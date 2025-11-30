I hate tidying, but these 9 decluttering saviours hide how chaotic I am – and you can find them all on Amazon
Christmas is coming, making now the best time to get your home in order ahead of the festivities
I don’t know about you, but I have a big month ahead of me. With plenty of friends and family visiting over the festive season, I’m looking to get my home in order right now - and these are the Amazon decluttering heroes I’m stocking up on to do it.
I live in a small flat, which means clutter builds fast - and this is only exacerbated during Christmas when we have more guests and more social gatherings. Because of this, I know my way around a few of the best decluttering methods and some of the best cleaning products - especially as I can be quite chaotic and messy myself.
So, to organise my home this Christmas, these are the nine decluttering essentials I’m stocking up on to make my house not only look good to visiting guests, but also give me extra space and peace of mind.
Ideal Home's editors love these Joseph Joseph cupboard organisers which has convinced me to buy them to organise my kitchen cupboards in time for the Christmas food shop.
Don't underestimate the power of a Lazy Susan. It's how Prue Leith organises her kitchen and means you grab what you need quickly and efficiently.
I love to finish decluttering by spraying a room spray and lighting a candle. This room spray is inspired by nature’s freshness after rainfall, with notes of rose petals, musk and citrus. I find it perfect for freshening up a room.
A tidy home makes me feel more relaxed amongst the chaos of Christmas, and sets me up well for a fresh set of resolutions in January. Do you have any tips or products you swear by to get your home in order?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.