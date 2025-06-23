6 nostalgic plants to grow now that will transport you to another time, and unlock cherished memories

Growing up, I used to love visiting my grandparents and seeing the beautiful flowers my grandmother grew in her garden. This memory doesn't have to stay in the past, it can be recreated by growing plants and flowers that hold cherished memories in your garden.

Gardening trends fall in and out of favour, but nostalgic flowers such as foxgloves and roses will always have a place in our hearts. Whether it's a waft of their scent or the touch of the petals, nostalgic plants have the power to take you back to a time when you felt safe, relaxed and comforted.

I've rounded up six nostalgic plants that your grandparents will have grown to kick-start that trip down memory lane. They're British classics that will always looks good in a garden, big or small.

1. Roses

Would it really be a trip down memory lane without the inclusion of roses? These gorgeous, romantic flowers are a staple of any cottage garden and are quintessentially British.

‘Roses, especially old English varieties with strong fragrance and soft, layered petals,’ Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies , says. ‘They bring such a timeless, romantic feel.’

With such a huge variety of roses to choose from, it's easy to find something to suit your style. But if it’s nostalgia you’re after, the Rose Mary Berry (£21.59) at B&Q is a great choice.

2. Sweet peas

Not only are sweet peas a plant that will make your patio smell gorgeous , but doesn’t the scent remind you of your childhood?

‘This revival is closely tied to the rise of the cottagecore aesthetic - a cultural trend that embraces the beauty, simplicity, and sentimentality of bygone eras. With its emphasis on slow living, handmade charm, and natural beauty, cottagecore has reignited interest in old-fashioned flowers like sweet peas,’ says Lynne Lambourne, sustainability and DIY ambassador at GARDENA .

Sweet peas are best planted in spring or early autumn, but you can buy sweet pea bedding plants for £9.99 on Amazon that can be planted straight into your garden.

3. Foxgloves

There was a huge revival for growing foxgloves at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, and it’s easy to see why, with this stunning plant being one of the UK’s most distinctive plants. Flowering between now and September, you can pick foxgloves up for £12.95 at Sarah Raven .

Jo says they’re: ‘effortlessly charming, often popping up in more relaxed, slightly wild borders.’

4. Dahlias

‘Once considered old-fashioned, dahlias are becoming the “it” flower of 2025,’ says Lynne.

‘What was once seen as a dated garden staple has been completely reimagined thanks to a wave of floral designers, home gardeners, and trend-conscious growers who are embracing their drama, versatility, and sheer visual impact.’

There’s no doubt that dahlias are stunning, and if you were wondering when to plant dahlias, now is the perfect time, and you can pick up dahlia tubers for £5.49 at Crocus .

5. Peonies

At Ideal Home, we’re huge fans of growing peonies. Huge, pink fluffy petals, these romantic flowers deserve a place in any garden.

‘Their lush, romantic blooms have experienced a powerful resurgence in popularity, especially for weddings, garden events. The blooming season typically falls in late spring to early summer, brief but spectacular, making them feel rare and luxurious,’ says Lynne.

‘Peonies come in a stunning range of colours, from creamy whites and soft blushes to vivid corals, pastel pinks, and rich burgundies. This wide palette makes them ideal for both modern and vintage-inspired floral arrangements.’

With peonies coming to the end of their blooming period, you can still plant a potted peony (£14.99 at B&Q) ready for stunning blooms next summer.

6. Wildflowers

Perhaps the most nostalgic plants we see are the wildflowers that emerge every spring and summer. From primroses (£7.99 at Primrose) to Daffodils (£1 at Gardening Express) , to me these flowers feel most like home.

‘If you’re after that nostalgic, countryside feel in your garden, native wildflowers are a brilliant place to start. Picture primroses tucked along old stone paths, bold foxgloves in pinks and purples swaying in the breeze, and cheery Welsh daffodils lighting up early spring. These aren’t just pretty blooms – they’ve been part of British folklore and tradition for centuries,’ says Dr Emily Attlee, conservation scientist and co-founder of Seedball.

Which plant makes you feel most nostalgic?