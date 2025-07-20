Millions of homes in the UK are facing hosepipe ban restrictions and drought conditions this month, leaving many gardeners wondering how they will care for their plants. But don’t worry, garden experts have revealed the one task you need to do to keep your garden happy and healthy during a ban.

Southern Water is the latest water company to announce a temporary usage ban, with Hampshire and the Isle of Wight becoming another area affected by a hosepipe ban. While it’s certainly harder to water your garden during a hosepipe ban, experts say this non-water-related task will help lock in moisture.

Enter mulching. By adding a thick layer of organic matter to your plants, garden experts say you can help lock in moisture and make your plants healthier, so they cope better in drought conditions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why you should mulch during a hosepipe ban

First things first, it’s time for a quick recap on what mulching actually is. Put simply, it’s the process of laying organic matter, such as manure, woodchips or gravel, on the surface of your soil.

‘It’s a crucial step in maintaining a healthy garden,’ says Tom Clamp, head of technical at garden care products specialists Pelsis Doff. 'Mulch helps regulate soil temperature, reduce evaporation, suppress weeds and improve soil structure over time.’

One of mulching’s biggest benefits is that it can help regulate soil temperature and lock in moisture, which is essential for your plants if you’re amid a hosepipe ban or heatwave.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Mulch acts as a barrier for the soil against the direct heat of the sun and prevents the soil from overheating. The mulch also helps to reduce the water evaporation from the surface of the soil, so your plants retain more moisture,’ explains Nigel Lawton, plant buyer at Dobbies.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Not only this, but if you use a good quality organic peat-free compost, it will enrich the soil with nutrients that improve its properties. In turn, this will create a healthier environment for the roots of your plants and enhance their ability to withstand high temperatures.’

If the main mulching aim is preserving moisture, then Nigel recommends using a mulch such as gravel or bark to cover the top of container plants. You can pick up 20kg of horticultural grit for just £6 at B&Q, and I found 100L of bark chippings for £12 at B&Q.

Mulching is an easy step you can take that also comes with an abundance of benefits. It will lock in moisture, prevent evaporation and keep your plants healthy, all without the need for a hosepipe.