The 8 things you didn't know you could pressure wash and how to clean them the right way, according to experts

A well-functioning pressure washer will make your life much easier – it's the go-to appliance once we slip into spring and want to refresh our outside spaces.

We know how great they are at cleaning cars, getting algae and general seasonal muck off decking and driveways, but did you know you can use them for quite a few other things?

If you know how to use a pressure washer, you're going to want to try out these options, whether you've got one of the best pressure washers on the market or a great value buy. Plus, our ideas below are full of expert advice, so you won't go wrong when giving them a clean.

1. Bikes and sports equipment

(Image credit: Future/James Merrell)

Whilst there are things you should never pressure wash, this isn't one of them, and if you're tired of coming back from a bike ride and having to spend a good half hour hand washing off all the mud and general debris with a bucket and sponge, then try this one out asap.

According to Amanda Kincaid, marketing manager at STIGA, bikes clean up really well. 'When it comes to bicycles and motorcycles, a pressure washer provides a thorough cleaning while remaining gentle on the paint if the correct pressure setting is used.'

From kids' bikes to those that have been off-roading, pressure washers are a godsend. Just remember to work from top to bottom on a low bar setting. Just make sure you keep it away from the bearings and seals – you should only use a cloth for them.

Amanda Kincaid Social Links Navigation Marketing manager, STIGA Amanda has been the marketing manager at STIGA for over nine years. They are one of the leading manufacturers of garden machinery and equipment. Amanda manages the marketing for all three brands, STIGA, Mountfield and Atco.

2. The front porch

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

The front porch is a high-traffic area that can get grubby over winter – think muddy boots and wellies. It can become a bit of a dumping ground for wet coats and dog leads, too. This makes it a great place for a quick pressure wash and can stop the deterioration of the exterior.

'Over time, the exterior of buildings can become stained with dirt, dust, mould, mildew, and pollutants,' says Harry Turner, product manager at Kärcher UK Ltd. 'Pressure washing can restore their appearance and prevent these contaminants from causing damage to the building materials. The side of a building that receives less sunlight often accumulates more mildew and algae.'

Start gently with a lower pressure and add more power for those stubborn areas.

3. Your garden fence

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

According to Amanda, pressure washers are ideal for cleaning wooden items like fences as long as the proper nozzle and pressure level are chosen to prevent damage to the wood.

Laura Mountford, cleaning content creator, podcaster and author, agrees, 'You can clean fences using your pressure washer, but be sure to use a low intensity setting and work in small sections. Test a small area before you begin and ensure that grass and plants are covered to protect them and avoid damage. I recommend adding a detergent specifically designed for cleaning wood.'

A garden fence can be revitalised with a pressure wash, especially for cleaning off algae from a fence. Just ensure you check the wood type first and start slowly and gently.

Laura Mountford Social Links Navigation Cleaning content creator, podcaster and author of Live, Laugh, Laundry: A calming guide to keeping your clothes clean – and you happy Laura Mountford, AKA @lauracleanaholic is a cleaning content creator, podcaster & author who has garnered a combined social media following of over 1 million by sharing her viral cleaning hacks, together with home and cooking tips. The cleaning expert, who is a brand ambassador for Amazon and Joy of Clean, has successfully released her debut book Live, Laugh, Laundry: A calming guide to keeping your clothes clean – and you happy. More recently, Laura has launched The Homebirds Podcast which she co-hosts alongside a fellow cleaning influencer.

4. Outdoor furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

You take off those furniture covers that have been 'protecting' your garden furniture over the harsh winter months to find them looking a little tired and perhaps with some algae that's developed in awkward places. Instead of reaching for a scrubbing brush and bucket of soapy water, grab your pressure washer instead.

You do need to be wary of some material types, though, as there are some styles of garden furniture you should never pressure wash. Harry explains, 'Metal and certain durable plastic furniture can be easily cleaned, but it's best to be cautious with wicker or more delicate materials.'

'Materials like wood, aluminium, vinyl, and similar can all be pressure washed, but you should apply caution,' advises Miya Kelly, outbuilding specialist at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk. 'Some exemptions do exist, such as stained wood furniture or table glass covers. These can get damaged from pressure washing, so they should be avoided.'

