2026 is set to be the year of the 'joy-first home' – 5 wellbeing trends for a happier home in the new year

When you think of home wellbeing trends, I expect your mind fills with images of monastic-style minimalist rooms, drenched in 50 shades of beige. Well, those are the wellbeing interiors of the past; things are set to look a bit different in 2026.

Now, don't get me wrong, there is still a place for those quiet and cocooning spaces in the new year, particularly regarding 2026 bedroom trends. However, in the rest of the home, what wellbeing means is getting a shake-up, and the renewed focus is about nurturing yourself with things that bring you joy.

'The idea that wellbeing interiors look beige, quiet and somewhat sterile is firmly on its way out,' explains Dewi Pinatih, Head of Product Design Trends at trend forecaster Stylus. 'More consumers are discovering the joy in interiors that reflect their personality, heritage and interests. 2026 is all about creating a lived-in atmosphere for interiors where happy memories are made, being with the people and doing the things that you love.'

With joy leading the way, these are the wellbeing home trends taking off that are designed to help you create a happy home and a happier you in the new year.

1. Joy-first homes

In 2025, we already saw a shift to more joyful homes, largely through the use of bold colours and the dopamine decor trend. In 2026, this joy-first home decor trend will evolve as we carve out space for hobbies and invest in activities that make us happier.

'The leading trend for 2026 is a deeper, more expansive understanding of wellbeing, and of what truly makes us happy at home. Making space for hobbies, having friends and family over, or spending time in the garden aren’t conventionally thought of as wellbeing practices, yet these are the things that have the biggest positive impact on our moods,' explains Dewi from Stylus.

'And so, in 2026, we’ll see an uptick in joy-first homes, where pleasure, play and connection are prioritised. New must-haves range from karaoke machines to liven up house parties, to fancy cocktail glasses, ikebana sets (for either real or Lego flowers), and bird houses.'

Tower Frozen Drink Slushie Maker With Digital Display £179 at Amazon UK If entertaining brings you joy then a slushie maker is a worthy investment for whipping up frozen margheritas or frappuccino's. This Tower one was a huge hit at the Ideal Home Christmas party. LEGO Lego Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Set £37.99 at Amazon UK LEGO is no longer a hobby just for kids; it now offers a range of sophisticated botanical and architectural sets that look great on display. If you enjoyed building LEGO as a kid, why not give it another go? MP Essential Sparkle Party Room Lightweight Dance Disco Party Dj Mirror Ball £24.99 at Amazon UK Nothing brings joy to a home quite like an impromptu disco, and this disco ball will take yours to the next level with the included revolving motor.

2. Digital escape zones

If your New Year's resolution is to limit your doom-scrolling, then the digital escape zone trend is for you. This trend is all about carving out a small, calming space, even just in the corner of a living room, to digitally disconnect.

The emergence of the reading nook or reading armchair is the perfect example of this trend. When viewing the new furniture collections this year, I noted a marked shift away from impractical accent chairs to comfortable 'reading' armchairs that form the foundation of a reading corner. These spaces don't require a large footprint in a living room or bedroom, and provide the perfect digital escape to read, journal or listen to an audiobook.

'The primary goal of a reading nook is to create a peaceful sanctuary where you can unwind and escape daily stresses, and lighting is key to fostering this sense of calm and relaxation,' adds Mara Rypacek Miller, Founder at Industville.

'Table lamps offer an opportunity to create a decorative focal point, whether you choose a sculptural base or decorative shade. The glow cast by the gently diffused light will make your nook feel warm and inviting. However, if you have limited space or want to invest in a more permanent solution, wall lights are a beautiful way to frame a seating area.'

DUSK Hampshire Armchair - Beige £319 at Dusk.com For a more classic look Dusk has a great selection of armchairs at an affordable price point. Habitat Habitat 60 Scoop Fabric Chair - White £100 at Habitat UK If you have the space, this scoop chair is both comfortable and perfect for a stylish reading nook. Value Lights Layla Matte Black Adjustable Floor Lamp £79.99 at valuelights.co.uk This adjustable floor lamp is ideal for sitting next to an armchair in a reading nook.

3. Cocooning bedrooms

Prioritising sleep will continue to be a huge wellbeing trend in 2026. However, the focus is not just on having the best mattress to promote a good night's sleep, but on curating the whole bedroom to become a cocooning and nurturing space.

