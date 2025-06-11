There’s nothing more lovely than the sound of bird song first thing in the morning, but if you have a small garden or balcony, this can feel like an unachievable luxury. But don’t despair, as wildlife experts say you too can attract birds to balconies and urban gardens.

It’s true, having a large, green garden is a bit of a luxury, but just because space might not be on your side, that doesn’t mean you can’t attract birds to your space.

It is possible to create a small wildlife garden in the tiniest of gardens and outdoor spaces, and here are four practical ways to attract birds to balconies and urban gardens.

1. Provide a food source

Whether you want to attract robins or blue tits , the golden rule is to provide a bird’s favourite food consistently to encourage them to keep coming back. You should provide a variety of food such as sunflower hearts (£7.99 at Amazon), mealworms (£14.24 at Amazon) and fat balls (£15 at Amazon) to provide high-energy options. You can also put out fruit, as plenty of garden songbirds like a sweet treat in the summer.

‘Choosing the right bird feeder for your balcony depends on the space available and the species you want to attract. Hanging feeders are great for small spaces and window-mounted feeders provide an up-close view of visiting birds,’ says Richard Green from Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies .

‘Durability and ease of maintenance are important considerations. Go for feeders made from weather-resistant materials like metal or heavy-duty plastic, and make sure they can be securely attached to withstand wind and movement.’

You should also position your feeder away from reflective windows where you can as this can help make the birds feel safer.

2. Plant vertically

It’s no surprise that our feathered friends enjoy green spaces. Birds are vital pollinators, and often the insects they feed on thrive in your garden planters. If you’re limited in space, consider a vertical garden or living wall idea to utilise as much space as you can. And if you’re wondering what to plant, James Ewens, gardening and wildlife expert at Green Feathers, recommends planting honeysuckle .

‘While requiring a lot of watering if grown in pots, honeysuckle is a favourite amongst birds, and it’s beautiful, too! It can really bring a smaller garden space to life. Honeysuckle is a great way to utilise a small space, as it’s a climbing plant, utilising vertical space without occupying too much ground area,' he says.

'Honeysuckle can be trained to climb up walls, fences or pergolas, its shiny red berries are very attractive for birds, and they can use this food source to carry them through the difficult autumn and winter months.'

3. Use balcony deterrents

Birds can be cautious by nature, so if you want to visit your balcony or garden space, it needs to feel safe and inviting for them.

‘Bright moving objects like windsocks, unnatural sounds such as wind chimes, and clutter from items like bikes or grills can intimidate birds,' says Richard.

'Keeping the space clean and calm is key to encouraging visits,’ he adds

‘Bird feeders may attract more than just feathered visitors, but simple solutions like baffles can help keep unwanted guests, such as squirrels, from accessing the food.’

4. Use hanging baskets

Hanging baskets are another easy way to add flora and foliage to your small garden space. Planting hanging baskets not only looks beautiful, but birds find them attractive, too.

‘When choosing your plants, you can consider species that produce nectar-rich flowers or seeds, as these can attract birds such as hummingbirds and finches. Cuphea (commonly known as cigar plant) is renowned for its tubular flowers, appealing to species like hummingbirds. Petunias and Geraniums are not only beautiful, colourful additions to an urban space, but are also great nectar sources for birds,’ says James.

‘If possible, you can consider the placement of your hanging baskets, too. Placing them in areas that are sheltered from harsh weather conditions like strong winds can be a great way to help birds settle and feel safe.’

What you need

You don't need a huge garden to enjoy the local wildlife. It's easy to make your small space wildlife-friendly, and I'm sure your local birds will thank you for it.