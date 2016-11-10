Playrooms are the one space in the house where you can cut loose and indulge your sense of fun
Looking for playroom ideas? When choosing a decorating scheme for your children’s room, the more imaginative and colourful the better. It’s a play space for your children to spark and develop their little imaginations.
There are a few aspects to think about when planning your children’s room ideas. Firstly, compromise; you and your child will probably have different priorities when it comes to decorating the playroom, but try to meet in the middle. Find ways to create a flexible space that satisfies everyone’s needs and requirements. Next, plan for the future as decorating a playroom for a toddler is obviously totally different to creating a chill-out zone for teens. Try to choose furniture that will fit both and that will last through developing and re-decorating!
Include a workspace. From nursery ideas to the teenage rooms a designated space for colouring or homework is a must. Put a corner to good use and add in a low table and child-size chairs. If you don’t have much room, try a flip-down wall-mounted table. You’ll also need storage for stationery that will keep supplies and creative materials orderly. A moveable trolley is a great solution.
Add plenty of seating so there is space to socialise with friends and to find some quiet chill-out time. A sofabed is a good option if there is room as then the playroom can double as an extra bedroom for sleepovers if needed. Bean bags are a good low-budget option, too.
Accessible storage at the right height is a key element for keeping the room organised and inviting. Zone it off and arrange it by theme, so it is simple for children to identify what goes where. Keep it low level so it’s easy to access (and tidy away) and perhaps incorporate the storage into spaces, such as under a window to make sure it’s tucked away.
Finally, give the playroom an identity with personalised style. Add bold colour to the walls of a playroom by framing favourite paintings that your kids have created themselves. Choose frames with clear plastic, rather than glass, so they can help mount their pieces. If a painting is too large for a frame try cutting it up into sections, framing each and then hanging the frames together on a wall to re-create it. A simple coat of blackboard paint on a wall or cupboard door can create a blank canvas for kids to doodle pictures, write messages or even do some maths.
After more design inspiration? Take a look at these small children’s room ideas.
Open up your playroom
Freshly painted wood and a huge sash window keeps this playroom light and bright with minimal fuss. Give your young ones ample and flexible floor space for imaginative play. Cover hard f floors with soft, colourful rugs to create an inviting and vibrant room.
Create a blackboard wall or cupboard
Let’s face it, occasional scribbles on your freshly painted white walls can sometimes be an inevitable part of having small children in the house. So think how pleased they will be when they are actually allowed to do it! A blackboard wall or cupboard door is not only a fun playroom addition, but the block of strong colour also looks striking against a white background. If messy chalk dust isn’t your thing, try whiteboard paint, which has the same function but is a wipeable surface for washable markers. Team with an array of bright accessories to add colour to the playroom.
Factor in plenty of toy storage
This playroom has had an alcove specially designed with a work station in mind. Two sturdy cupboards support the wooden worktop desk. The wood’s rich tones warm up the bright room, while floating shelves above store a multitude of toys in co-ordinating storage. The charcoal sofa picks out the modern tree illustration feature wall, while a fun wall map and rainbow cushion add pops of colour.
Think in themes
Once you have the fundamentals sorted you can let your child inject their own personality with decoration and soft furnishings that are easy to update as your child grows. This nautical theme is age-friendly and just a new coat of paint or quick removal of the boat rug will transform the boyish vibe instantly.
Factor in a floor mat
Make floor play child’s play and encourage them to use their imaginations with a themed road mat – perfect for driving toy cars and trucks around for hours of fun. Play mats are easy to roll up for storage when not in use, or treat them like a rug and use them to cosy up a wooden or laminate floor. Team with a daybed and a quirky chair in case all that playing becomes too much!
Use colour and pattern to add pizzazz
Here’s a playroom scheme where things are definitely looking up. The focal point is the bright yellow striped ceiling, which gives a lift to a grown-up monochrome decor. Texture plays a key role in this scheme with a cow hide effect floor covering and sheepskin rugs adding softness under foot and making playtime even more inviting.
Jazz up a plain wall
If you want to keep the walls fairly plain, a stand-out feature such as a decorative sticker can add a burst of colour and a playful element, without requiring the room to be totally redecorated as your child grows older. Here, a woodland sticker can even double as a height chart. Carry on the theme with toy birds and a pretty birdhouse to encourage a love of nature.
Playroom with den and fun striped walls
Be creative with furniture or try adding a tent or den. Here, a cabin bed has been turned into its own capsule playroom in the form of a timber treehouse-style structure ready for adventure. Vibrant blue-and-white striped walls ooze creativity and vibrancy, while a quirky coloured mattress makes a modern alternative to chill-out bean bags. A funky green rubber floor gives the impression of grassy fields and makes a safe alternative to hard floor.
