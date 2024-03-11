A trip to Miami inspired the colour used in this bold colour-drenched bathroom makeover

How often have you travelled abroad and wanted to take back some of the interiors inspiration you've seen and replicate it, whether it be the vibrant colours, some fabulously patterned tiles or even the design aesthetic of a favourite hotel or restaurant?

That's exactly what happened to this homeowner, who used her trip away to dictate the colour scheme when she started looking for modern bathroom ideas to upgrade her dated home.

Miami-style bathroom makeover

For Lucy Alice Brooksbank, it was a trip to Miami that sparked her interest and she was blown away by the city's vibrant energy and colourful style. Having started to renovate her early 1900's home, she'd already decided to turn to colour to give it a modern twist, and Miami's pops of bright colour that reflect the city's tropical surroundings were instantly on her hit list.

Before she could get going on picking colours and fittings, however, there was some work to be done on the room…

Before

(Image credit: Lick / Lucy Alice Brooksbank)

Dated decor and a small footprint meant the bathroom-to-be needed an overhaul. First up was the chimney breast, which once removed allowed more space in which to locate a bath.

'The cost of renovating an older home also comes in the form of time,' says Lucy, 'and so it's a good ideate always plan for a bit extra. If you don't think you need it at the start, trust me, you will halfway through.

'Unpredictability is a general expectation of any renovation, but due to the historical features of a period property, slightly more time-consuming issues can arise. Our home was so rundown that we had to strip it back to its bones and it came with quite a few problems.'

After

(Image credit: Lick / Lucy Alice Brooksbank)

With newly plastered walls and some smart panelling, Lucy turned to home decor brand Lick for a colour consultation, where she settled on a pink paint in keeping with Miami style.

'I feel in love with Miami's warm and soft Art Deco feel,' she says. 'Most of our inspiration therefore came from one of the hotels. Lick's Pink 05 shade is the perfect dusty, warm shade of pink for the design of this room. It's a colour you may not expect in a bathroom but we absolutely love it.'

(Image credit: Lick / Lucy Alice Brooksbank)

With the walls decorated, Lucy began choosing fittings for the bathroom, most of which came from Heritage Bathrooms. A freestanding roll-top bath sits by the window, which has shutters for privacy when needed but allows beautiful leafy views at other times.

(Image credit: Lick / Lucy Alice Brooksbank)

'One thing I definitely learned through working with Lick was the power of colour and how this can bring your own style into your interiors,' says Lucy.

'My style is classic but bold, and the house really replicates that. My tip is not to be shy to add a colour or to use paint to create moments around your home that add a touch of joy.'