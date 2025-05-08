Can orchids survive outside in the UK? The hardy and beautiful varieties that will thrive in your garden

Can orchids survive outside in the UK? It's a question that's likely crossed your mind if you've learned how to care for an orchid indoors, especially as these rare beauties are one of the loveliest blooms around.

While it's easy to write this one off as the perfect houseplant for a living room , bathroom, or bedroom, though, you might be surprised to know that here's more to this delicate flower than meets the eye.

If you're willing to put the work in, you'll soon discover that not all orchids need a heated home (or tropical rainforest) to thrive. In fact, there are several hardy species that can do perfectly well in a garden, cold frame, or porch.

So, can orchids survive outside in the UK?

'When most people think of orchids, their minds go straight to greenhouses and steamy conservatories,' says landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell.

'What many don’t realise, however, is that there are a number of orchid species that thrive outdoors here in the UK, bringing a touch of the exotic to our gardens with surprisingly little effort... if you know how to care for them,' he adds.

Close up of marsh orchid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven is right; if you want an orchid that can survive outside in the UK, the first thing to do is make sure that you choose a hardier variety to plant.

'Hardy orchids, such as Dactylorhiza (marsh orchids), Epipactis (helleborine), and Cypripedium (lady’s slipper orchids), are well-suited to temperate British gardens,' he advises. And something like the pleione × barbarae, too, will do well in a cold greenhouse, conservatory, or even a windowsill.

Better still? 'These remarkable plants are not only resilient but also offer striking flowers that return year after year,' promises Steven.

Where to buy hardy orchids:

So, can orchids survive outside in the UK? Steven says that timing is everything.

'Most hardy orchids are best planted in autumn or early spring, when the soil is moist but not frozen, giving the roots time to establish before the active growing season begins,' he says.

Cypripedium, also known as lady’s slipper orchids (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's also important to play the location, location, location game correctly, even if you are planting out, or even propagating hardy orchids.

'Choosing the right spot is equally important. Many of these orchids prefer dappled shade, mimicking the woodland edges and meadows where they naturally occur,' says Steven. 'And good drainage is essential; orchids hate to sit in soggy soil.'

If you're worried that hardy orchids are going to be seriously high maintenance, though, don't be; Steven reassuringly says that, 'when it comes to care, minimal interference often yields the best results'.

'Once established, hardy orchids can be surprisingly low-maintenance. A mulch of leaf mould in autumn can help mimic their natural environment and encourage healthy growth,' he says.

'Just be sure to avoid high-nitrogen fertilisers and instead opt for a balanced feed applied sparingly in spring.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you put any orchid outside in the UK?

'While you can put orchids outside in the UK, this absolutely does not refer to the usual house plants you know and love,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived. 'Instead, you need to be looking for hardy varieties that can withstand cooler temperatures.,'

Much like the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Christopher advises you focus your attention on orchids such as the calanthe striata, calanthe takane, or even the cypripedium formosanum – all of which require a dappled spot with well-drained soil,

'The cypripedium emil is probably the easiest of all the hardy orchids to grow in a garden,' he adds. 'Or you could try something like the pleione × barbarae if, like Monty Don, you keep your greenhouse unheated.'

Personally, though, Christopher is a fan of early purple orchids, which can be found in ancient woodlands and grassy spots around the UK (look out for their spikes of purple flowers).

Dactylorhiza, also known as marsh orchids (Image credit: Getty Images)

'If you’re planting early purple orchids in the UK, tuck the tubers into moist, rich soil in a shady spot come autumn,' says Christopher.

'They love dappled light but don’t mind a bit of sun if it’s not too hot.'

What temperature is too cold for orchids outside?

Most hardy orchids like the early purple orchid can tolerate UK winters just fine, especially if planted in the ground... which means there isn't really such a thing as 'too cold' when it comes to ideal temperatures for outdoor orchids.

'Temperatures down to around -10°C are usually OK,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

That being said, he points out that less hardy varieties (like pleione grandiflora) really can't hack it in temperatures below 5°C and should be brought indoors well before the first frost.

And there you have it; orchids can survive outside in the UK, so long as you're willing to put the work into caring for them.

As Steven puts it: 'Growing orchids in the great outdoors might sound unconventional, but with the right knowledge and a little patience, it’s a rewarding way to add structure, elegance, and botanical intrigue to your garden.'