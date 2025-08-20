I've been hearing one lawn care question above the rest this month: Can I overseed my lawn in August?

Well, if you’re wondering when to overseed a lawn, your timing is on point. August is one of the best months to overseed your lawn, according to experts – so it’s the perfect time to schedule the task into your lawn care calendar.

There’s a thing or two you’ll need to know about sowing grass seed this August, though, thanks to all the hot weather we've been enjoying.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

So, can you put grass seed down in August? If you’re keen to learn how to overseed your lawn, it’s a brilliant time to get started.

‘August is a good month for sowing, as the higher temperatures mean the soil is also nice and warm,’ says Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People. ‘This is great news for germination, as it can help speed up the process.’

Overseeding your lawn in August will also prepare it well for the colder months ahead.

‘New grass has several weeks to grow and develop roots before winter sets in,’ says Chris. ‘That makes it stronger, more resilient, and better able to bounce back in spring.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can even buy fast-growing grass seed, like Westland Gro-Sure Fast Acting Lawn Seed, from £8.89 for 10m² at Amazon.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Usually, regular rainfall would be another benefit of overseeding a lawn in August – but in the wake of recent heatwaves and drought-like conditions in many parts of the UK, you’ll need to compensate for the lack of resources.

‘This year, we have had below-average rainfall,’ says Chris. ‘Adequate water is essential for the seeds to sprout and establish, so make sure you water your sown seeds frequently.’

In fact, regularly watering your lawn is one of the most important August lawn care tips right now.

‘Ideally, you should water the seeds every day for six weeks after they are sown,’ Chris advises. ‘If there is prolonged rainfall, you can sometimes avoid doing this.’

It’s worth investing in a sprinkler like the Hozelock Rotating Vortex Garden Sprinkler, £21.50 at B&Q, to keep your lawn watered consistently (unless, of course, your area is under a hosepipe ban!).

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

There’s also the question of whether you should water your garden in the morning or at night – and in August, the answer is crucial.

‘Watering your seeds early in the morning is best, as this leaves time for the water to soak in before the scorching heat arrives, and minimises the risk of fungal diseases, which can thrive in warm, humid conditions overnight,’ explains Chris.

‘For best results, consider using enriched seed mixes like Patch Magic or Westland grass seed varieties coated in protective gel – they tend to establish more quickly and effectively,’ adds Agata Henderson, leading London garden designer.

You can buy Miracle-Gro Patch Magic Grass Seed, Feed & Coir from Argos for just £8 right now.

As long as you've got a watering can or sprinkler handy, you can go ahead and overseed your lawn this August. It's the prime time to do it!