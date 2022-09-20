How to tackle messy jobs too tough for your indoor vacuum

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cleaning up around the house and outside can sometimes feel like an uphill battle, one minute you have your floor and patio looking pristine, only for them to be besieged by muddy boots or pets once again. It sometimes feels like you’re destined to spend hours each day cleaning up.

But what if there were a solution that could make short work of all those messy jobs? That is where a Kärcher Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner comes in.

Kärcher's range of Wet and Dry vacuum cleaners are designed to switch seamlessly between wet and dry pick up – sucking up anything from blocked sinks to DIY rubble in their path. No location is too tough for these wet and dry vacuum cleaners either, so use them to tackle garages, garden paths and lofts, taking full advantage of their generous capacities and long cables too.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith)

Forget match day jitters

A muddy match day is the worst fear of parents who have to clean up the clumps from football or rugby boots afterwards. It only takes a second for some to stray into your home and potentially be spread far and wide.

However, simply grab the Kärcher Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner and any dry or wet mess will be removed in an instant.

And be sure to use the range of attachments which clip onto the machine for easy access. Ideal for getting into all corners of a room, whether it’s for tackling an accidental drinks spill or mess from family activities like arts and crafts.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith)

Plenty of thrills and spills

Accidental spill or leak, no problem. You never know when your washing machine is going to play up, or a stray toy will trip you up. Normally, a drink dropped all over the floor would fill you with dread – but rather than dealing with a mix of glass fragments and orange squash, the Kärcher WD will do the hard work instead.

The Kärcher WD can seamlessly switch between wet and dry debris thanks to the tough, intelligent filter system.

See how our Editor Heather Young got on using the Kärcher WD 4 to tackle these types of messy jobs inside and outside the home. With more than a few surprises in store

Tougher than your indoor vac

Unlike a standard vacuum cleaner, the Kärcher WD 4 has been designed for a range of situations. Powered by a 1000w motor, that works alongside a robust 20-litre container, it’s designed to safely secure everything from DIY mess to large volumes of liquid.

So you could be emptying a paddling pool or sandpit – or whipping a weekend DIY project into shape.

Its compact size means it is easy to move in and out of the house, and store away afterwards too. The WD 4 has a 2.2m suction hose and 5 metre cable – what more could you ask for when cleaning up a family home!

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith)

Keep the mess at bay

If you’re looking for a new versatile vacuum cleaner that will take the dread out of deep cleaning – or simply help you keep up with the chaos life throws at you and your home – then the Kärcher WD has you covered.

Find out more about the Kärcher WD 4 and the whole WD range (opens in new tab) available to buy direct from Kärcher or from DIY retailers nationwide.