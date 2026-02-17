Every small home dweller I know uses this bargain buy to double their storage – I have at least one in every room!

As someone who lives in a tiny home with very limited storage, I’ve learned to rely on novel solutions and products to create space where I don’t have it. The one bargain buy I swear by to instantly double storage space in any room? The humble tension rod.

There are so many ways to use tension rods around the house , and while many of them focus on home decor (who can forget the viral tension rod Christmas garland hack ?!), I don’t think enough people are using these handy, renter-friendly additions to organise their homes and keep everything neat and tidy.

But tension rods are one of the clever clutter busters I swear by as a small home dweller, and now I’m sharing how exactly I use them to double my storage in every room - and sometimes even create storage where there previously was none.

1. Hang kitchen essentials

I’m not the only one who loves using tension rods around the home for storage, as Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co , says, ‘The main benefits are that they save space, are inexpensive, and can easily be moved or adjusted as your needs change.’ And this is why I love using them in my kitchen.

I tend to pair them with these GAViA S Shaped Heavy Duty Hooks (£7.99 at Amazon) to hang everyday kitchen essentials, like the mugs above my coffee machine and utensils above the hob, so they’re readily available and don’t take up limited drawer space. I simply install them underneath my upper cabinetry, and they’re barely noticeable.

Tension rods also come in different forms, though, and I’ve also invested in tension rod shelves (these Hershii Tension Shelves, £19.99 at Amazon ) for the insides of my cupboards to create extra storage space. Just be warned that they do have a weight limit, so you’ll need to be careful you don’t overload them if you want to organise pots and pans .

Matte Black Extendable Tension Rod £15.49 at Amazon This tension rod extends from 33-72 inches, which means it can be used all around the kitchen. It can also hold just over 13kg of weight.

2. Store bathroom basics

When you think of tension rods, you probably think of using them horizontally to hang things from. But what you might not realise is that tension rods can be used either horizontally or vertically - and the latter can work wonders to create extra storage in a bathroom.

After all, one of the best ways to organise a bathroom is to use a shower caddy system for all your basics, like shampoo, conditioner, soap, and more. But, often, these wall-mounted or over-the-shower-screen caddies are small and ineffective if you have a lot of people using the same bathroom, or you just have a lot of products.

That’s why I swear by tension rod caddies. These don’t require any mounting and can be adjusted to fit between the ceiling and the bath or the shower floor. They typically have multiple baskets for all your essentials, so you’ll have less clutter on your bathroom surfaces.

Argos Home Steel Shower Organiser Pole £23 at Argos This shower caddy is height adjustable from 1.86 to 2.44m and is made from steel to make it long-lasting. It also comes with four shelves for storage. SONGMICS Shower Corner Shelf £23.99 at Amazon This Amazon bestseller has over 13,000 positive reviews, and is completely resistant to water and rust - making it perfect for the bathroom. It has hooks as well as shelves, too. Kegii Telescopic Shower Caddy £43.99 at Amazon Offering a slightly different shape and bigger baskets, this tension pole comes with oodles of storage and comes in a variety of colourways.

3. Create extra wardrobe space

I’ve tried so hard to adopt the ways of people with tidy bedrooms , which means I’ve put a lot of effort into re-jigging my wardrobe so clothes don’t spill out and I can maintain order even when I’m working with limited space.

What I’ve learned is that you don’t have to throw away half of your clothes to do that. Instead, the best way to organise a wardrobe is to invest in tension rods and use them to create an extra layer of hanging space. You can then use space-saving hangers like these Black Magic Space Saving Hangers (£15.99 at Amazon) to ensure the extra rail doesn’t overwhelm the space.

The tension rod options don’t end there, though. I also use the tension shelves I've already mentioned in my wardrobes to create folding space where there previously wasn’t any - and it’s been a game-changer for keeping everything tidy and keeping my actual chest of drawers free from clutter.

6Pcs Tension Rods £12.75 at Amazon A 6-pack like this can be used in wardrobes of different shapes and sizes to hang everything from scarves and hats to bags and lighter clothing.

4. Organise drawers

I used to be the person who would simply throw (well, not literally) items into my drawers without thinking about them. Out of sight, out of mind, right? But then I realised that unorganised things take up way more space than organised things - especially in smaller spaces like drawers in kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms.

The average tension rod wouldn’t work in such a small space, which is why I went in search of tension drawer dividers instead - and they’ve helped immensely. With these drawer organisers, I was able to turn jumbled messes into compartmentalised areas of my home, allowing me to use every inch of available space.

They’re particularly handy if you want to organise deep drawers in kitchens or bedrooms, and they’ve also been a huge motivator for me. I can now spot clutter and mess a lot easier, which means I can quickly and efficiently get rid of items that no longer serve me - instead of keeping them around for those ‘just in case’ moments.

Utoplike 4 Piece Bamboo Drawer Dividers £34.99 at Amazon These bamboo dividers will serve as spring loaded inserts for your drawers, meaning you can divide and organise your belongings for extra storage. Lifewit 5 Pack Drawer Dividers £19.99 at Amazon Invisible but effective, this set has an adjustable length ranging from 28 to 44.5 cm. They have sponge on the ends, too, to prevent any unwanted scratches in your drawers. ANTOWIN 8PCS Bamboo Drawer Dividers £22.99 at Amazon If you prefer a black colourway, these tension drawer dividers are another easy option to add more storage to your small home.

5. Store cleaning products

It’s my job to test the best cleaning products at Ideal Home, which means I also need to store them somewhere. Thankfully, I use tension rods for that - something Shannon loves to do, too. She says, ‘I think they are particularly great under the sink for hanging spray bottles, as this keeps everything visible and frees up space underneath for other items.’

That’s what I’ve done in my under-the-sink cupboard, as I’ve installed a small tension rod towards the top of the cupboard and hooked the bottles onto it. This is incredibly effective and allows me to pick out exactly what I need when I need it. However, it also frees up the space in the cupboard itself

Without the bottles all piled together in the cupboard and creating a mess in the process, it can be used to store other items - like my cleaning tools and other kitchen essentials. If you want to do the same, I’d suggest decluttering your cleaning products first, as it’s highly likely you’re holding onto bottles you no longer need (or are out of date).

Will you be adding some tension rods to your basket? I honestly couldn't recommend them more!