How to prune verbena – the best time to cut your plant back for loads of flowers next year

Wondering how to prune verbena? Or if you even need to?

Well, first of all, we need to establish which types of verbena actually need pruning. If you’ve learned how to grow verbena as an annual and plan to discard the plants at the end of the year, they won’t need cutting back – but if you’re growing perennial verbena, like Verbena bonariensis, pruning has its benefits.

This guide will focus on perennial verbena, since that’s the kind that’s worth giving the chop – especially if you want your plants to flourish next year.

(Image credit: Getty Images / By Eve Livesey)

What you'll need

1. Leave the stems over winter

(Image credit: Getty Images / H.Klosowska)

Don't jump the gun when it comes to learning how to prune verbena – you’ll actually need to wait until next year before you cut them back.

‘For perennials, leave the old flower stems with seeds in place over the winter so that the plants can self-seed,’ advises Polhawn Fort’s head gardener, Nicky.

Sure, verbena is a perennial you can grow from seed – but why not let existing plants do the work for you? If you follow Nicky’s advice and leave the stems over winter, they’ll do just that – and you’ll be lending nature a helping hand, too.

‘They are also a food source for birds into autumn, and the stems can provide a home for bugs and beetles in autumn and winter,’ says Sam Shipman, head gardener at the National Trust’s Beningbrough. ‘Left tall, the stems look amazing in frosty weather, too!’

It's worth mulching around the base of the plants with something like Strulch, £19.95 from Amazon, to provide an extra layer of protection over the winter months.

2. Cut the plants back in early spring

(Image credit: Getty Images / mtreasure)

Once spring arrives, you can whip the secateurs out of the shed (just make sure you know how to clean your garden tools properly first!) and start thinking about how you're going to prune your verbena.

‘In early spring, before new shoots begin to appear, cut out any old and woody growth down to ground level,’ advises Nicky. You can also cut the plant back as soon as new shoots start to appear, aiming for a height of about 15cm above ground level.

It might feel daunting to cut that much of the plant away, but pruning will reward you with healthier plants and better displays later in the year.

‘This will encourage a more bush-like plant with more flowers,’ Nicky agrees.

FAQs

Do I deadhead Verbena bonariensis?

There are several plants you don’t need to deadhead, and Verbena bonariensis is one of them – although it can keep the plant looking tidier during its flowering season.

‘You can regularly deadhead any spent flowers to encourage more blooms,’ says head gardener Nicky from Polhawn Fort.

That said, though, a lot of gardeners recommend leaving the flower heads alone for the benefit of nature, and to encourage self-seeding (AKA free plants!).

And it’s that simple! Wait until early spring to prune your perennial verbena plants, and your plants should put out bushy, abundant growth in their next flowering period.