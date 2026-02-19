Uninspired by this year's colour trends? So was I, until I saw Le Creuset's new shimmering coastal colour – it'll transport you to your summer holiday
Bleu Riviera brings a much-needed warmth to the winter blues
Le Creuset has unveiled a brand new must-have colour for the best cookware, Bleu Riviera, which I think is a sparkling antidote to the drabness of winter.
Available now from Le Creuset's website, there are dozens of products available to mix and match in this vibrant blue if you want to infuse a touch of the warmth of summer into your kitchen.
I've been daydreaming about a sun-drenched getaway for months now through this supremely grey winter (though it feels like years), and this coastal colourway is just the thing to help me transport away from the rain outside.
Here's a closer look at this gorgeous blue-green hue.
This collection is, according to Le Creuset, inspired by 'the sun-drenched streets and breezy afternoons of the Mediterranean coast' and 'shimmers like sunlit waters'. And it would be hard to argue that this colour isn't an instant mood booster, with its bright boldness a perfect remedy to the dullness of Pantone's announcement that the year of the year is purportedly 'Cloud Dancer' white.
I personally subscribe much more enthusiastically to the idea that blue and green is the 'it' colour pairing of 2026. If you like that match up too, then Bleu Rivieria could be the perfect fit for your newest cast-iron cookware buy.
Of course, that doesn't necessarily need to be a huge, expensive casserole dish either. One of my favourite homeware pieces that I own is a pair of Le Creuset mugs, one in warm blue and one in burgundy red. They are relatively inexpensive compared to the brand's large pots, and so impressive in quality. I am always insistent on having my morning coffee in one, and it always brightens my day a touch.
Any chance of a real-life sun-dappled getaway remains sadly too far out of my reach for now, but this fantastically transportive shade from Le Creuset is definitely helping me bridge the mental gap from the depths of winter to warmer times. Here's a selection of my favourite pieces (all under £50) from the colour collection if you want to import a touch of this shimmering blue shade into your kitchen.
Is this up there with your favourite Le Creuset colours? It's certainly a competitor for me.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.