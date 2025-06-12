Why isn't my jasmine flowering? Experts reveal what you can do to get this sweet-smelling plant to bloom

Why isn't my jasmine flowering? It's a question that's likely crossed your mind if yours is point-blank refusing to bud – even as it scrambles and grows splendiferously over your garden fence.

While learning how to grow jasmine is easy enough, it takes a pretty particular set of circumstances to get one of the very best climbing plants for an urban courtyard garden to do its bit for local pollinators. And, you know, to fill your outdoor space with that heady perfume we all know and love.

Thankfully, it doesn't take the gardening world's answer to Poirot to solve this particular mystery. Here's how to transform all of your jasmine's leafy ambition into fragrant flowers like a pro...

Why isn't my jasmine flowering?

For anyone frantically googling the phrase, 'Why isn't my jasmine flowering?', you're likely not alone; these plants might be great as garden screening ideas, but they can be pretty stubborn sometimes.

'Jasmine plants are renowned for adding a touch of elegance to any garden. If they're not flowering, then you're missing out on some of the most beautiful blooms of the year!' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson

'If you haven't got the growing conditions quite right, then this could be why you're not seeing any flowers this year,' he continues.

So, what are the conditions required for a jasmine that fits the bill for the ever-popular erotic gardening trend? Look this way...

1. Plenty of sunshine

If you're wondering why your jasmine isn't flowering, it's best to start with the obvious: this otherwise easy climbing plant is not a native one.

'Most of the popular varieties we plant – Jasminum officinale (common jasmine) and Jasminum polyanthum (the fast-growing indoor climber) – hail from warmer climes. They like heat, sun, and a long growing season, which, let’s be honest, the UK only sometimes provides,' says landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell.

Steven Bell

Explaining how too much cold or not enough sun can hinder flowering, Steven points out that, 'if your jasmine is planted in a shady corner, or if it’s been clinging to life through one too many frosty winters, that could be your culprit'.

'Choose a sunny, sheltered spot – south or west-facing if possible,' he advises. 'If you're growing this climbing plant in a pot, shift it to the sunniest spot you can find.'

2. A little bit of patience

This writer was in the 'Why isn't my jasmine flowering?' club for a little while – until I learned that patience really is a virtue with these fabulous plants.

'Jasmine needs to mature before it starts showing off. If yours is still relatively young (under two or three years), it may just need more time. Like teenagers, some plants are in no rush to blossom,' points out Steven.

3. Perfectly-timed pruning

As is the case with so many plants, you need to be pruning jasmine if you want to keep your plant looking neat and tidy and flowering to its full potential. And, more importantly, you need to know when to prune, too.

'Beware of pruning at the wrong time,' warns Steven. 'Jasmine blooms on the previous year’s growth, so a heavy-handed trim in spring could mean you've unknowingly snipped off this year’s buds.'

He advises you to prune lightly right after flowering, and not before, if you want 'to shape the plant without sacrificing next season’s show'.

4. Plenty of TLC

Why isn't my jasmine flowering? It could be because you're not showing it all the love and care it deserves, quite frankly.

'Use a high-potash fertiliser (like this Doff tomato feed, from £4.50 at Amazon) to promote blooming, starting in early spring and continuing fortnightly through summer,' says Steven, advising you to skip the nitrogen-heavy stuff.

'Jasmine also likes moist but well-drained soil, so water regularly in hot spells, especially if your jasmine is in a pot. But always let the top inch of soil dry out between drinks.'

He adds that, if your jasmine lives in a container, it's important to 'repot every couple of years in spring, going up just one pot size at a time', as a rootbound plant will struggle to bloom.

FAQs

How do I get my jasmine to bloom?

If you want to get your jasmine to bloom, Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries says it 'needs to be grown in well-drained, fertile soil and needs to be positioned somewhere it will receive full sun/partial shade'.

'If your soil has been waterlogged or there wasn't enough fertilizer, you might not see flowers this year. Equally, if your plants didn't receive enough sunlight then you're unlikely to see beautiful blooms,' he says, suggesting you plant yours in a sheltered spot in your garden.

Does jasmine flower every year?

Jasmine is one of the best perennial plants, which means it will grow year after year – although it might not necessarily flower every time.

'If this isn't your first year of growing jasmine then when you last pruned your plants could impact how well they flower this year,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Ideally, jasmine should be pruned immediately after flowering, so if you pruned too late last year, then this could have prevented a full flowering this year.'

Morris adds that another reason you might not see flowers this year is how cold last winter was.

'If your plants got too cold (even if they survived so are still growing) they might not flower this year, so you'll need to wait until next year to see them, provided the same doesn't happen this winter,' he finishes.

How do you encourage flowers on a jasmine?

If you want to encourage flowers on a jasmine, it's a good idea to get your expectations in order and check the variety first.

'Here’s a curveball: not all jasmine varieties are heavy bloomers, especially if grown indoors,' explains Steven Bell of Paving Shopper, noting that 'Jasminum polyanthum, popular in conservatories, needs a cold snap in winter to trigger flowering'.

'If it's been cosying up to the radiator all year, it may have missed its cue,' he says. 'So, for indoor varieties, move the plant somewhere cool (but not freezing) in winter to mimic natural dormancy. Then bring it into warmth come spring.'

And just like that, you have plenty of answers to the question 'Why isn't my jasmine flowering?' Which one fits your own plant, however, will depend on the variety you're growing and your own garden.

'Gardening is part science, part art, and part stubborn optimism. Jasmine is no exception. If you've got the sun, soil, and timing right, it will reward you, eventually, with a display and scent that’s well worth the wait,' says Steven reassuringly.

'In the meantime, keep an eye on your care routine, resist the urge to over-prune or over-feed, and trust that your jasmine knows what it’s doing... even if it’s taking its time.'

Here's hoping yours blooms before too long, eh?