Miya Kelly Social Links Navigation Outbuilding specialist at GardenbuildingsDirect.co.uk With over 7 years of experience, Miya Kelly specialises in garden outbuildings and storage solutions, providing customers with expert advice and practical solutions for their garden’s needs.

5. Garage flooring

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Is your garage floor looking grubby? This is definitely an area that can be pressure-washed, with a couple of caveats.

Alastair Mayne, COO at Garolla, explains, 'Bare concrete floors can be pressure washed, but you need to use a low-pressure setting and the correct nozzle to avoid causing any damage to the concrete. It's important to keep the nozzle moving so that you don't 'etch' the concrete.'

If you do store items in your garage, then do cover them well before you start so they don't get soaked with spray. 'It would also be advisable to start by testing the pressure washer setting on a small inconspicuous area to ensure that it does not damage the concrete,' adds Alastair.

Alastair Mayne Social Links Navigation Chief operating officer at Garolla Alastair Mayne is the chief operating officer at Garolla, overseeing the strategy and day-to-day operations of the UK's number one recommended garage door company.

6. Refresh your wheelie bin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not many of us want to get down and dirty with our wheelie bins, but occasionally, more often in the summer, they could do with a spruce up and from a hygiene point of view, it is necessary.

'Cleaning the wheelie bins is an unpleasant task, but one that needs to be done to get rid of grime and prevent maggots,' advises Laura. 'A pressure washer is a great way to blast the dirt away, but beware of the backsplash and keep your face away or covered with PPE as it will not be pleasant! I recommend laying your wheelie bin on its side to make this easier, and the water can then drain away.'

7. Guttering

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

This idea will save you money on using a professional gutter cleaner, but it's more for those who are familiar with ladders and heights.

'The pressure washer is great for cleaning your gutters, but there are a few things to bear in mind to do so safely,' agrees Laura. 'Firstly, remove loose debris from the gutters and check for any damage, and never stand on a ladder when pressure washing outdoors as you could easily fall off with the impact.'

The pressure needs to be kept low, and it's worth investing in a specific gutter cleaning attachment with an angled nozzle that allows you to reach from the ground, according to Laura. 'Be sure not to point the nozzle at the roof tiles as this could easily damage them, and don't forget to pressure wash the downpipes to avoid them clogging up.'

8. Garden sheds and summer houses

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Garden buildings like sheds, summerhouses and studios can all be given a freshen up at this time of year. 'It is safe to pressure wash garden buildings when the pressure of the pressure washer is between 1200-2400 PSI, with proper nozzle selection,' says Miya.

Before you start, you do need to take into consideration what yours is made from and how it's constructed. Miya adds, 'For example, garden log cabins are made with robust, interlocking log boards, but the roof felting or shingles are much more sensitive and should not be pressure washed under any circumstances.'

It's also worth checking for gaps before you start blasting with water. 'You could end up with water being trapped in places that will have difficulty drying, which could then lead to rot,' says Miya. And most importantly, once your garden building has thoroughly dried, it's a good idea to reapply a coat of paint or other wood treatment for added protection. You could try Everbuild's triple-action wood treatment on Amazon to prevent damage.

The best pressure washers - our top picks

FAQs

What places need pressure washing the most?

'Pavements and paths need to be cleaned by pressure washer the most as it blasts away stubborn stains, weeds, and accumulated dirt, restoring their appearance,' advises Amanda.

'For terraces, courtyards, and steps, pressure washers help clear away moss, algae, and grime, making these areas safer and more visually appealing. It also stops any grime, moss and algae, which can make the patio slippery.'

According to Harry, also look at areas that are exposed to the elements. 'Over time, the exterior of buildings can become stained with dirt, dust, mould, mildew, and pollutants. Pressure washing can restore their appearance and prevent these contaminants from causing damage to the building materials. The side of a building that receives less sunlight often accumulates more mildew and algae,' explains Harry.

With energy bills increasing, the question 'do pressure washers use a lot of water?' is often asked, but even still, they are worth using for these key items that will make your life easier, and save you time in the process (and money if you'd previously paid someone to do this jobs!)

Just ensure you do a little research beforehand on the materials you're about to pressure wash.