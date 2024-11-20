What to do if your neighbour's tree is dropping leaves in your garden? It's a question that's been on our minds ever since mankind first stumbled out of their caves and into bricked houses – especially as territory is harder to defend when you don't have a caveman-style club to hand!

Of course, it likely all boils down to whether or not you remove autumn leaves from your garden in the first place. Many gardeners, after all, prefer to utilise Monty Don's autumn leaves hack instead.

It's incredibly frustrating to deal with leaves falling into your garden from your neighbour's tree. That being said, it is important to note that you do not have a legal right to demand your neighbour remove or prevent this from happening.

So, then, what to do if your neighbour's tree is dropping leaves in your garden? Well, the easiest solution is to talk to your neighbour before you do anything.

'If the situation is bothersome, speak to your neighbour who might be willing to remove the leaves themselves, trim back or keep their trees pruned so the leaves fall less into your garden,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

If that's not a possibility, try one of the following ideas on for size...

1. Make leaf mulch

If your neighbour's tree is dropping leaves in your garden, the best thing to do is set to work transforming it into compost so you can feed your garden for free.

'Leaves are natures way of replenishing the soil so firstly if you do have your neighbours tree leaves in your garden, rake them, bag them up and use it as free leaf mulch. Win win!' says Morris.

This Burgeon and Ball rake, available at B&Q for £38, is endorsed by the RHS is is a handy piece of equipment to keep to hand. This leaf collector bag, priced at £16 on Amazon, is also a clever invention that allows you to rake leaves straight into it, and fold up small when not in use.

2. Make a bug hotel

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife, agrees that fallen leaves are not something to be sniffed at – although he suggests taking things one step further and using them to create shelter for insects (or a very DIY bug hotel).

'By allowing the leaves to collect, you'll create cosy spots for creatures like beetles, spiders and caterpillars to hide and thrive,' he says.

'It’s an easy way to help your garden become a welcoming home for wildlife, and the added natural beauty will create a lovely, untamed charm that attracts all sorts of tiny visitors.'

3. Trim the tree

All homeowners have the legal right to trim branches from a neighbour's trees that extend onto their property, based on the Common Law Right to Light doctrine, which is good news for anyone who finds that their neighbour's tree is dropping leaves in their garden.

'If raking up isn’t an option for you and your neighbour can’t help out, you do have the right to trim back branches and roots that are on or overhang over the boundary line on to your property,' says Morris.

'The caveats are that you cannot go onto your neighbours property to do this and you must not cause the tree harm or health issues. The neighbour who owns the tree can also ask for the branches back.'

FAQs

Who is responsible for falling leaves?

If your neighbor's tree is dropping leaves in your garden, you'll likely have wondered who is responsible for them. The answer is simple enough: they are the responsibility of the person whose land they end up on – so, yours.

This means that you absolutely shouldn't gather the leaves up and toss them back over the fence, no matter how incensed you may be feeling about the matter.

'If the tree is a hazard or causing damage, the best way forward is to speak to your local authority before taking any action,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

What to do with neighbour's leaves?

So, what to do with your neighbour's leaves? Of course, you can talk to your neighbour if the tree debris is becoming a real nuisance, as they may cut it back for you. Alternatively, you can rake the leaves up and turn them into leaf mulch, or trim the tree yourself (taking care to remain on your own property).

Finally, you can go for the easiest option of all: let those fallen leaves lie so they can become a part of your wildlife garden.

'If your neighbour's trees are dropping leaves into your garden, rather than worrying about the mess, consider using the opportunity to create a shelter for insects,' says Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife.

'Instead of tidying them up, let the leaves stay where they fall – they make perfect little shelters for all sorts of insects!'

Perhaps it's time to grab a rake, then, and set to work in earnest...