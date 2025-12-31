2026 is set to be the year of the 'joy-first home' – 5 wellbeing trends for a happier home in the new year
The home wellbeing trends shaping the year ahead
When you think of home wellbeing trends, I expect your mind fills with images of monastic-style minimalist rooms, drenched in 50 shades of beige. Well, those are the wellbeing interiors of the past; things are set to look a bit different in 2026.
Now, don't get me wrong, there is still a place for those quiet and cocooning spaces in the new year, particularly regarding 2026 bedroom trends. However, in the rest of the home, what wellbeing means is getting a shake-up, and the renewed focus is about nurturing yourself with things that bring you joy.
'The idea that wellbeing interiors look beige, quiet and somewhat sterile is firmly on its way out,' explains Dewi Pinatih, Head of Product Design Trends at trend forecaster Stylus. 'More consumers are discovering the joy in interiors that reflect their personality, heritage and interests. 2026 is all about creating a lived-in atmosphere for interiors where happy memories are made, being with the people and doing the things that you love.'
With joy leading the way, these are the wellbeing home trends taking off that are designed to help you create a happy home and a happier you in the new year.
1. Joy-first homes
In 2025, we already saw a shift to more joyful homes, largely through the use of bold colours and the dopamine decor trend. In 2026, this joy-first home decor trend will evolve as we carve out space for hobbies and invest in activities that make us happier.
'The leading trend for 2026 is a deeper, more expansive understanding of wellbeing, and of what truly makes us happy at home. Making space for hobbies, having friends and family over, or spending time in the garden aren’t conventionally thought of as wellbeing practices, yet these are the things that have the biggest positive impact on our moods,' explains Dewi from Stylus.
'And so, in 2026, we’ll see an uptick in joy-first homes, where pleasure, play and connection are prioritised. New must-haves range from karaoke machines to liven up house parties, to fancy cocktail glasses, ikebana sets (for either real or Lego flowers), and bird houses.'
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
2. Digital escape zones
If your New Year's resolution is to limit your doom-scrolling, then the digital escape zone trend is for you. This trend is all about carving out a small, calming space, even just in the corner of a living room, to digitally disconnect.
The emergence of the reading nook or reading armchair is the perfect example of this trend. When viewing the new furniture collections this year, I noted a marked shift away from impractical accent chairs to comfortable 'reading' armchairs that form the foundation of a reading corner. These spaces don't require a large footprint in a living room or bedroom, and provide the perfect digital escape to read, journal or listen to an audiobook.
'The primary goal of a reading nook is to create a peaceful sanctuary where you can unwind and escape daily stresses, and lighting is key to fostering this sense of calm and relaxation,' adds Mara Rypacek Miller, Founder at Industville.
'Table lamps offer an opportunity to create a decorative focal point, whether you choose a sculptural base or decorative shade. The glow cast by the gently diffused light will make your nook feel warm and inviting. However, if you have limited space or want to invest in a more permanent solution, wall lights are a beautiful way to frame a seating area.'
3. Cocooning bedrooms
Prioritising sleep will continue to be a huge wellbeing trend in 2026. However, the focus is not just on having the best mattress to promote a good night's sleep, but on curating the whole bedroom to become a cocooning and nurturing space.
'There’s a growing desire for soothing spaces, touchable textures, and decor that actively encourages a gentler pace. It’s all about creating interiors that feel supportive of a more mindful way of living,' explains Etsy’s Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson.
Rich and earthy neutrals that make you feel comforted and relaxed are all set to be huge colour trends for 2026, alongside gorgeous tactile finishes such as sumptuous boucle headboards and thick plush rugs. However, don't forget the bedroom window dressing ideas.
'Window dressings are playing a big role in this shift towards bedrooms that support wellbeing,' explains Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys. 'Layering sheer curtains with blackout blinds offers flexibility for light control and privacy, creating a space that feels both airy and cocooning.
'Increasingly popular natural fabrics like linen and cotton add softness and a sense of sustainability, while electric blinds are also on the rise as people look for ways to make daily routines easier and more seamless. They bring a sense of calm and convenience, helping bedrooms feel more restful and stress-free.'
4. Moments of calm
On social media, the 'romantising your home' trend has been going strong since 2024 as a way of introducing small elements of joy to your life. This could be as simple as buying flowers once a week for your home, or using a fancy teacup for your morning cuppa.
This trend is going to continue to grow and evolve into moments of calm that help us slow down in the new year. 'In 2026, wellbeing at home will centre on the rituals and moments that help us slow down in an increasingly fast-paced world,' explains Dayna from Etsy. 'A 39% rise in searches for candle warmer lamps shows how people are embracing small comforts that bring calm.'
Other ways to carve out a moment of calm include investing in a soft, tactile blanket for cosying up on the sofa with, or utilising a home scent. Consider investing in a new electronic scent diffuser in your hallway that encourages you to take a deep breath when you walk in from work.
'The stresses of modern-day life can call for a return to nature to encourage calm and tranquillity. The best way to achieve this through aromatherapy would include anything that has woody, herbal or floral notes,' recommends Aromatherapy Associates Master Blender, Luke Taylor.
'Forest Therapy embodies this approach with Cypress, Ho Wood and Pink Pepper, to evoke the clarity of the forest. Inspired by the traditional Japanese art of “forest bathing”, it’s crafted to encourage a mindful pause and can be immensely beneficial in terms of decreasing stress and boosting wellbeing.'
5. Healthy homeware
'Non-toxic' was a word that became increasingly common in the home and interiors world in 2025, whether talking about cookware, cleaning products or paint. 'Concerns about home health are becoming increasingly mainstream,' explains Dewi at Stylus.
'More consumers are becoming aware of toxic PFAS substances in furniture (as used in stain-resistant fabrics, water-repellent coatings, and upholstery foam), VOCs in wall paint, harmful chemicals in cleaning detergents, and microplastic-shedding kitchen appliances. And so, healthy homeware and interior products will come in sharp focus in the year ahead.'
At Ideal Home, we've seen this trend translate into the products that have soared in popularity over the last year. The Miniml eco white vinegar scented with Sorrento lemon proved a cleaning hit when our Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, recommended it in her weekly newsletter. The Our Place Titanium Always Pan® Pro, which uses coating-free nonstick technology, has also quickly become a favourite with readers.
In the new year, we're expecting many more non-toxic cookware launches to add to our list of the best cookware, alongside more research into how to make our homes healthier.
This pan is billed as 'indestructible', and we found that it was the case in our Titanium Always Pan Pro review. It is currently our top-rated non-stick frying pan and right now reduced by an extra 10% with code SAVE10PRO.
I've already started to adopt many of these new trends into my own home in a bid to make 2026 my happiest, healthiest and calmest year yet. Will you be trying any of them out?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.