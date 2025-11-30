I don’t know about you, but I have a big month ahead of me. With plenty of friends and family visiting over the festive season, I’m looking to get my home in order right now - and these are the Amazon decluttering heroes I’m stocking up on to do it.

I live in a small flat, which means clutter builds fast - and this is only exacerbated during Christmas when we have more guests and more social gatherings. Because of this, I know my way around a few of the best decluttering methods and some of the best cleaning products - especially as I can be quite chaotic and messy myself.

So, to organise my home this Christmas, these are the nine decluttering essentials I’m stocking up on to make my house not only look good to visiting guests, but also give me extra space and peace of mind.

A tidy home makes me feel more relaxed amongst the chaos of Christmas, and sets me up well for a fresh set of resolutions in January. Do you have any tips or products you swear by to get your home in order?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors