How to grow tulips indoors for beautiful, colourful blooms over the winter months

Learning how to grow tulips indoors is one of those nifty gardening hacks that just makes sense, especially if you don't have a lot of outdoor space to spare.

These springtime blooms may love to bask in the sun, but you can also plant tulips in pots inside to brighten up a windowsill or kitchen table. Still, if you're going to tackle this one, it's important to remember that timing is everything.

Now is usually when to plant tulip bulbs outside, and you will still need to follow this rule for an indoor display. However, you can expect the blooms to appear sooner, over the winter months, as you'll be using forced bulbs indoors.

'For some spring colour over the colder months of the year, tulips can be grown indoors and they are really exciting to grow,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'It’s rewarding to see them flower over winter, making spring seem like it’s coming along much quicker,' he adds.

What you will need

The good thing about learning how to grow tulips indoors is that it's a job that doesn't require loads in terms of tools and equipment.

In fact, all you really need are the bulbs themselves ('smaller varieties tend to grow better indoors,' notes Morris), as well as a handful of other bits and bobs:

Step-by-step guide

Once you've gathered everything you need to hand, it's time to brush up on how the gardening pros grow tulips indoors.

1. Force the bulbs

If you’ve added growing indoor tulips to your list of garden jobs to do in November , you'd best factor in some time to force the bulbs.

'Tulip bulbs can be bought pre-forced, so check the label before buying,' says Morris. If yours aren't forced, though, don't despair; all you need to do is 'keep them in a paper bag in a very cold place for about 12-16 weeks'.

'It does take some planning,' says Morris, although he adds that they can be cooled 'in a fridge or undercover outside in a frost-free place'.

2. Plant them up

Once your tulips have been suitably forced, it's time to plant the bulbs.

'Half fill a container of your choice with compost and pop in the tulip bulbs, covering them with compost so that just the tips of the bulbs are popping up through the top,' says Morris.

3. Location, location, location

If you want to grow tulips indoors, you'll want to place the pot with planted bulbs somewhere cool and dark for about 6 weeks.

'Once this is done, you'll need to move them into a bright room with lots of sunshine,' says Morris. 'The tulips will flower just a few weeks later.'

He adds that you should try placing some moss or decorative pebbles on the top the compost for decoration.

FAQs

Can tulips grow indoors?

Tulips can grow indoors if they are planted up in pots, so long as the bulbs are forced to ensure they bloom over the colder winter months. If you prefer to skip pots and soil, Hopes Grove Nurseries' Morris Hankinson says they can also be grown in water.

'Partially fill a vase with stones or decorative pebbles/marbles, then place the tulip bulbs on top of the stones and cover the roots of the bulbs with water,' say Morris, noting that you will need the roots to stay wet.

'Keep this vase in a cool, dark place for about 4 weeks before moving into a bright, warm room so they can flower. This way of planting makes a really pretty statement,' he finishes.

What to do with tulip bulbs after they bloom indoors?

After your tulip bulbs have bloomed indoors, you can keep them thriving for longer by popping them in a cool location out of direct sunlight. It's important to remember, though, that forced tulips will not bloom a second time.

To that end, then, you will need top discuss the bulbs once they've finished flowering.

Now that you know how to grow tulips indoors, you can ensure (with a little careful planning) that your home is filled with colourful blooms over the dark winter months. What could be better?