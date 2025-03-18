This is my favourite squash to grow in a small garden — it's fun, easy to grow and will bag you loads of harvests

Squashes have always been on my grow-your-own bucket list, and a few years ago, I decided to give them a go.

At the time, I had a small raised bed, about two metres square. I needed a variety that would suit a small garden, and I stumbled across a rather unique type: the patty pan squash. It was a real winner — not only was it easy to grow, but it produced tons of characterful, frilly yellow squashes which we enjoyed over the late summer months.

If you’re starting a small vegetable garden this year, it’s worth giving them a try. Here’s why.

The variety I grew was Patty Pan ‘Sunburst F1’ (you can buy Mr Fothergill's seeds from Amazon). I sowed them directly outdoors in May, and they quickly grew into established young plants, producing bundles of bright sunshine-yellow squashes with scalloped edges.

That’s one of the reasons why gardening expert and author Sarah Raven likes this variety. ‘Their fast growth rate yields a generous harvest of fresh produce quicker than traditional squash,’ she says.

I can vouch for that — before I knew it, I had more patty pan squashes than I knew what to do with!

If you learn how to grow pumpkins or other members of the squash family, the process is a little slower (but worth it if you're hoping to grow your own jack-o'-lanterns!) — so this variety is great for quick wins.

I spoke to Mr Fothergill’s seed manager, Rachel Cole, to find out more about why patty pan squashes are such a great choice for a small garden.

‘If you're short on space this summer, patty pans could be just the thing you need,’ she said. ‘These little veggies are part of the summer squash family and are perfect for smaller gardens.’

Some squash varieties are huge, and you’ll generally need a larger garden to accommodate the plants. Not patty pans, though.

‘Unlike larger squash varieties, patty pans grow in a compact bush form, making them ideal for raised beds or medium-sized pots,’ Rachel explained.

So, not only can you grow these vegetables in a small raised bed like I did, but they're also one of the best vegetables to grow in pots. You’ll need to choose the right size, though.

‘Choose a container large enough to retain moisture, as smaller ones can dry out too quickly,’ Rachel said.

To get the most out of these plants, you’ll need to harvest them as often as you can — especially if you’re already tight on space.

‘Much like courgettes, patty pans mature quickly and are best picked when they reach around the size of a teacup,’ Rachel explained. ‘Keep harvesting regularly and the plant will reward you with a healthy supply of scallop-shaped fruits throughout the season.’

If you find yourself with a glut of squashes and you’re not sure how to use them all up, there are plenty of tasty ways to cook them up.

''Sunburst' is excellent for stir-fries and quick frying when cut into chunks or sliced with a mandolin,’ Sarah suggested. ‘I also love it blanched in stock, just softened, and then dressed in olive oil and a mix of green herbs. This is often how they eat patty pans and courgettes in Greece.’

If you're looking for quick wins with all the perks of growing your own squashes, patty pans are the way forward. I had so much fun growing mine!

You can sow them indoors this month, too — so if you're wondering what to plant in March and you're willing to carve out a little space in your small garden, add patty pans to the list.