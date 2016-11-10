13 images

Playrooms are the one space in the house where you can cut loose and indulge your sense of fun

Looking for playroom ideas? When choosing a decorating scheme for your children’s room, the more imaginative and colourful the better. It’s a play space for your children to spark and develop their little imaginations.

There are a few aspects to think about when planning your children’s room ideas. Firstly, compromise; you and your child will probably have different priorities when it comes to decorating the playroom, but try to meet in the middle. Find ways to create a flexible space that satisfies everyone’s needs and requirements. Next, plan for the future as decorating a playroom for a toddler is obviously totally different to creating a chill-out zone for teens. Try to choose furniture that will fit both and that will last through developing and re-decorating!

Include a workspace. From nursery ideas to the teenage rooms a designated space for colouring or homework is a must. Put a corner to good use and add in a low table and child-size chairs. If you don’t have much room, try a flip-down wall-mounted table. You’ll also need storage for stationery that will keep supplies and creative materials orderly. A moveable trolley is a great solution.

Add plenty of seating so there is space to socialise with friends and to find some quiet chill-out time. A sofabed is a good option if there is room as then the playroom can double as an extra bedroom for sleepovers if needed. Bean bags are a good low-budget option, too.

Accessible storage at the right height is a key element for keeping the room organised and inviting. Zone it off and arrange it by theme, so it is simple for children to identify what goes where. Keep it low level so it’s easy to access (and tidy away) and perhaps incorporate the storage into spaces, such as under a window to make sure it’s tucked away.

Finally, give the playroom an identity with personalised style. Add bold colour to the walls of a playroom by framing favourite paintings that your kids have created themselves. Choose frames with clear plastic, rather than glass, so they can help mount their pieces. If a painting is too large for a frame try cutting it up into sections, framing each and then hanging the frames together on a wall to re-create it. A simple coat of blackboard paint on a wall or cupboard door can create a blank canvas for kids to doodle pictures, write messages or even do some maths.

After more design inspiration? Take a look at these small children’s room ideas.

Open up your playroom

Freshly painted wood and a huge sash window keeps this playroom light and bright with minimal fuss. Give your young ones ample and flexible floor space for imaginative play. Cover hard f floors with soft, colourful rugs to create an inviting and vibrant room.

Create a blackboard wall or cupboard

Let’s face it, occasional scribbles on your freshly painted white walls can sometimes be an inevitable part of having small children in the house. So think how pleased they will be when they are actually allowed to do it! A blackboard wall or cupboard door is not only a fun playroom addition, but the block of strong colour also looks striking against a white background. If messy chalk dust isn’t your thing, try whiteboard paint, which has the same function but is a wipeable surface for washable markers. Team with an array of bright accessories to add colour to the playroom.

Factor in plenty of toy storage



This playroom has had an alcove specially designed with a work station in mind. Two sturdy cupboards support the wooden worktop desk. The wood’s rich tones warm up the bright room, while floating shelves above store a multitude of toys in co-ordinating storage. The charcoal sofa picks out the modern tree illustration feature wall, while a fun wall map and rainbow cushion add pops of colour.

Think in themes

Once you have the fundamentals sorted you can let your child inject their own personality with decoration and soft furnishings that are easy to update as your child grows. This nautical theme is age-friendly and just a new coat of paint or quick removal of the boat rug will transform the boyish vibe instantly.

Factor in a floor mat

Make floor play child’s play and encourage them to use their imaginations with a themed road mat – perfect for driving toy cars and trucks around for hours of fun. Play mats are easy to roll up for storage when not in use, or treat them like a rug and use them to cosy up a wooden or laminate floor. Team with a daybed and a quirky chair in case all that playing becomes too much!

Use colour and pattern to add pizzazz

Here’s a playroom scheme where things are definitely looking up. The focal point is the bright yellow striped ceiling, which gives a lift to a grown-up monochrome decor. Texture plays a key role in this scheme with a cow hide effect floor covering and sheepskin rugs adding softness under foot and making playtime even more inviting.

Jazz up a plain wall

If you want to keep the walls fairly plain, a stand-out feature such as a decorative sticker can add a burst of colour and a playful element, without requiring the room to be totally redecorated as your child grows older. Here, a woodland sticker can even double as a height chart. Carry on the theme with toy birds and a pretty birdhouse to encourage a love of nature.

Video Of The Week