I believe it’s fair to say that ever since the pandemic, we’ve all been a little more conscious of the quality of the air we breathe at home. So if monitoring the air quality of your home is something that you’re interested in, IKEA has a handy new smart gadget: The ALPSTUGA Air Quality Sensor (£25) .

While it’s becoming increasingly common to spot one of the best air purifiers inside the home (and for good reason, especially during winter), a smart sensor such as IKEA’s will help it work to the best of its ability to make your home a healthier and more comfortable place to live.

Providing you with an easy way to check your home’s air quality , it’s no surprise that the ALPSTUGA Air Quality Sensor is already selling out fast. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works.

IKEA ALPSTUGA Air Quality Sensor - Smart £25 at IKEA This handy device is compatable with most Smart home ecosystems, allowing it to fit seemlessly into your home. Relax as it keeps a close eye on the air quality of your home. Airthings Airthings Wave Mini Smart air quality monitor £68 at B&Q This battery-operated air quality sensor shares a lot of the same features as IKEA, but what sets it apart is that this device also tracks mould risk in your home, alerting you if a space is too damp and the risk has increased.

The ALPSTUGA Air Quality Sensor is designed to pair with other IKEA air purifiers . However, it is compatible with any air purifier that is Matter-compatible, meaning it should integrate with most smart home ecosystems.

This alone makes it a great deal in our book. The sensor has real-time monitoring, tracking the humidity, temperature and volatile organic compounds. It will indicate when the air quality in your home is poor, so you can switch on your air purifier to improve the air quality of that room.

IKEA recommends placing the sensor in areas of the home that you spend the most time in, such as bedrooms or living rooms. You can also set the display to a clock, making the device blend as a seamless piece of your home’s decor.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

However, this IKEA air quality sensor keeps going in and out of stock online, with limited availability in stores, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one. Alternatively, B&Q’s Airthings Wave Mini Smart Air Quality Monitor (£68) is a suitable alternative.

Connected to an app on your phone, it checks your air quality levels, local pollen levels, humidity, volatile organic compounds and even your risk of mould. It’s cable-free, uses batteries, and has a 5-year warranty, too. Plus, it’s well-reviewed, too.

‘This little device gives some useful information and is great to check the TVOC, humidity and temperature anywhere in your home. It gives daily, 48-hour average, week, month and year data with its Bluetooth phone app. I will be buying more of these for other areas of the house and will be buying the larger unit to monitor even more items,’ said buyer.

‘What a neat little device! I love how it connects to your smartphone and gives you readings of the air quality in your home from anywhere! Truly advanced technology at its finest! Highly recommended!’ said another.

Here are a few more air quality sensors I’ve found that are well-reviewed.

NOOKU Nooku Mini Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitor - White £89.99 at Currys Connecting to an app on your phone, this sensor tracks humidty, temperature and pollutants, using AI to provide personalised advice for your home. Amazon Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor £26.99 at Amazon £69.99 at Amazon £69.99 at Amazon This sensor connects to your Amazon Alexa for added ease. If it detects poor air quality it can turn on your air purifer, all through your home's Smart ecosystem. Aqara Aqara Thread/zigbee Smart Climate Sensor W100 £39.99 at Amazon This air quality sensor connects to most Smart home ecoystems, like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Home Assistant and Homey. It's very user-friendly with a long battery life, too.

Checking the air quality of your home is important, especially during cold and flu season, as a way to keep your home healthy and safe. IKEA is proving that this can be achieved on a budget.