Bed
Cuckooland
Similar floor
Harvey Maria
Playroom with fun painted spotty cupboards
A bold paint job can give a wall of built-in storage cupboards an eye-catching look, but then take it to the next level with decorative stickers. Spots are fun and simple and their timeless-appeal will hopefully hold your child’s favour longer than the latest cartoon obsession. Co-ordinate with a large, matching floor cushion.
Similar wall stickers
Not on the High Street
Playroom with hanging Perspex chair
Make a playroom inviting for older kids with unusual furniture. Your child will be the envy of their friends with this cool Perspex swing chair. The futuristic element is echoed with metal chest of drawers with plenty of draw space for teen gadgets and gizmos. A striped blind keeps the room smart and adds colour.
Similar drawers
Maison Du Mode
Chair
Groovy Home
Playroom with reading corner
Reading and picture books are a vital part of your child’s development and giving them a playroom with a place to take time out is just important as a space for lively play. Find a light corner and fill it with plenty of accessible books. Then make the area inviting with soft seating, cushions, bean bags and perhaps a cuddly friend or two.
Similar beanbag
The White Company
Playroom inside outdoor summerhouse
If space is tight indoors give little ones their own playroom outside during the warmer months. This wooden summerhouse has been turned into delightful play hut complete with art table and bean bag chair. Make the wooden walls more homely with a gallery display of artwork.
Summerhouse
B&Q
Playroom with orange sofa
Playrooms can be super stylish, too. This retro-style playroom has been made modern with a trio of ball pendant lights that evokes an almost planetary appearance. Simple white walls and darkwood floors are easily washable, while a zingy orange sofa bursts out in luxurious soft velvet fabric.
Similar sofa
Loaf
Playroom with wall storage
One thing you can guarantee with a playroom – you can never have enough storage! And if cupboard space is at a premium, here’s a neat idea that makes the most of an awkward under-the-eaves space. The modular open wall shelving means toys and books are easy to hand, while the cabinets provide perfect storage for a train set. This storage is guaranteed to grow with your child as it’s cool for teenagers as well as practical for tots.
Similar shelves and cabinets
Ikea
Playroom with mini table and chairs
Playing on the floor all the time is no fun – it does little knees no good – so pave the way for school with a dinky sized table and chairs that are perfect for doing jigsaws, or painting and drawing. And this retro table and chair set ticks all the style boxes as it’s an on-trend grown-up design scaled down for tots. Choose furniture in white and it’s guaranteed to work in any scheme.
Similar table and chairs
Stone Butterfly Interiors
Playroom with funky wallpaper
Who says children’s wallpaper can’t be educational as well as fun? With this quirky alpha numeric Quentin Blake design, kids can practise counting, learn their ABC and even mind their Ps and Qs! Add a funky edge by pasting a drop with a contrasting background, and tease out the shades from the wallpaper with boldly coloured chairs.
Similar wallpaper
Osborne & Little
Playroom with picture board
Displaying children’s treasured artwork is a must, and if you don’t want to stick paintings all over the walls, you need to create a picture board where they can be shown off. Find a space on the playroom walls where a board can take pride of place – choose a design with ribbon (or decorate with your own), then you can peg paintings on with minimal damage. A bench beneath makes it easier for little ones to get involved – here, a cool white tongue and groove design is the perfect foil for all the colour.
Similar noticeboard
Not on the High Street
Playroom with personalised storage
Children love a scheme that’s specially themed for them, and personalised furniture is a brilliant way of creating a focal point in a playroom. Customise a storage unit by painting it in their favourite colour, decorate with fun stickers, then finish off the look with new handles. Here, a chest of drawers is given an Oriental twist, which is then accentuated with a themed trinket box.
Similar chest of drawers
Ikea
Playroom with feature wall
Paint the town red with a scheme comprising bold red walls and a chimney breast decorated with an eyecatching wallpaper that features London buses and toy soldiers on parade. It’s a scheme toddlers will love, but can easily be updated. Team with Union Jack accessories for a funky feel.
Similar rug
Great Little Trading Co
Playroom in garden room
Create a playroom for all seasons with this fabulous scheme where kids can throw open the doors and go and play in the garden, then head back in if the weather changes for fun and games indoors. In keeping with the light and bright breezy feel conjured up by East Coast-style white panelled walls and painted floorboards, breezy floral curtains filter the sunlight and add a lively touch, while a braided rug softens the wooden floor.
Similar curtain fabric
Designers Guild
Feeling inspired to create a space that your child will love? The happier they are playing to their hearts content, the happier your home will be.