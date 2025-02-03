5 ways to make a shed bird-friendly — garden experts reveal how to use your shed to encourage birds into your garden

Garden experts have revealed the top five ways to make your garden shed bird-friendly this winter as a way to encourage more birds into your garden.

We all know how important garden birds are to a garden’s health. They can help pollinate plants and flowers, as well as keeping pests at bay - which is why you should strive to attract birds to your garden .

Garden birds have been in decline in recent years, according to the RSPB , which is why birds need our help more than ever. During winter, food is in scarce supply so you should already be protecting your bird feeders from rats and squirrels and follow bird bath winter care best practices to prevent your bird bath from freezing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

But for an added boost for your feathered friends, you can add these simple measures to your shed to make it friendly for birds - here’s how to make your shed bird-friendly.

1. Add a bird box

(Image credit: Getty Images/Andi Edwards)

One of the simplest ways to make your shed bird-friendly is to fix a bird box to the side to provide warmth and shelter.

‘While you may be tempted to put up more than one bird box, if your garden shed is large enough for it, it’s something that you should really avoid doing,' explains James Ewens, Commercial Director of Green Feathers. 'Birds can be extremely territorial, and having boxes in close proximity can cause all sorts of trouble. The last thing you want to have when you’re trying to attract birds is a fight on your hands, so if you do want to have multiple bird boxes in your garden, make sure that they’re spread out.'.

You should also follow bird box winter care best practices to keep your box in top shape during the colder months, such as regularly cleaning it and adding insulation.

2. Add wall-climbing plants to the side of your shed

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘One way that Brits can encourage birds to their shed is by adding plants, such as wall climbers to the outside of the shed as this will provide food and shelter from wet weather. Wall climbers will give birds various perching spots as well as places to breed and bushes provide the twigs and natural materials for them to build their nests,’ says Jimmy Englezos, DIY expert and Senior Brand Manager at Ronseal .

Adding climbing plants to your shed walls can also help make your shed look more aesthetically pleasing, hiding unsightly walls, as well as making it a more hospitable place for birds.

3. Fix feeders and a bird bath to the shed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Bird feeders are another wonderful way to make your garden shed a bird haven. Hanging feeders from the shed or placing them nearby, filled with a delicious mix of seeds, suet and mealworms, will turn your garden into a little bird buffet,’ says Sean McMenemy, Garden wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife .

‘For an even closer look at your garden guests, try attaching a few hanging basket brackets near your shed window. These are perfect for hanging a bird feeder or even a small hanging bird bath, bringing all the action right up to your window. You can sit quietly inside with a cup of tea in hand and enjoy a front-row seat to nature’s little performances!’

It’s important to note the RSPB has warned against flat bird tables because of disease, so it’s best to opt for a hanging feeder instead.

4. Accident-proof your shed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘To keep your feathered visitors safe, make your shed a hazard-free zone! Add bird-safe window stickers to prevent collisions from speedy fliers. It’s also best to keep shed doors and windows secure to avoid any accidental trapping, and if you have any gaps or vents, make sure they’re not inviting unwanted mishaps. A little care goes a long way in making your shed a true bird-friendly haven!’ says Sean.

Birds may struggle to see the clear glass of the windows of your shed, so adding stickers will help them see ahead of time. Jimmy also recommends using masking tape (you can pick this up for £3.75 at Amazon) to do this.

‘Popping some masking tape or decals onto the windows is another way that can help encourage birds to your outdoor shed and garden spaces. Windows are a common cause of birds being injured as they tend to fly into them so masking tape will help them see the window ahead of time and reduce the accidents,’ he says.

5. Plant shrubs around the base of your shed

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

Another way to make your shed bird-friendly is to plant shrubs around the base of your shed.

‘If you want to turn your shed into a garden bird paradise, you can plant some evergreen shrubs around the base. Not only are these shrubs once again home to a great variety of food sources, but they also provide a safe environment for birds to hide, and even nest in during the nesting season,' says James.

'Winter fruiting bushes, like holly, are amazing choices for this, providing much-needed sustenance for birds in the cooler months, where they need all the help they can get - and certainly helping to attract them to your garden while also giving your shed a stunning edging.'

Birds are an important part of any garden and by modifying your shed to suit them, you can give birds a much-needed boost.