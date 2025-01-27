What to do with a pond in winter — five measures to take care of your garden’s water feature this winter

Pond care over winter is really important if you want your garden’s water feature to remain intact year-long. And the good news is that knowing what to do with a pond in winter involves just a few simple measures that will help keep it ticking over in the colder months.

You might know how to get rid of pond algae , but knowing the do’s and dont’s when it comes to winter pond care can be tricky. Tips around looking after pond plants, gently breaking up any ice, and using some sort of cover can go a long way in maintaining the health of your pond.

Because ponds are such a wonderful addition to the garden, and looking after them is key, we’ve asked the experts what to do with a pond in winter. With just five easy steps, you can rest assured your pond will survive the winter.

1. Check for damage

‘Before anything else, pond owners should assess the condition of the pond, checking for any signs of leaks or damage to the liner,’ says Josh Novell, Gardens expert at Polhill Garden Centre . ‘Leaks can worsen in colder temperatures, so make sure you address them as early as possible.’

Look for areas where the water level drops more quickly than usual, as this could indicate a leak, and inspect the edges of the liner for cracks, tears, or spots where it may have shifted. Fixing these is essential for what to do with a pond in winter.

2. Take care of any plants

Like any plants in your garden, pond plants will need to be protected from frost too. ‘Hardy plants should be placed in the deepest part of the pond, where temperatures remain more stable,’ Josh advises. ‘Evergreen varieties, such as reeds, should be submerged at least 10cm deep to protect them from the colder conditions.’

It’s also a good idea to trim back plants around the pond to stop debris and leaves falling into the water. Tropical or sensitive plants that thrive in summer should be moved indoors to better their chances of survival.

3. Gently break up any ice

If your pond does freeze over, it’s best to break up the ice - but the experts advise to do this gently to avoid causing stress to any wildlife living in the pond. ‘Instead of pouring hot water directly on the ice, try placing a plastic bottle filled with hot water on top of the ice to melt a small section slowly,’ Josh suggests.

‘Some people place a tennis ball into the pond which will move enough to keep an area from icing over but this doesn’t always work, so still keep a check on the pond,’ Morris Hankinson, founder and director of Hopes Grove Nurseries .

4. Monitor overflow

Aside from freezing temperatures, winter can sometimes bring heavy rainfall, so just as you should take measures to flood-proof your garden , you should protect your pond too.

Monitor the water level regularly, especially after periods of heavy rainfall. ‘If you have a backwash facility, use it to remove excess water and return the pond’s level to about four inches below the top,’ Josh says.

An overflow system directs excess water to a designated drainage area, such as a drain pipe or soakaway , so it’s a good idea to install one of these if you haven’t already.

5. Cover your pond

Covering a pond in winter isn’t always necessary, but it can help during particularly cold temperatures. ‘Covering can prevent freezing, reduce the build up of debris in the water and also create a warmer microclimate,’ Morris from Hopes Groves Nurseries explains. ‘Covering a pond in frosty conditions will mean the pond water shouldn’t freeze over and there will be plenty of oxygen for wildlife and fish.’

Using a cover can also prevent debris falling into the pond and decomposing, which can alter the water’s quality. So if you’re noticing leaves and other matter in the pond’s surface, a cover could be a good investment. You can buy pond netting up for less than £10 on Amazon, which will keep leaves and other things out of the water.

FAQs

What should I cover my pond with in winter?

If you are covering your pond in winter, there are a few options. You can use netting, which you can order in bulk and cut to size, making this a slightly cheaper option, or you can buy a purpose-made pond cover.

If you’re using netting, you’ll need to get some pegs to tie the net down and keep it taught. It’s also a good idea to add decorative rocks or plants on top of the pegs to help secure the net. Netting won’t stop rain from getting in, but will create a small increase in temperature that may be enough to stop the pond from freezing.

‘Thermal pond covers which can be bought from garden centres, aquatic centres and online will help to maintain a warmer temperature and keep debris out,’ Morris says. ‘These may be the best choice if you have a pond with fish - but always remember that covers do need to be permeable or there will be a decrease in oxygen in the water for fish and plants.’

Should I keep my pond pump running in winter?

‘Keeping the pond running in winter is advised, although you may need to make some adjustments to the settings,’ Morris says. ‘The running water will help to stop the pond from freezing over, which is important for the oxygen levels for fish and other wildlife and keeps the water healthy.’

You should be able to reduce the pump flow, so that it is still running but at a reduced rate. This will keep the water oxygenated, and stop the pond from freezing over. Keeping the pump running allows your filter to continue removing debris and maintaining water quality.