'There’s a growing desire for soothing spaces, touchable textures, and decor that actively encourages a gentler pace. It’s all about creating interiors that feel supportive of a more mindful way of living,' explains Etsy’s Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

Rich and earthy neutrals that make you feel comforted and relaxed are all set to be huge colour trends for 2026, alongside gorgeous tactile finishes such as sumptuous boucle headboards and thick plush rugs. However, don't forget the bedroom window dressing ideas.

'Window dressings are playing a big role in this shift towards bedrooms that support wellbeing,' explains Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys. 'Layering sheer curtains with blackout blinds offers flexibility for light control and privacy, creating a space that feels both airy and cocooning.

'Increasingly popular natural fabrics like linen and cotton add softness and a sense of sustainability, while electric blinds are also on the rise as people look for ways to make daily routines easier and more seamless. They bring a sense of calm and convenience, helping bedrooms feel more restful and stress-free.'

Dunelm Luna Brushed Blackout Pencil Pleat Curtains from £32 at Dunelm If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom window dressings quickly and affordably, the Luna blackout curtains are perfect for the job. Available in 20 colours, they feature a gorgeous brushed finish. Ruggable Arlo Soft White Plush Rug £549 at Ruggable UK Sink your toes into this plush rug, a pretty pattern elevates this simple minimalist rug into something special. M&S Soft Pleated Fabric Table Lamp £39.60 at Marks and Spencer UK Lighting is also a key element of creating a cocooning bedroom. This pleated fabric table lamp softly diffuses light for a calming and inviting glow.

4. Moments of calm

On social media, the 'romantising your home' trend has been going strong since 2024 as a way of introducing small elements of joy to your life. This could be as simple as buying flowers once a week for your home, or using a fancy teacup for your morning cuppa.

This trend is going to continue to grow and evolve into moments of calm that help us slow down in the new year. 'In 2026, wellbeing at home will centre on the rituals and moments that help us slow down in an increasingly fast-paced world,' explains Dayna from Etsy. 'A 39% rise in searches for candle warmer lamps shows how people are embracing small comforts that bring calm.'

Other ways to carve out a moment of calm include investing in a soft, tactile blanket for cosying up on the sofa with, or utilising a home scent. Consider investing in a new electronic scent diffuser in your hallway that encourages you to take a deep breath when you walk in from work.

'The stresses of modern-day life can call for a return to nature to encourage calm and tranquillity. The best way to achieve this through aromatherapy would include anything that has woody, herbal or floral notes,' recommends Aromatherapy Associates Master Blender, Luke Taylor.

'Forest Therapy embodies this approach with Cypress, Ho Wood and Pink Pepper, to evoke the clarity of the forest. Inspired by the traditional Japanese art of “forest bathing”, it’s crafted to encourage a mindful pause and can be immensely beneficial in terms of decreasing stress and boosting wellbeing.'

Aromatherapy Associates Aromatherapy Associates the Atomiser Connect £138.75 at John Lewis This clever diffuser can all be controlled via an app where you can schedule the time it comes on and scent intensity. It also include space for two essential oils so you can change up the scent based on the time of day. Neom Wellbeing Pod £84.15 at Amazon UK For a softer fragrance the Neom Wellbeing Pod uses water to diffuse the essential oils around the room. OKYUK Okyuk Electric Candle Warmer Lamp £26.99 at Amazon UK Candle warmers have taken off in popularity, offering a way to get the glow and scent of a candle without the soot or indoor pollution.

5. Healthy homeware

'Non-toxic' was a word that became increasingly common in the home and interiors world in 2025, whether talking about cookware, cleaning products or paint. 'Concerns about home health are becoming increasingly mainstream,' explains Dewi at Stylus.

'More consumers are becoming aware of toxic PFAS substances in furniture (as used in stain-resistant fabrics, water-repellent coatings, and upholstery foam), VOCs in wall paint, harmful chemicals in cleaning detergents, and microplastic-shedding kitchen appliances. And so, healthy homeware and interior products will come in sharp focus in the year ahead.'

At Ideal Home, we've seen this trend translate into the products that have soared in popularity over the last year. The Miniml eco white vinegar scented with Sorrento lemon proved a cleaning hit when our Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, recommended it in her weekly newsletter. The Our Place Titanium Always Pan® Pro, which uses coating-free nonstick technology, has also quickly become a favourite with readers.

In the new year, we're expecting many more non-toxic cookware launches to add to our list of the best cookware, alongside more research into how to make our homes healthier.

I've already started to adopt many of these new trends into my own home in a bid to make 2026 my happiest, healthiest and calmest year yet. Will you be trying any of them out?