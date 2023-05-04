Best vegetables to grow in pots - Experts share the 8 easiest veggies to grow at home

With the weather finally starting to warm up, now is the perfect time to practise your planting and start growing your own veg. And you don't have to have a fully-fledged kitchen garden to join in either, because the best vegetables to grow in pots can become part of any small garden ideas, or even adorn windowsills, patios or balconies.

Growing vegetables in pots is something that beginners and experts alike can get stuck into and enjoy. It's a nice way to incorporate more veggies into your diet, and the process of planting and growing is something that many people find therapeutic.

'Growing vegetables in pots is great for gardening beginners, as it's much easier to keep in control of what you've planted and how you need to look after them,' says Steve Chilton, Gardening Expert, LeisureBench (opens in new tab). 'The pots also take up less room than large vegetable patches and flower beds.'

Best vegetables to grow in pots

But you might be wondering what are the best vegetables to grow in pots, that don't require a lot of effort but can still be enjoyed in plentiful supply when they're ready to harvest? We've streamlined our top picks, only including vegetables which really are simple and easy to grow in pots, but also delicious.

1. Tomatoes

(Image credit: Leigh Clapp)

When to plant: once the last frost has gone - usually middle to late May

once the last frost has gone - usually middle to late May Pot size: at least 36 inches deep and around 24 inches in diameter

at least 36 inches deep and around 24 inches in diameter Harvesting period: mid-late summer

Tomatoes are technically classed as a fruit, but for many of us they reign as a vegetable, and if you're a tomato lover, you'll be pleased to know that you can learn how to grow tomatoes in pots quite easily.

'Just make sure you choose a large pot as tomatoes have an expansive root system, and use a few strong stakes or a trellis to support them as they grow,' says Daniel Carruthers (opens in new tab), Grow Your Own Expert, Cultivar Greenhouses.

2. Radishes

(Image credit: Getty )

When to plant: spring or early summer

spring or early summer Pot size: diameter of at least 8 inches and a depth of 10 inches

diameter of at least 8 inches and a depth of 10 inches Harvesting period: 3-4 weeks after germination

Thanks to their short roots, radishes are one of the best vegetables to grow in pots, and you won't need overly large containers to grow them. Pots with a depth and diameter of around 10 inches will do.

'Radishes are quick to mature and are usually ready to be harvested in as little as 3 weeks,' Steve from LeisureBench explains.

3. Green beans

(Image credit: Cultivar Greenhouses)

When to plant: late May

late May Pot size: around 10 inches deep and 18 inches in diameter

around 10 inches deep and 18 inches in diameter Harvesting period: 3-4 weeks after germination

Up the amount of greens in your diet by growing your own green beans, another easy vegetable to plant in a pot. Green beans like temperatures of 15°C or above, but as long as you wait until after the frost has gone to sow your seeds, you'll still see germination. Like tomatoes, green beans are climbers, so give them a little extra support with a stake or trellis, like this Natural Bamboo Trellis, £19.55 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

4. Lettuces

(Image credit: Getty )

When to plant: early spring

early spring Pot size: diameter of at least 12 inches and a depth of 6-8 inches is ideal

diameter of at least 12 inches and a depth of 6-8 inches is ideal Harvesting period: 6-8 weeks after germination

Say hello to fresh salad leaves by learning how to grow lettuce in pots. This is a nice easy vegetable to grow for beginners, and the pot doesn't have to be huge. Lettuce is a cool season crop, so you can sow your seeds in early spring.

'Ideally, lettuces need around 8 hours of sunlight every day,' Steve says. 'If you are growing your lettuce during a particularly hot heatwave or in the middle of summer, make sure to put them in the shade during the hottest parts of the day.'

5. Peppers

(Image credit: Cultivar Greenhouses)

When to plant: late May

late May Pot size: at least 12 inches in diameter

at least 12 inches in diameter Harvesting period: 2-3 months after sowing

Peppers are one of the best vegetables to grow in pots, and you can even include them in window box planting. 'Like tomatoes, peppers have a large root system so prefer a roomier pot so that they have space to spread out,' says Daniel from Cultivar Greenhouses. 'Peppers also prefer a more acidic compost, so ensure you use an ericaceous fertiliser to get the best results.'

6. Kale

(Image credit: Getty )

When to plant: early spring or autumn

early spring or autumn Pot size: at least 12 inches in diameter and 12 inches deep

at least 12 inches in diameter and 12 inches deep Harvesting period: 30-40 days after germination

One of the great superfoods we all should probably be eating more of, kale is another great vegetable to grow in a container. 'Kale can be grown in a pot that is at least 12 inches in diameter, and it’s best to use a well-draining potting mix for this plant,' says Fiona Jenkins, Gardening Expert, MyJobQuote.

Kale likes to germinate in cooler temperatures, so you can plant the seeds either in early spring or fall, and have a fresh supply of greens all year round.

7. Spring onions

(Image credit: Cultivar Greenhouses)

When to plant: March onwards

March onwards Pot size: at least 12 inches in diameter and 12 inches deep

at least 12 inches in diameter and 12 inches deep Harvesting period: summer and early autumn

Spring onions can easily be grown in containers, which is good news if you like adding this vegetable to your stir frys. 'Young spring onion plants can be harvested in just 60 days and mature spring onions can be harvested at 120 days,' Fiona says. 'These plants require full sun to thrive.'

8. Potatoes

(Image credit: The Heirloom Kitchen Gardener)

When to plant: early March

early March Pot size: at least 14 inches in diameter and 15 inches deep

at least 14 inches in diameter and 15 inches deep Harvesting period: early summer

You might be surprised to learn that potatoes are one of the best vegetables to grow in pots, given that spuds can often grow quite large. You'll need a bigger pot, at least 15 inches deep, or you can learn how to grow potatoes in bags if you'd prefer.

Make sure your pot has some drainage holes, and keep in a sunny, frost-free spot. You can harvest when the plants start to flower - simply tip the pot upside down and get your homegrown potatoes from the soil.

FAQs

What garden vegetables are easiest to grow in pots? Some of the easiest vegetables to grow in pots include peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, kale and lettuce. 'Cherry tomatoes, in particular, are very well-suited for growing in pots,' says gardening expert Fiona. 'They can be grown in a relatively small pot. Just be sure to provide adequate support for the plant and keep it well-watered.' 'Any leafy greens do well in pots, so you can have a plentiful supply of salad this summer at a fraction of the price of supermarket salad bags!' says grow your own expert Daniel. 'Loose leaf lettuce, which is any type of lettuce that doesn’t form a head and is known as a ‘cut and come again’ lettuce, is often the easiest to grow and adds a wide range of colours, tastes and textures to any salad bowl.'

What winter veg can I grow in pots? 'There are plenty of winter vegetables that can be grown in pots,' says Fiona. Some examples include:

 Garlic

 Onions

 Spring onions

 Broad Beans

 Brussel Sprouts

 Beetroot

 Shallots

 Kale

 Lettuce

 Carrots

Now you know some of the best vegetables to grow in pots, which seeds will you be sowing this spring?