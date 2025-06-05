I’m calling it! I predict this game-changing appliance will be just as popular as vacuums by the end of 2025

As Ideal Home’s floorcare expert, it’s my job to test a wide range of floorcare appliances and keep an eye on emerging trends. And recently, I’ve noticed big brands like Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and Bosch devoting more and more time to a game-changing 2-in-1 floor cleaning appliance that I think will become just as (if not more) popular as the humble vacuum cleaner.

In my eyes, this new direction couldn’t come at a better time, as the best vacuum cleaners have been largely dominating the floorcare market by themselves for decades. And while there’s no denying that impressive innovations within the cordless vacuum and robot vacuum realms have advanced this area of floor cleaning, I’ve always thought there’s been a void to fill.

Enter: the vacuum-mop combo! Combining the suction power of a vacuum with the mopping power of the best mops, these hard floor cleaners are advancing at a rate that even I can’t keep up with. But if you’re new to vacuum mops or wondering whether vacuum mops are worth it, I’ve got the low-down on everything you need to know below.

BISSELL CrossWave OmniForce Edge £319 at Amazon £319 at AO.com £379 at very.co.uk This is the vacuum mop I use in my own home, and it offers up to 30 minutes of run time and three distinct modes: PowerVac (vacuum only), PowerMop (vacuum and mop), and Turbo Mode (for those stubborn messes). It can also be used on both hard flooring and rugs. Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop £276.99 at Robert Dyas £399.99 at Tineco global £429 at Amazon Tineco's hard floor cleaners went viral on TikTok last year, and when I tested this model out I could see why. Ideal for cleaning hard flooring, this vacuum mop uses smart technology to adjust its cleaning power to your home. In fact, it's genius.

What is a vacuum mop?

Essentially, a vacuum mop does exactly what it says on the tin. Often called a hard floor cleaner, it sucks up all kinds of debris while, at the same time, allowing you to mop your floors thanks to rotating brush rollers or mop pads. This means that you can complete two cleaning tasks at the same time and settle the vacuuming vs mopping debate once and for all.

Because of this, a vacuum mop combo differs from a traditional vacuum as it’s been explicitly designed to handle both wet and dry debris - something that would damage a regular vacuum, as water and sticky substances are some of the many things you should never vacuum up.

To help successfully clean and disinfect your hard floors, these vacuum mop combos also have separate clean and dirty water tanks to collect debris and dirt and ensure you’re only ever cleaning your floors with clean water and solution.

However, those familiar with the floorcare world will know that this isn’t exactly a new invention. One of the first iterations of a vacuum mop combo came in the form of the original Bissell Crosswave back in 2016, and for a while, it was one of the only models of its kind.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That all shifted in 2023 when the Samsung Jet 95 Pro made its way onto the market, closely followed by the highly-rated Dyson V15 Detect Submarine in March 2024, and then the Bosch Unlimited 7 Aqua a few months later in April 2024.

In recent months, more and more vacuum mops and hard floor cleaners have come out of the woodwork, and it seems as though floorcare brands are now putting a huge amount of thought and money into these new additions. And thanks to insider knowledge, I also know that some BIG new brands are set to enter the field with their own vacuum mop combos in the next few months, too.

Is a vacuum mop worth it?

Personally, I’ve tested quite a few vacuum mops so far - including the Dyson WashG1, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Smart and most recently the Bissell Crosswave OmniForce Edge, and can say with a lot of confidence that they can drastically improve a cleaning routine. I 100% think vacuum mops are worth it and use mine way more than I thought I would. But you don’t just have to take my word for it.

Elizabeth White, BISSELL Floorcare Specialist, reveals, ‘At BISSELL, we’ve seen strong consumer interest in these multi-functional products because they meet real-world needs, especially for families, pet owners, and open-plan homes where keeping hard floors spotless can be a daily task. As such, we have invested in new product development to continue to evolve our offering to meet the demands of busy households.’

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

It appears that other brands have also recognised this demand, as new models are being released regularly. And it’s not hard to understand why.

I love my vacuum mop combo as it saves space on both a vacuum AND a mop in my small home, but this 2-in-1 appliance also suits families and singletons alike.

