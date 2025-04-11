Experts warn gardeners not to neglect this important task this weekend – how to get it right to help your plants survive the warm spring weather

The weather has been lovely recently, and rain seems like a distant memory in many parts of the UK. That’s a blessing for us but a potential curse for our plants – because experts are warning that this mini spring drought could be detrimental to our gardens.

We’ve explored how often you should water your garden in hot weather before, but what happens when warm spring weather catches you off guard? We know that container plants need more watering than those in the ground anyway, but as temperatures rise, it's crucial that you think about the whole garden.

To help us make sure we’re giving our plants the best possible care as we enter the growing season, we’ve checked in with the experts to figure out how often we should be watering during the warm spring weather.

There’s a huge range of vegetables, fruit and flowers you can plant in April, and usually, this month’s signature showers keep the garden ticking along nicely. Rain has been a rare sight recently, though – and that can throw a spanner in the works.

‘Temperatures are still due to rise further by mid-April, along with a prolonged dry spell, with some even predicting a mini drought,' explains Liam Cleary, gardening expert at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre.

‘As a beginner gardener, it’s important to know how to water your garden effectively over the next few weeks to ensure your plants don’t dry out.’

This advice might take you by surprise because garden watering mistakes are something we usually have to watch out for in the late spring and summer months.

‘Although the RHS recommends you start to frequently water your plants from the beginning of May, it’s important that you pay attention to the needs of your plants and start to provide water when we get consistently warmer spring days,’ explains Lucie Bradley, greenhouse and gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

So, how often should we be watering our plants right now? There are a few signs to look out for.

How often should you water your garden during a mini spring drought?

‘Plants need water at their roots, so it’s important to check how moist the soil is below the surface,’ says Lucie.

‘This is easily done by simply sinking a finger into the soil near your plants. If it feels dry 5-6cm below the surface, then you need to water.’

You can also monitor the condition of your plants to make sure they aren’t struggling.

‘Plants whose flowers are hanging their heads, leaves which are limp and drooping, and even leaves that are duller than you would expect are all tell-tale signs that they need more water,’ Lucie explains.

It’s also important to make sure you’re watering at the right time of day.

‘The best time to water your plants is early in the morning or late in the evening,’ advises Liam. ‘This means less water loss through evaporation during the warmer parts of the day.’

Don’t go overboard, though – the last thing you need to add to your list of April garden jobs is learning how to save an overwatered plant.

‘The main thing is to make sure you’re not overwatering,’ warns John Small, home sustainability expert from Ty Eco. ‘ It can be tempting to keep watering every day when there’s no rain, but deeper watering is actually better. It encourages the plants to develop stronger, deeper roots, helping them survive better if there is another drought throughout summer.’

So, always check the moisture of the soil before watering, and make sure you’re watering deeply rather than frequently.

If you’re worried about keeping on top of watering at this time of the year, it’s worth considering an irrigation system or even a smart watering system to take away the guesswork.

‘If you aren’t one of nature's early risers, then consider installing an automatic watering system so you can select when it starts to water your plants,’ says Lucie. ‘If you can get a system that has an inbuilt moisture sensor, that’s even better, as it will only supply water when the ground is dry.’

Keep an eye on your plants this month, and make sure you keep on top of watering while we enjoy the warmer weather.