Le Creuset has unveiled a brand new must-have colour for the best cookware, Bleu Riviera, which I think is a sparkling antidote to the drabness of winter.

Available now from Le Creuset's website, there are dozens of products available to mix and match in this vibrant blue if you want to infuse a touch of the warmth of summer into your kitchen.

I've been daydreaming about a sun-drenched getaway for months now through this supremely grey winter (though it feels like years), and this coastal colourway is just the thing to help me transport away from the rain outside.

Here's a closer look at this gorgeous blue-green hue.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

This collection is, according to Le Creuset, inspired by 'the sun-drenched streets and breezy afternoons of the Mediterranean coast' and 'shimmers like sunlit waters'. And it would be hard to argue that this colour isn't an instant mood booster, with its bright boldness a perfect remedy to the dullness of Pantone's announcement that the year of the year is purportedly 'Cloud Dancer' white.

I personally subscribe much more enthusiastically to the idea that blue and green is the 'it' colour pairing of 2026. If you like that match up too, then Bleu Rivieria could be the perfect fit for your newest cast-iron cookware buy.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Of course, that doesn't necessarily need to be a huge, expensive casserole dish either. One of my favourite homeware pieces that I own is a pair of Le Creuset mugs, one in warm blue and one in burgundy red. They are relatively inexpensive compared to the brand's large pots, and so impressive in quality. I am always insistent on having my morning coffee in one, and it always brightens my day a touch.

Any chance of a real-life sun-dappled getaway remains sadly too far out of my reach for now, but this fantastically transportive shade from Le Creuset is definitely helping me bridge the mental gap from the depths of winter to warmer times. Here's a selection of my favourite pieces (all under £50) from the colour collection if you want to import a touch of this shimmering blue shade into your kitchen.

Is this up there with your favourite Le Creuset colours? It's certainly a competitor for me.