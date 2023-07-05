How to effortlessly create an entertainment hub at home

There are so many positives associated with revamping your living space to include an entertainment hub at home that can accommodate everyone's needs.

Firstly, spending your money on something tangible like a quality home entertainment system with a cinematic viewing experience that you can enjoy year after year in a variety of different ways is the perfect investment.

Besides money saving, a simple room makeover is made easy and achievable by choosing a projector over a traditional TV, giving you far greater flexibility in the way you use the space.

This, in turn, makes it much easier to redecorate the room on a budget whenever you choose. Here, we explain the must-haves to effortlessly create an entertainment hub at home.

Start with a screen in any spot

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

Today, your average home will feature a TV with a modest to limited screen size, with all the sofas and armchairs pointing to face it. When not in use, this unsightly black rectangle tends to visually dominate the space, which can detract from a room's decor.

Projectors, on the other hand, are screenless TV alternatives, simply requiring a blank wall on which to direct their image - and only when they’re in use. This means you can enjoy a much larger, screenless image that you could normally go for, giving you a truly cinema-style experience in the comfort of your own home.

Installing a projector not only gives you far more flexibility but also elevates the overall entertainment experience at home. The ultra-large screen size brings better immersion and also allows all family members to comfortably gather, to share hobbies and participate in favourite activities, like watching TV shows and sports or playing video games, etc.

ViewSonic has a wide range of LED and laser projectors for homes of all shapes and sizes, both the brand’s X series and M series feature enhanced smart features. The premium X series provides versatile throw ratios models to deliver higher brightness and detailed visuals for building your perfect home cinemas, regardless the space’s size. For instance, an ultra short throw projectors can project 100-inch super sharp visuals from as little as 23cm away.



Plus, if you’re not keen on being stuck indoors all summer long, you could invest in the portable M series for entertainment on the go, allowing you to host movie nights out into the garden. What’s more, their use of reflective light helps reduce any possible eyestrain, protecting everyone's eye health while enjoying viewing time together.

Because of their screen size and compact build, projectors take up very little space in a living room, instantly reducing visual clutter. They can be paired wirelessly to your mobile device to stream shows or easily linked to gaming consoles, laptops or Google TV via a USB-C dongle. The ease at which they're connected and the lack of a jumble of wiring is such a welcome change to a standard TV set up.

Consider quality audio

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

Together with a stunning screen, you’ll need some quality audio to give you a cinema-worthy sound. It may be worth spending on a soundbar, which can be backed up with a subwoofer for added ‘oomph’.

ViewSonic’s latest smart LED projectors feature built-in sound created by audio expert Harman Kardon, so there’s no need to buy anything extra, as it’s all effortlessly integrated into one device. Users can indulge in immersive and cinematic audiovisuals from the cozy confines of their own homes.

Don't forget your furniture

Last but not least, that furniture that may have once pointed at the large black screen, can now take a more flexible approach.

Practical, modular seating can now move according to what you’re using the room for, the number of people, and whether you’re watching a movie, playing a games console, or just relaxing with a book.

Plus, the projectors deliver a screenless experience that creates an altogether far more adaptable space for entertaining, that flexes with family use, all the while remaining streamline and clutter-free.

