5 vegetables that love full sun – these crops produce their best harvests in the sunshine, and you can plant them now

If your garden, courtyard or balcony catches a lot of sunlight, you’re in luck – there are plenty of vegetables that love full sun.

Even though some vegetables grow well in shade, many others require full sun (at least six hours of sunlight every day) to produce their best harvests. Fruiting crops are especially productive in these light levels, but a few other traditional veg crops prefer full sun, too.

‘The vast majority of vegetables thrive in full sun, as they require ample energy,’ agrees Pim Dickson, senior horticultural content manager at Mr Fothergill’s.

To help you plan your sunny vegetable garden, I’ve rounded up five of the best full sun vegetables to grow. You’ll notice that some of the ‘vegetables’ on this list are technically fruits – but since we use them like vegetables in the kitchen, I thought I’d bundle them all into one place.

1. Swiss chard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Although other salad crops like lettuce can thrive in various types of garden shade, Swiss chard fares better in full sun. It’s also one of the best drought-tolerant vegetables you can grow at home, so it’s perfect for hot summers.

‘Some leafy greens like kale and lettuce can tolerate partial shade, but others, such as Swiss chard, prefer full sun,’ says Hayden Salt, garden centre manager at Jacksons Nurseries.

Where to buy Swiss chard seeds:

2. Potatoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you learn how to grow potatoes in the ground or decide to grow potatoes in containers, a spot with plenty of sunshine will reap the best harvests.

‘As well as full sunlight, potatoes thrive in fertile, well-draining soil that is particularly free from stones, as they can create deformities and misshapen tubers,’ says Polhawn Fort’s head gardener, Nicky.

Surprisingly enough, potatoes are one of many vegetables you can plant in June. If you choose maincrop varieties, you could be harvesting spuds as late as autumn, or even around Christmas time.

Where to buy seed potatoes:

3. Sweetcorn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It isn’t just a field crop – you can learn how to grow sweetcorn in your garden, and the delicious cobs are perfect examples of vegetables that love full sun.

‘Sweetcorn also loves sunny, warm conditions,’ says Hayden from Jacksons Nurseries.

Now that the risk of frost has passed, you can sow sweetcorn directly into the ground outdoors.

Where to buy sweetcorn seeds and plants:

Mr Fothergill's: Browse a huge range of sweetcorn seeds.

Browse a huge range of sweetcorn seeds. Marshalls Garden: Stock up on sweetcorn plants.

4. Tomatoes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Tomatoes are classic full sun vegetables, requiring at least six hours of direct sunlight each day to produce their best crop. When I first learned how to grow tomatoes, I quickly learned that the plants in the sunniest part of my garden produced the most fruits.

‘Similar to potatoes, tomatoes require good quality, nutrient-rich soil that drains well,’ says Nicky from Polhawn Fort. ‘Feeding them with a liquid tomato fertiliser is a must for big, sweet fruits.’

Levington Tomorite from Amazon is one of the most popular choices.

Where to buy tomato seeds and plants:

5. Peppers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

Just like tomatoes, peppers are one of the most notable full sun vegetables. Native to Central and South America, they thrive in direct sunlight, and if you’re learning how to grow chilli peppers, the sunshine is key to hot, ripe fruits.

If you’re hoping to grow spicy fruits, it’s a little late in the season to start sowing now, but you can grow milder varieties or buy ready-grown plants.

Where to buy pepper seeds:

Mr Fothergill's: Browse various pepper seeds.

Browse various pepper seeds. Thompson & Morgan: Get started with these colourful sweet pepper and chilli pepper plants.

6. Cucumbers

(Image credit: Getty Images/Sima_ha)

Another fruit, technically, but treated like a vegetable all the same, cucumbers perform best in full sun.

‘You need to keep them regularly watered, especially once fruit has started to develop,’ adds Nicky from Polhawn Fort.

Whether you learn how to grow cucumbers in a vegetable bed or decide to grow cucumbers in pots, June is the ideal time to sow them outdoors.

Where to buy cucumber seeds:

Suttons: Shop various cucumber seeds.

Shop various cucumber seeds. Dobies: Another brilliant range of cucumber seeds.

If you're planning a small vegetable garden, working in tandem with the light levels in your garden is a great place to start. Hopefully, this list of full sun vegetables will help you get going!