such a comeback. There’s a huge array of shapes, shades and textures to choose from.

Line up trailing plants on shelves, put ferns in pockets against a white wall or group cacti on a side table. Bromeliads will bring a tropical feel to a cool city interior while a flowering cactus a hint of desert to a country cottage.

Rest assured, your home is not too bright, too hot, too cold, too damp or too dry for you to successfully harbour an indoor garden, or at least one or two potted beauties. There is more than one plant for every one of those situations, and caring for them is relatively simple.

In fact, the hardest thing is often selecting your favourite container. From sleek ceramic to rustic terracotta, perfectly patterned to organic and shapely, there are so many beautiful designs hitting shop shelves at the mo!

Here, we share our top tips for displaying foliage around the home with our house plant ideas. With the right conditions and a little TLC, they’ll keep that fresh feeling going all year round.

1. Play with display

Think of plants as you would accessories and go for shapes, colours and patterns that appeal to you. When arranging in groups, use stools, low tables and shelving to create different levels, placing plants at varying heights to avoid a cluttered look.

If you’re short on space, line up smaller varieties on windowsills and mantels, or create a stylish hanging display with suspended terrariums and upside-down planters.

2. Find the perfect position for plants

‘To keep your houseplants happy, think about the natural environment that the room most closely matches and choose plants that like those conditions,’ advises Freddie Blackett, founder of Patch.

Keep sun-loving plants thriving by positioning them in front of windows – hanging planters make a great alternative to blinds, providing privacy without sacrificing natural light.

3. Clear the air in a bedroom with plants

Certain plants have properties that make them well-suited to particular rooms in the home. Unlike most plants, peace lilies emit oxygen throughout the night, improving air quality 24/7, making them ideal in bedrooms, while English ivy helps to reduce mould – handy in humid bathrooms.

4, Plant a mini garden

Choose a hanging terrarium for a corner feature or create your own free-standing centrepiece. Shallow bowls or glass hurricane vases offer the perfect habitat for growing dry-climate houseplants, such as cacti and succulents, while moisture-loving ferns or peperomias prefer glass domes or lidded jars. Add pebbles, moss and wooden branches for a finishing touch.

5. Choose plants that you can care for

While greenery has been proven to boost your mood, there’s nothing like a wilting plant to make your day feel a little dreary. With that in mind, be realistic about your green-fingered abilities when considering house plant ideas.

Monsteras (cheese plants), spiky aloe vera, classic spider plants and lush aglaonemas are options anyone can grow. Or look for the EasyCare plants range at Dobbies.

Happy indoor gardening!