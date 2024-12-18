When do camellias bloom? And what you can do to give it a helping hand this Christmas
This winter shrub can provide beautiful blooms during the dreariest of months
This winter bloom will fill your garden with gorgeous pink flowers when the skies feel a little grey. Camellias are known for their beautiful flowers and evergreen leaves but when exactly can you expect them to bloom?
Camellias are among the best flowering shrubs, largely due to their evergreen foliage. Their glossy leaves provide structure to your garden long into the winter months.
These barbie-pink plants are well suited to life in your garden as if you were wondering how to grow camellias, you’ll be pleased to know it is relatively easy. They’re happy living in a container or your flower beds making this an incredibly versatile plant.
Blooming during winter, they will also add a splash of colour during those cold, dreary months.
When do Camellias bloom
Camellias typically bloom between late winter and early spring however this can also depend on the type of camellia you have. There are three main types: Camellia sasanqua, Camellia japonica and Camellia × williamsii.
‘Camellias are known for their elegant flowers, and their blooming times depend on the variety. In the UK, early-blooming species such as Camellia sasanqua can flower as early as November and into December. However, most varieties, including the popular Camellia japonica and Camellia reticulata, bloom from late winter into spring, typically between February and April,’ says Stephanie Harrod, founder of Harrod Horticultural.
Camellia sasanqua is the bloom you can expect to see now and is also known as a ‘tough camellia’ due to their hardiness. They prefer acidic soil and can even bloom as early as September. However, when planting camellias, it’s recommended to plant them in early autumn when the soil is still warm.
How to encourage your Camellia to bloom
Despite being a relatively easy plant to grow there is a few things you can do to give your camellias an extra helping hand when it comes to helping them bloom.
‘When newly planted, camellias should be watered regularly for around the first eighteen months, and should afterwards be watered in summer when they are producing flowers. Keep the soil where camellias are planted moist, and only water if 10cm down into the soil feels dry. Avoid watering with tap water for long periods if you live in an area with hard water. It is better to use rainwater if possible,’ says Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture.
‘Feed camellias in early spring with ericaceous fertiliser, and do not feed them later than July to prevent bud drop. Deadheading camellias does not actually have much of an effect on flowering the following spring, so it is not necessary.
‘Uneven watering can make camellias drop their buds, so ensure that excess water can drain well in the soil. Too much shade can affect camellia blooming, so they should ideally be planted where they will receive sunlight in the morning and shade or filtered sunlight for the rest of the day.’
There’s nothing like a splash of colour to brighten your winter garden. Camellias are the perfect addition if you want beautiful blooms when the sky has long turned grey.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
