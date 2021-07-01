We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all want to make the most of our gardens and that means covering the landscape from top to bottom with beautiful colour and foliage. Climbing plants are perfect for clothing fences and exteriors walls or dressing trellis and pergolas with glorious greenery. Elevating your planting adds a whole new element to your garden, with height that can create an intimate and romantic atmosphere without closing in on the space.

Easy climbing plants can help disguise less attractive spots and are also ideal for any garden idea, especially small spaces because they grow up and create a sense of space.

Take a look at our favoured climber ideas to transform your garden.

Easy climbing plant ideas

1. Establish a living wall with climbers

Create a captivating living wall by covering fences with climbing plants, of all varieties to add interest. This alternative approach to creating a living wall, using climbers rather than securing vertical planters to bed in pot plants, means an easier approach to covering fences and boundary walls. Finish with a flower bed of grasses to spill onto the patio, to add to the freeform style of planting.

2. Create a foliage feature wall

Train a self-clinging plant, such as a climbing rose or a hardy Clematis, to grow up a trellis attached to an exterior brick wall to create a feature wall of sorts. This garden trellis idea offers a far more dense coverage than trying to fill the space with potted plants alone.

3. Add colour and fragrance with rambling roses

Roses are probably the most romantic of all the climbing plants, with a beautiful display of flowers that will stay in bloom for months at a time. Thanks to the many different varieties available you can introduce a number of colours, from lemon yellow and pastel pink to creamy white – there’s a shade to suit all garden landscape ideas.

As well as adding vibrant colour the right rose will fill your garden with fragrance too. Climbing roses grown over a pergola will create a surround of scent that will heighten the scenes every time you pass through.

4. Enjoy the sweet scent of Jasmine

This pretty, dainty climber produces an abundance of sweet-scented white flowers from mid summer to autumn. It looks particularly lovely trained to a freestanding support in beds among over plants.

5. Welcome country style with wisteria

This is a vigorous climber known for its beautiful cascades of perfumed purple flowers. The stems are twisted and wooded so will need to be supported by nails. They love the sun and flower in the spring.

Wisteria is a characterful plant highly associated with country homes, with the beautiful foliage cascading down many country cottages.

6. Encourage climbing plants around tree trunks

Climbing plants of all varieties can offer a beautiful blanket of coverage of colour to conceal unattractive tree trunks.

7. Grow hearty Ivy for maximum coverage

This common climbing plant can seem rather dark and dated, but there are many varieties in golden and lime green tones that can really freshen up a space. Plus the bonus with ivy is that there are very few places it will not grow. Be sure to keep it well trained by cutting back regularly or it can get out of hand and regularly remove older leaves to let young healthy ones through.

Number one rule, do not let ivy grow under roof tiles or into gutters – because this can prove problematic.

8. Attract wildlife with Honeysuckle

This sweet-scented woodland favourite will grow fast and attract lots of wildlife – ideal as wildlife garden ideas become more prominent in the modern garden.

Honeysuckle can easily be combined with other climbers such as roses or clematis. There are different colours available from white to dark orange. They prefer their roots to be in a cool, damp shade.

9. Captivate with trailing Clematis

These beautiful plants have become very popular, as their beautiful bell flowers come in almost every colour. They are easy to grow and take up little space.

Climbing plants are perfect for giving country gardens that intimate, picturesque look. Which is your favourite?