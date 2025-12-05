We all like to think that we’re good at keeping on top of clutter; however, experts say we’re all prone to a little house blindness at times, whereby our homes are way messier than we think they are - but don’t worry, they’ve also offered five solutions to cure house blindness.

I often find it is the Christmas period, when guests are imminent, and I realise how much space I need for my decorations, that I notice how cluttered my home is. And while the best decluttering methods are great for clearing the mess, I’m always wistful about keeping on top of my clutter (spoiler, I never do).

This is textbook house blindness, and if the scenario sounds similar to you, you could be suffering from it, too. Here’s everything you need to know and top tips on how to solve it.

What is house blindness

If your goal is to overcome house blindness and become someone who always keeps their home tidy , then first you must understand exactly what house blindness is.

‘House blindness, also known as clutter blindness, is when you get so used to the clutter in your home that you stop noticing it. Your brain filters out the mess because it’s been there for a long time, so it no longer feels urgent or visible even if it’s affecting your space and stress levels,’ explains Gerrit Jan Reinders, Founder and CEO at BOXIE24 .

‘It usually happens with everyday items that quietly pile up. Things like mail left on the kitchen counter, shoes scattered by the door, toiletries on the bathroom sink, or random objects that temporarily land on a chair or side table can all contribute. These small, overlooked items can make your home feel cluttered and chaotic without you even realising it.’

If you’re guilty of having a ‘chairdrobe’ in the bedroom or using your dining table as a bit of a dumping ground, these are all signs you have house blindness, and honestly, your guests are noticing it as soon as they walk through the door.

‘Signs of house blindness could include feeling like you’ve got tons of clothes, but never have anything to wear, forgetting about certain items or even things like unfinished craft projects which are stored away on shelves or in cupboards, or simply feeling a bit disconnected from your space but not knowing why,’ comments Rachal Hutcheson, National Retail Manager at Sharps .

How to solve house blindness

If this sounds like you, here are 5 ways to stop house blindness.

1. Look at your home with fresh eyes

‘I always suggest creating moments of ‘fresh eyes.’ Step out of a room and come back as if you’re a visitor, and you’ll instantly spot clutter that’s become invisible to you,’ says Gerrit.

Essentially, this uses the ‘ declutter like a tourist’ method to help you cut through the noise and see what you need to get rid of. By treating your belongings as if you’re a stranger seeing them for the first time, it’s much easier to decide if they have any purpose or use in your home.

2. Remind yourself of what you own

‘Take all the items off a shelf, or out of a cupboard. Don’t go in with the aim of de-cluttering; instead, aim to simply remind yourself what you do and don’t own, so you can stop filtering out certain bits and pieces and forgetting about them. Give the cupboard or shelf a good clean before popping everything back in a new configuration,’ says Rachal.

Regularly organising your cupboards or shelving is a great way to keep an eye on what you actually use and how often. As a bonus tip, why not use a lazy susan (£15.99 at Amazon) in your cupboards so it’s easier to access your most used items?

3. Make decluttering part of your daily routine

Another way to reduce house blindness in your home is to make decluttering part of your routine. Also known as Microdecluttering, simply dedicate a small chunk of your day (no longer than 15 minutes) to having a tidy up.

‘Clear the biggest sources of visual noise, like countertops, entryways, and tabletops, to create an immediate sense of order. Even simple daily routines, like a 5-minute tidy-up each evening, can prevent clutter from building up and make your home feel calmer and more inviting,’ says Gerrit.

4. Give emotional belongings a permanent home

Often, we have emotional ties with items, which can feel too important or sentimental to throw away. This is why it can be helpful to give emotional belongings a permanent home, so that they never feel out of place.

‘Holding onto sentimental items doesn’t have to feel like clutter. Instead, store the items intentionally in their own space, so you know where they are and how to find them. This will stop you from feeling like they’re taking up space you should be using for more everyday items,’ suggests Rachal.

5. Organise your belongings by lifestyle

‘Group your belongings by themes within your life, so dinner parties versus batch cooking accessories in the kitchen, weekends vs work clothing in your wardrobe, and try to optimise your storage to reflect how you live, rather than trying to squeeze items in the same category into certain sections of your cupboards,’ says Rachal.

Organising by lifestyle instead of category makes it easier to find and store belongings. This, in turn, makes it easier to remember what you own and if you have enough space to add to the section.

Decluttering essentials

Most of us will experience house blindness at some point, which is why regular decluttering is the key to a tidy home.