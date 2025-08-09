5 plants to grow next to your bird bath to make your garden look gorgeous and encourage more birds

There’s something so special about watching garden birds frolic and splash in a bird bath, and it’s about to get even more lovely as experts have revealed the best plants to grow around a bird bath.

Any gardener will tell you there is a huge benefit to attracting birds to a garden. Not only vital pollinators, but they also feed on pests like slugs to help your garden thrive. However, if you want to keep birds coming back, then you need to provide an environment that feels safe and welcoming to birds.

Planting these five best plants for birds by your bird bath not only makes your wildlife garden look even more beautiful, but it will also provide extra food and shelter for your garden birds.

1. Coneflowers

Coneflowers refer to both Rudbeckia and Echinacea and are excellent for growing around a bird bath.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Coneflowers (also known as Echinacea) are daisy-like plants that have vibrant flowers in summer, and will then become a food source for birds when the weather shifts. Once the petals of the flowers fade, the seedheads are left in place and function as an important food source for birds in autumn and winter,’ says Richard Barker, commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

‘Much like coneflowers, perennial rudbeckia will leave behind attractive seedheads in autumn and winter that can provide an additional food source for birds.’

2. Lavender

Lavender is not only one of the best scented plants for humans, but our feathered friends also love it, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Lavender is vibrant with its iconic purple lilac hues, and birds will forage for the seeds in spent flower heads, providing a valuable food source. Lavender still thrives in autumn and winter, unlike many flowers that only bloom in spring, so it’s a great way to provide a consistent food source when food is scarce,’ explains James Ewens, gardening and wildlife expert from Green Feathers .

3. Holly

Holly is an excellent choice for birds as it is a plant that feeds, shelters and protects birds .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Holly can offer both food and shelter for birds visiting your garden. The foliage of holly is good for nesting and roosting, as it can offer protection from predators and harsh weather conditions all year round, as the plant is evergreen. During winter, the plant will produce berries, which can be eaten by birds when a lot of their other food sources may be depleted,’ says Graham.

4. Ornamental grasses

Ornamental grasses are perfect for adding texture, shade and evergreen colour to a garden. And even better, birds love them, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Ornamental grasses are a great option to plant near your bird bath to provide shelter for birds - whether it’s from shade or predators. Fountain grass not only adds to the aesthetic appeal of your garden, but it also produces flower plumes, known as seedheads, which provide birds with a food source,’ says James.

‘Fountain grass is a comfort for birds; its dried stems provide shelter and nesting material, and finches and sparrows particularly love foraging on the seeds of fountain grass.’

5. Honeysuckle

If you have a small garden , honeysuckle is an excellent choice as it smells delicious, has plenty of nectar and grows vertically.

(Image credit: Getty Images/kazakovmaksim)

‘Honeysuckle is a climbing plant, so it can be ideal if your bird bath is in a tight space. During autumn, honeysuckle will provide berries that birds can eat, and they can also use it for shelter. It also benefits birds in summer, as the scented flowers attract a range of insects that many birds can eat,’ says Graham.

Adding plants to your bird bath will not only make your garden look beautiful, but it means birds can benefit from food, shelter and hydration all in one journey.