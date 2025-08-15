This fatal mistake could spell disaster for your lawn this week – it's the surest way to ruin your grass during a heatwave

If you’re thinking about mowing your lawn over the next few days, hold your horses – experts are warning that you shouldn't cut your grass during this week's heatwave.

Even if your lawn needs a good trim, getting your lawn mower out this week could do more harm than good, especially as temperatures are expected to hit 31°C today – and if you’re keen to protect your lawn during a heatwave, this lawn care tip might just be the most crucial.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

So, what’s actually so bad about mowing a lawn during a heatwave?

Well, hot weather alone can affect the condition of your grass, and if you’re noticing signs that your lawn is suffering from heat stress, it’s best to keep the mower away for the next few days.

‘By mowing, you could stress the grass further, either by compaction from the mower or by cutting the majority of the blades off (the top three-quarters of the blade contain a lot of the grass’s moisture),’ says Chrissie Handley, lawn care specialist at Online Turf. ‘This could risk damaging your lawn permanently.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carl Hodgson)

Cutting your grass too short can also take away its natural shade protection during a heatwave.

'When grass is cut too short in hot weather, it loses the natural canopy of blades that shades the soil and protects the roots,' explains Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves .

'Without this cover, the soil is exposed to intense sunlight – causing it to dry out quickly and leaving the roots vulnerable to heat stress. This can lead to scorched, patchy areas and even long-term damage if the roots are weakened.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

If you just mowed your lawn, don’t panic: just as there are ways to revive a dry lawn, you can help your grass survive this week’s heatwave, too.

‘If you’ve already mowed your grass right before the heatwave, you’ll want to make sure you’re giving it plenty of water to try and help it re-grow and to help the potential moisture loss from the blades,’ says Chrissie.

It's worth investing in a sprinkler like the Gardena Aqua S Oscillating Sprinkler from Amazon – unless, of course, hoses are currently banned in your area (in which case, it's worth looking at other ways to water your garden during a hosepipe ban!)

You can always learn how to overseed your lawn as we enter autumn if the damage is extensive (pick up some Pronto Speedy Seed from Amazon for fast results) – but for now, consistent watering is the best remedy. Just don't overdo it!

Hold off the mowing for just a fraction longer if you want to keep your grass to survive this week's heatwave.