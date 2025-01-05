I tried the 1-3-5 decluttering method and was finally able to tackle jobs I’ve been putting off since last year
If you like how methodical a to-do list is , this is the decluttering method for you
January is the month to declutter and get on top of so-called ‘life admin.’ It’s the month when we all look to get the big decluttering jobs under our belts - and this is where the 1-3-5 method can help.
Focusing on breaking down large tasks into more manageable chunks, the 1-3-5 method is one of the more logical and methodical decluttering methods. Quite often, when starting a big task - such as reorganising your whole wardrobe - it can feel a little overwhelming. Where do you even start?
But knowing how to declutter when you're overwhelmed helps break through that mental barrier - and I think the 1-3-5 method is a great way to beat the mental decluttering block.
What is the 1-3-5 method?
The 1-3-5 method encourages you to be organised and logical in your decluttering. You must choose one large task to tackle, before breaking it down into three medium tasks and then finally five little tasks which are easily achievable. The idea is that by breaking your goal down into more manageable tasks, you’ll find it easier to complete.
‘The 1-3-5 method is a great decluttering technique, particularly at the start of a new year when you want to get on top of things quickly for a fresh start - and it’s really simple. It works by offering a structured approach to tackling clutter in your home or workspace by breaking tasks into manageable chunks,’ says Cat Wiltshire from Online-Bedrooms.co.uk.
‘The 1-3-5 rule can be a game changer as it allows you to break tasks into large, medium, and small actions, helping you focus without getting too overwhelmed. This method not only creates a clear plan but also gives you quick wins to keep you motivated, so it’s perfect for busy families who want to see real progress in a small amount of time.’
Trying the 1-3-5 method
The main decluttering task I wanted to achieve this month - and the one I have been putting off for a long time (technically last year) - was my wardrobe. I have quite a small bedroom in my home, so the home office is also a part-time walk-in wardrobe. Although recently, it has resembled more of a floordrobe!
Knowing my big task was going to be getting my wardrobe in order, I set my three medium tasks:
- Sort through clothes and donate anything I no longer wear
- Fold and hang my clothes in the correct place
- Move my winter clothes to the front of my wardrobe
These three tasks made looking at my exploding cabinet far more manageable. The first thing I did was remove my garments and sort through them. I found countless tops from my uni days that I probably wouldn’t be brave enough to show off now, and even old uniforms from my days in hospitality.
Letting go of these items left lots more space to hang and fold the remaining clothes. I decided I wanted my winter clothes to be more easily accessible and having them at the front of my wardrobe, meant I wouldn’t have to dig through (and make a mess) to find them.
I then focused on my five little tasks. I treated them like the finishing touches to my project. I decided to bin any cracked or broken hangers. I removed the plethora of handbags from the base of the wardrobe, adding my two mostly used ones to my coat rail and the rest into storage boxes. I also took the opportunity to dust and wipe down the wardrobe, as well as using some room spray to give the wardrobe a much-needed refresh.
I enjoyed having a structural plan to follow and the 1-3-5 method felt a lot like a to-do list. For me, I enjoy routine and having a set plan so this definitely stopped me from feeling overwhelmed.
While I do think there are faster decluttering methods, such as Micro-decluttering - which completes tasks in intervals, I definitely would recommend this method for bigger jobs - especially if you like an efficient, well-thought-out plan.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
