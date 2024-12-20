Gardeners reveal how to recycle your wrapping paper into mulch to regulate soil temperature and prevent weeds
Give your plants a helping hand with your unwanted wrapping paper
Do you find you’re left with hordes of wrapping paper after Christmas and have no idea what to do with it? Well, shredding it and adding it to your plants as mulch is the easy way to recycle wrapping paper that your plants will love.
Novice and seasoned gardeners alike know the importance of finding the best mulch for your garden and vegetable patches. Mulching is often the key to success when growing plants as it suppresses weeds, retains soil moisture and regulates soil temperature - protecting plants and vegetables and giving them a helping hand in the process.
‘The paper layer helps prevent evaporation, keeping the soil moist for longer periods. It blocks sunlight from reaching the soil and limits weed growth, and it can help insulate the soil, keeping it cooler in summer and warmer in winter. If made from natural fibres, the paper eventually decomposes, adding organic matter to the soil,’ says Petar Ivanov, gardening and tree health expert at Fantastic Gardeners.
How to use wrapping paper as mulch
When using wrapping paper as mulch, you can either shred or lay sheets of your leftover paper. When using sheets of paper, Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture recommends you lay it: ‘out in rows and plant through the paper, or place pieces around plants that are already growing.
‘The paper will act as a barrier to prevent light from reaching weed seeds already in the ground or prevent others from settling.
‘Paper can be better for the garden than other kinds of sheet membranes or landscaping fabric, as it can be left to break down into the soil. You can cover the paper with another layer of mulch, such as wood chips, but you will only need a thin layer of this as the paper should function as the main barrier.’
When using shredded paper, sprinkle a thick layer around your plants before lightly watering the paper to help it all matt together. It may not be the prettiest mulching solution, but it is effective and a great way to recycle old paper.
What sort of wrapping paper can you use?
While this is a good hack to use, it’s important to be aware of what type of wrapping paper you plan on using as some types are not suitable. ‘Avoid papers with plastic coatings, metallic finishes, or glossy laminates, as they are not biodegradable and can harm the soil,’ explains Petar.
‘Strong dyes and inks may leach into the soil, potentially harming plants. Glitter and embossing often involve microplastics or synthetic materials that can pollute the soil.
‘Synthetic wrapping papers and anything that doesn’t tear easily or feels waxy may contain non-biodegradable elements.’
If you were wondering which paper is suitable for use, Graham says: ‘If the wrapping paper is coated, but does not have any toxic or metallic inks, then it is suitable to use in the garden. You can use any wrapping paper that does not have a glossy, and as a general rule if the paper tears easily then it can be used in the garden.’
Shop biodegradable wrapping paper
If you're yet to wrap your presents, consider purchasing biodegradable paper so you can resuse it in your garden when the gift giving is finished.
Beautiful, intricate wrapping paper is an easy way to give your gifts a luxury look.
Classic brown parcel paper has a traditional feel which we're all loving this Christmas.
Save on waste this year by using wrapping paper mulch - it's a safe eco-friendly way to help your plants and veg patches.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
