6 common household items you need to declutter right now – experts warn they’re secretly making you miserable

I’m a firm believer that decluttering your home should lead to your living space feeling like a calming and relaxing sanctuary, which is why I’ve asked the experts to reveal the things in our homes that make us miserable, and that we’re better off getting rid of.

The best decluttering methods are only effective when you know *what* to declutter. And while there are many clever methods to determine an item's worth, some things are just destined to make us miserable. And with the year’s biggest wellbeing trend centred on making our homes feel like joyful spaces, it’s time to cut ties with misery-making clutter.

If the thought of decluttering makes you overwhelmed , or you simply don’t know where to start this January, don’t worry - experts have revealed six common household items that are making you miserable and are worth getting rid of.

1. Aspirational clutter

We’ve all done it - adopted a new hobby or sport in the New Year only to ditch it before spring. Often, quitting a new hobby or sport (even if for a good reason) can make us feel guilty every time we see its reminders.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘We often fall into the trap of 'aspirational clutter', that expensive yoga mat you haven’t unrolled in a year or the bread-making machine gathering dust. Every time you see these gadgets, they whisper a message of 'failed potential,' representing a version of yourself you thought you would be, but aren't,’ says Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

‘These are constant reminders of wasted money and unfulfilled goals, leading to persistent guilt. If you haven't touched a hobby in 12 months, donate the equipment to someone who will use it and free yourself from that silent self-criticism.’

2. 'Someday' clothes

This one may sting. But it’s time to say goodbye to those clothes sitting in the back of the wardrobe that are too small for you. You may be using them for ‘motivation’ to stick to a health kick, but experts warn this will make you unhappier. Remember, clothes are meant to fit you; you’re not meant to fit into clothes.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Georgia Burns)

‘Holding onto clothing that doesn’t fit, is outdated or doesn’t suit your style anymore can turn opening your wardrobe into a moment of self-criticism,’ says Mehran Charania, property and storage expert at Ready Steady Store .

‘Instead of hoarding these items, declutter your space to highlight the clothing pieces you enjoy wearing and feel confident doing so. This not only creates a more manageable wardrobe space but also allows room for new items that will be worn throughout the years.’

3. Unwanted gifts

It’s fair to say that often we receive gifts we don’t like, want or need. And while we should be grateful to our loved ones for the present, remember you don’t have to keep it out of obligation.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Raeside)

‘Keeping ornate vases or heavy furniture out of obligation rather than love is a form of 'obligation clutter'. Holding onto these because you fear offending a family member weighs you down emotionally and prevents your home from reflecting your true style. A gift’s purpose is to be given; once received, its job is done. You should declutter these to avoid feeling like a tenant in a museum of someone else's taste,’ says Max.

4. Sentimental clutter

While there is definitely merit to holding onto sentimental items that hold positive memories, you should consider getting rid of sentimental items that have the opposite effect. That bracelet your ex got you for Christmas? Might be time to get rid of it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

‘It could be something as simple as a present from a past relationship - like a piece of jewellery, a household item or something smaller, but if it brings up old, negative feelings from the past, then it's time to let it go,’ says Mehran.

5. Back-up items

While it seems like a good idea to stock up on extra towels, linens, blankets and other backup items, having too much stuff can feel stressful and overwhelming - and you really don’t need it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘An overflow of mismatched sheets and worn-out towels creates a 'scarcity mindset' rooted in fear of future lack. Fighting through a mountain of old linens to find a clean set starts your day with frustration,’ says Max.

‘A simple rule is to keep only what is necessary, typically two sets of high-quality sheets per bed. Decluttering the rest by donating them to animal shelters turns an 'emergency' stash into a helpful resource for others and creates a more soothing home environment.’

6. Paperwork

Holding onto paperwork is something I am guilty of. From old bills to instruction manuals and receipts, I’m always inclined to hold onto these items, ‘just in case.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

‘It’s easy to hold on to what may seem like important paperwork, as you never know when you might need it. However, this mindset often leads to piles of old receipts and notes that create unnecessary stress,’ says Mehran.

‘Take time to sort through these piles, keeping only what’s important and storing it properly. Anything else can be recycled.’

Once you’ve decided what is actually important, why not invest in a home filing system to keep your paperwork organised and in one place?

ENGPOW Engpow Fireproof Document Box Was £39.99, now £23.98 at Amazon For storing important documents, passports and paperwork, it's worth investing in a specific organising box to keep everything safe and in one place. This one is fireproof for added security. Dunelm The Edited Life Bag Organiser £15 at Dunelm After clearing your wardrobe, invest in some handy organsiers to keep it tidy. This one is great for keeping your handbags in one place. Next Natural Carved 3 Tier Wall Shelf £60 at Next Shelves are a great way to show off the items you own that make you happy and are worth keeping. This shelf from Next is striking and stylish in its own right.

There’s no point hanging on to stuff that makes us miserable. If you have a decluttering spree planned, start with these items for a happier home.