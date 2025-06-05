This hack makes mulching neater, quicker and easier – it will recycle your old plastic pots, too

If you have any spare or old plant pots kicking around your garden, please hesitate before binning them, as garden experts have revealed a hack that will make mulching even quicker and easier - and all you need is an old plastic plant pot.

The process of adding organic matter to your plants, mulching, is something that every gardener should have in their arsenal. The benefits of mulching are vast, including protecting plants from extreme temperatures, suppressing weeds and maintaining the soil’s moisture.

However it can be a messy process, so garden experts have recommended using a plant pot to protect your plants as you mulch - here’s how to do it, and help all your garden ideas flourish this summer.

How the plant pot mulching hack works

If your goal is to protect plants, then you really won’t want to risk damaging them during the process of cleaning. Covering your seedlings with a plant pot not only keeps the process neater but creates a protective barrier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘This is one of those ‘why didn’t I think of that sooner?’ hacks. Instead of gingerly tiptoeing around your precious seedlings while spreading mulch, you just pop an old pot upside down over each plant.

Now you can go wild with the mulch - no need for surgeon-level precision! Once you’re done, just take off the pots and your plants are sitting pretty, untouched and ready to thrive. It’s a massive time-saver and keeps your beds looking sharp,’ says Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist, content creator and a member of our Interior Squad at Hillarys.

‘Mulch is fantastic for your soil, but if you pile it up around stems and leaves, you’re asking for trouble. Too much moisture around the base can cause rot, invite pests, and trigger diseases. Plus, it just looks messy. Give your plants a bit of breathing room and they’ll thank you for it.’

Is this a good hack?

This hack is a win-win for many gardeners as it's both an avenue to recycle old pots, protect your plants and make mulching easier and quicker.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘However, this only really works for smaller plants as shrubs, trees and tall plants are too big to cover in this way. So, the hack won’t work on mature borders,’ says Harry Bodell, gardening expert at PriceYourJob.co.uk

‘If you’re planning to cover plants before mulching, make sure the pots are clean and not harbouring pests and diseases. If a pot doesn’t quite fit over a plant, don’t force it as you could damage the stems.’

Provided you use common sense and clean pots, there’s practically no downside to using this hack. ‘Your garden will look neater, and you’ll avoid those dreaded “mulch volcanoes” that can spell disaster for young shoots. Trust me, once you try this, you’ll never go back,’ says Luke.

Will you be giving it a try, or have you discovered another way to reinvent mulching?