4 things minimalists throw out every day (and why you probably should too)

Whether you're already a confident minimalist or have aspirations to become one this year, we can learn a lot from the people who embrace minimalism for a job.

Decluttering methods are a great way to purge your home of unnecessary stuff, but knowing what things minimalists throw out every day can give us some real insight into the items we could be letting go of more frequently.

Because organising your home becomes much easier when you're curbing the clutter on the daily instead of letting it build up over time. In that spirit, I asked two minimalists what items they *actually* throw out every day - and their answers were brutally honest.

1. Children's artwork

This is a tender area for a lot of people, and a tricky one to navigate when deciding what common household items to declutter. But Shannon Murphy, accredited professional organiser and founder of Simpl Living Co., was upfront when I asked her what things she throws out every day.

'I often compare it to a museum - they don’t display every piece an artist has ever created but choose the works that tell the best story,' she says. 'The same can apply to your child’s artwork. That random scribble with a piece of pasta glued on might not hold as much meaning as the drawing you made together where they spent time and care.'

If you're struggling in this area, try Shannon's approach and treat it like you're curating a precious collection. And if you're looking for new storage solutions, I recommend the 4L Really Useful Boxes, £27 for a pack of 5 at Hobbycraft. They'll keep everything nicely contained and allow you to see what's in there at a glance.

Shannon Murphy Social Links Navigation Professional Organiser Shannon Murphy is the founder of Simpl Living Co and minimalist-minded professional organiser based in West Sussex. Her mission extends beyond merely assisting individuals in decluttering, although that is an important aspect. Her overarching goal is to empower people to adopt a life free from the societal stereotype that buying more will make you happy.

2. Receipts

This one is far less sentimental, so in theory, it should be easier - and yet, how many of us are storing receipts that are well past their return deadline? It's easy to slip a receipt into a (semi) organised junk drawer, with a mental note to get rid of it at a later date. Months go by, and lo and behold, the receipt lives on.

'They can quickly build up in bags, wallets, or drawers, which is why I stick to the habit of disposing them regularly,' Shannon says. 'The exception is when they're for electrical items or necessary for financial or warranty purposes.'

3. Junk mail

Paperwork is a running theme when it comes to the things minimalists throw out every day, which makes sense, as it takes on many forms and multiplies by the handful. And none more so than the dreaded junk mail pile, which Shannon makes a point to declutter every single day.

'Instead of setting it aside to deal with later, my technique is to put it straight into the recycling bin as I head out the door each day,' she notes. 'This simple habit creates a system to handle junk mail immediately and stops it from becoming clutter.'

For a temporary place to keep letters, this pretty Letter Rack & Key Hooks holder is only £8 from Dunelm. It's only small, which means you'd have to keep on top of decluttering the mail regularly.

4. "Maybe one day" clothes

Moving on to the wardrobe - a big problem area for many - minimalist Sophia Lorimer, founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, says that clothes kept with the mindset of "maybe one day" are key to keep on top of. She herself makes a point of getting rid of these as often as possible.

'Clothes that don’t fit your body or your lifestyle right now are some of the biggest space stealers,' she says. 'If you haven’t worn it in a year or two and it doesn’t make you feel great when you try it on, it’s clutter, and it has to go.'

If wardrobe decluttering feels too much, try wardrobe editing instead. Rather like the children's artwork, this technique focuses on curation over removal, but it should still help you let go of clothes you're holding on to for a later date.

Have you been inspired to get rid of some of the things minimalists throw out every day?