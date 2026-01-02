The lazy (and inexpensive) way I’m planning to save energy at home this year

I'm not necessarily a New Year's Resolution kind of gal, but I am a big fan of adopting easy habits that can both make my life easier and save me money. And January seems the ideal time to kickstart these new routines.

I've already decided on the energy-guzzling habits I'm ditching in 2026, and after making numerous energy-saving changes to my home over the last 12 months, I'm keen to continue this into the new year.

And the first step is to add more smart plugs to my home, like this four-pack of Tapo smart plugs (£24.90 from Amazon). Being able to turn off lights, devices and appliances via an app on my phone or via my well-used smart speaker will not only reduce how much energy I waste needlessly (and therefore lower my energy bills), but it will also mean that I no longer have to contort myself into weird and wonderful shapes as I try to reach plug sockets down the side of sofas or chests of drawers.

How I'm choosing the right smart plug

I have an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, so it's important that I choose a smart plug that is compatible with Alexa so that I can control it how I want to.

Many smart plugs on the market that are 'Matter certified' will work with the likes of Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit or Samsung SmartThings but it's always worth just double checking to avoid disappointment.

In my research, these were the best options I came across:

In addition to compatibility, it's worth looking at the size of the plugs. Smart plugs will be bigger that the plugs you're used to, which can be problematic when it comes to double sockets.

Fortunately, some are smaller than others and even state that they can be used without disrupting the other plug socket, so that's definitely something to look out for too.

Are smart plugs worth it?

When you consider that vampire appliances are wasting energy and costing you money unnecessarily (£45 a year, according to the Energy Saving Trust), smart plugs can be the solution.

Rather than leaving devices on stand-by, or your phone charging way past when the battery is full, using a smart plug will allow you to effectively turn them off at the socket from wherever you are. You can also set timers and schedules which is very helpful if you tend to leave things charging and forget about them.

Beyond the energy saving measures, smart plugs are also incredibly handy if you've ever had that dreadful feeling that you've left your straighteners on while you're out and about. Using a smart plug, you can double check on your phone whether you've turned it off, and that peace of mind is priceless.

While smart plugs can help save money, when it comes to the best ways to save energy at home, the answer is a combination of measures that all work together to offer the most significant savings.