Alex McNeillie, Business Unit Head for Floorcare at Bosch explains, ‘A vacuum-mop combo can be a real game-changer for home cleaning routines as well as a great long-term investment. Instead of switching between a vacuum, a mop, and all the accessories that come with them, you’ve got one tool that does it all.’

(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

He adds, ‘That’s a big deal when you're short on time or just want to make cleaning less of a chore. Whether you’re cleaning up after dinner, a spilt drink, or just tackling daily dust and debris, having one machine that can vacuum and mop at the same time saves you energy - and helps keep your home looking great with less effort. For many households, especially busy ones, it’s an investment that pays off in both time and sanity.’

This is especially true for homes with a mixture of hard flooring, such as laminate, wood, vinyl, and tiles, as you only have to use one cleaning appliance instead of two separate ones. It also makes the process so much easier, so you’ll never make any vacuuming mistakes or mopping mistakes.

Will vacuum mops ever replace regular vacuums?

If you couldn’t already tell, I’m pretty sold on the perks of vacuum mop combos - but do I ever think they’ll fully replace regular vacuum cleaners? Well, yes and no.

Just as many carpet colours are going out of fashion, I think there’s also a growing trend of people ditching their carpets altogether in favour of wood, polished concrete, LVT, and other hard flooring types. And in cases where homes and flats consist of hard flooring and the odd rug, I do think a vacuum-mop combo could replace a regular vacuum.

This is echoed by Alex from Bosch, who says, ‘While it might take a little more time before they replace vacuums completely, it's clear that for many households, these combos are already becoming the go-to cleaning solution. As the technology keeps improving, we’ll likely see more people making the switch.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Of course, I appreciate that vacuums are also used for cleaning smaller areas, such as nooks, crannies, and more targeted messes, in the home. But in that case, you could opt for a vacuum-mop combo and one of the best handheld vacuum cleaners instead of a full-size one to save money and storage space.

However, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I didn’t say that vacuum-mops still have a way to go before those with carpet will be able to make the switch permanently. That’s because, for the most part, the majority of vacuum mops aren’t suitable for cleaning carpets, many can't be used on rugs, and they won’t offer the same results as a regular vacuum or even one of the best carpet cleaners.

When I asked Elizabeth from Bissell whether she thought vacuum mops would ever replace traditional vacuum cleaners, she agreed with my last sentiment.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

She said, ‘Not entirely - at least not yet. Traditional vacuums still have an important role, particularly for deep cleaning carpets, upholstery, and stairs. But as technology evolves, we expect to see even more advanced models that continue to close the gap between full vacuum and mop performance.’

For the time being, then, I predict that these hard floor cleaners and vacuum mop combos will be just as popular as vacuums - and more and more people will have both in their homes.

In fact, as someone who has hard flooring and rugs downstairs and a fully carpeted upper level, I myself use a combination of both. My regular vacuum (the Dyson Gen5detect) remains upstairs, while my Bissell is used as my sole floor cleaner downstairs. This works perfectly for me, as I don’t have to lug either appliance up or downstairs when it’s needed.

Then, in the future (whether that be a few months or a few years), I believe they have the potential to be even more popular than vacuums.

Alternative vacuum mop combos

FAQs

What are the cons of a vacuum mop?

Although there are many positives to vacuum mops, there are also some negatives to consider. These are:

Most vacuum mops won’t work on large areas of carpet, but some will work on rugs.

They require a fair bit of cleaning, although many now come with self-cleaning cycles to make this easier.

They’re not as powerful as traditional vacuums, but they are getting more advanced.

Most don’t have dedicated cleaning tools, like crevice tools.

How many times a week should you vacuum mop?

In general, you should aim to vacuum mop your hard floors at least once a week. However, this all depends on the type of floor you have, where it’s located, and the specifics of your home.

For example, you might need to vacuum mop a high-traffic area of a busy family home every day to keep up with the comings and goings of everyone in the house. But then you may only need to vacuum mop lower-traffic areas once a week - or even less.

So, what do you think? Do you think vacuum mop combos have the power to overthrow the humble vacuum cleaner? Let me know!