Garden experts say now is your last chance to prune grape vines — and this is the sign it’s too late

Haven’t got round to pruning your grape vines yet? You need to get a wiggle on as garden experts have warned early spring is your last chance to do it.

Pruning is the process of cutting back parts of your plants to improve their health and appearance, and while pruning a grape vine should typically be done during the winter months, experts say you can add it to your list of jobs to do in the garden in March .

However, if you’re planning to prune your grapes, it’s important to do it now rather than later as you risk the vine sap leaking - this is everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

What you need

When to prune grape vines

Grape vines make a beautiful and impressive addition to any conservatory or pergola and can even be grown in pots, making it a popular choice amongst gardeners and for easy plant climbing ideas . However, while relatively easy to grow, they do require plenty of additional care - which is why you need to know when to prune grape vines.

‘In the UK, late winter, usually between December and February, is the best time to trim grapevines. This is the plant's dormant period, and trimming at this time stops the sap from leaking out too much,’ explains Jenny He, landscaping expert, and the Co-Founder & CEO of Ergeon .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While grape vines are normally a plant to prune in December , if yours needs cutting back, don’t worry as early spring is your last window.

‘The primary pruning should take place in late winter or early spring. However, you can also prune in the spring to control excessive growth and enhance airflow. It's important to limit heavy pruning during this period to prevent sap from bleeding,’ says Luke Dejahang, Gardening Expert and CEO of Crown Pavilions

‘Pruning during dormancy minimises the risk of sap bleeding, which can weaken the plant and make it more susceptible to diseases. Additionally, this timing allows the vine to heal and prepare for vigorous growth in the upcoming season, ensuring a healthier and more productive plant.’

Your grape vine will transition from dormant to active during the spring months, so if it needs a prune, earlier is always better. If when pruning, you notice sap leaking from your cuts, this means the plant is active again and you should avoid pruning.

'strawberry' Grape Vine £15 at Roots Plants You can plant grape vines between October and March so why not give it a go now?

So if pruning your grape vine is a gardening job you haven’t got round to yet, you need to act now if you want a happy, healthy and fruitful plant to enjoy all summer long.